Superintendent: Claims made about Lincoln workshop on how to serve LGBTQ students 'simply untrue'

klin.com
Two LPS Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday that two Lincoln elementary schools have been designated 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Adams and Humann elementary schools are two of the 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
Five Nebraska Schools receive 'National Blue Ribbon' honors
The recognition is based on overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps in education.
York News-Times
Outdoor library installed in McCool
McCOOL JUNCTION — York Lodge #56 recently finished building an outdoor library box for elementary and middle school students in McCool. Lodge member Fran Crowe of McCool and his wife Barbara formed the idea in hope that children can make good use of the small library on weekends, holidays or whenever school is not in session.
York News-Times
Wonderline -- Readers ask about jail, playground, commissioner seat
The following questions were asked recently on the Wonderline:. Q: I read with great interest the story about the ongoing number of inmates in our county jail. Have the county commissioners had a discussion about using ARPA money to build a new jail?. A: They have not had that discussion.
WOWT
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
klkntv.com
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
York News-Times
Business Beat -- New vet joins staff at York Animal Clinic
Wanting a small-town atmosphere and wanting to be closer to home has led Dr. Tanner Kremke, DVM to join the staff at the York Animal Clinic, located at the corner of 16th Street and Lincoln Avenue. He started with the York clinic on July 28. He moves to York from...
klin.com
Flags Stolen From Pole At Lincoln Elementary School
Lincoln Police say sometime between September 9 and September 13 someone stole flags from the flagpole in front of Pound Middle School at 4740 South 45th Street. “A U-S flag and Nebraska state flag were stolen,” says LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “The flags were being flown at half-staff following the death of Queen Elizabeth.”
klkntv.com
First-ever Nebraska cancer assessment finds high mortality rates & major disparities
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at UNMC revealed findings this week that could help Nebraskans battle the deadly disease. Its first-ever statewide assessment uncovered barriers and disparities that the state needs to overcome, to save more lives. People in rural communities say high...
klkntv.com
State worker unions continue contract negotiations with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) -Nebraska Association of Public Employees made a push to get more members signed up as they continue contract negotiations with the state. The union held its “organizing blitz” event Wednesday with a goal of reaching over 2,000 new members by the end of the week.
iowapublicradio.org
Slain teen’s loved ones to Nebraska pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering. Their public support of Jackson is the latest twist in a nearly quarter-century-long saga about a North Omaha killing that gets its next chapter Monday, when the Nebraska Board of Pardons decides whether to release Jackson or keep him behind bars.
1011now.com
Crime Stoppers on 10/11 This Morning
Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new state law aimed at improving transparency to taxpayers. Local restaurants giving back to Food Bank of Lincoln. Updated: 11 hours ago. 92 community-minded...
klkntv.com
Fall-themed events in Nebraska can keep whole family busy this weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Fall is officially just one week away, and there are plenty of events for the whole family to celebrate. » On Friday, Kinkaider Brewing in Grand Island is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration. There will be games and competitions, like cornhole ax throwing, throughout the...
1011now.com
Auction generating attention
If you know anything about either of these cases, send your tips to Lincoln Crime Stoppers online or by phone. Pink postcards pop up: What it means for Lancaster County taxpayers. Updated: 13 hours ago. They’re going out to all property owners in Lancaster County as part of a new...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
York News-Times
Facing foreclosure, Bellevue veteran awaits $1 million payout on Air Force discrimination claim
OMAHA -- David Bighia doesn’t know whether to pack up or hunker down. The Army veteran is facing foreclosure on his home in Bellevue’s Fontenelle Hills within weeks. His house will be auctioned on the steps of the Sarpy County Courthouse. This, even though the Air Force owes...
1011now.com
Lincoln launches ‘Water 2.0′
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For almost 100 years, Lincoln has pulled its water from a treatment facility in Ashland. Fed by the steady waters of the Platte, the source seems rock solid. But recent events pushed city leaders toward finding an alternative source of water. “Next to people, water is...
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
granttribune.com
Western Nebraska well-represented in Lincoln Saturday
Perkins and surrounding counties were well-represented in Lincoln Saturday, Sept. 10 with Ogallala’s Cowboy Capital Chorus helping to provide the National Anthem at the Cornhusker football game; a video of Perkins County’s Poppe Farms shown during the third quarter of the football game; and Marcia Swan of Grant and Diane Way of Imperial being honored at half-time of the UNL volleyball game.
'It worries us': Child welfare report sees more serious injuries in Nebraska
The report also indicated that it was a wise move for the state to cut ties with Saint Francis Ministries.
