NebraskaTV
Husker Harvest Days: Nebraska's Natural Resources Districts
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Dust blowing in areas of the state caused concern this summer. Erosion is just one of the issues Nebraska’s Natural Resources Districts are answering questions about during Husker Harvest Days. Executive Director Dean Edson has more on how producers can protect their soil.
NebraskaTV
Loup County teen passionate about cattle but also sees world beyond the Sandhills
TAYLOR, Neb. — A teen from the Sandhills loves the livestock life but also has a vision of the world beyond Nebraska. Gracie Conrad of Loup County won the $6,000 grand prize in the 2022 international Discovery Award competition. The competition inspires students to research unsung heroes in history...
