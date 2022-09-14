AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 142

On OU's Week 2 win over Kent State, the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska, the big scheduling changes for next year and beyond, Sooners in the NFL's Week 1 performances and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 33-3 win over Kent State, preview the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska, react to the bombshell OU future scheduling news, break down Sooners in the NFL's Week 1 performances and more.

