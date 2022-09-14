ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BREAKING: 141 Arrested In Southern California For Crimes Against Children

By JA
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mifa_0hvUqCPH00

Over 60 law enforcement agencies in 5 counties participated “Operation Protect the Innocent," targeting the sexual exploitation of children through the internet.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement Agencies#Internet#Sexual Exploitation#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy