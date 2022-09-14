ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 142

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZBG5_0hvUpxPr00

On OU's Week 2 win over Kent State, the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska, the big scheduling changes for next year and beyond, Sooners in the NFL's Week 1 performances and more.

AllSooners publisher John Hoover, deputy editor Ryan Chapman and multimedia director Josh Callaway put the finishing touches on OU's 33-3 win over Kent State, preview the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Nebraska, react to the bombshell OU future scheduling news, break down Sooners in the NFL's Week 1 performances and more.

To listen to the podcast, click the PLAY button on the embedded player below ...

Or LISTEN on Podbean ...

Or LISTEN on Apple Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Google Podcasts ...

Or LISTEN on Spotify ...

Or LISTEN on iHeart Radio ...

Or watch the video version on YouTube:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Nebraska fans send clear message to Urban Meyer about coaching job

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are in need of a new head football coach, and their fans clearly have one person in mind for the job. FOX’s “Big Noon Saturday” pregame show traveled to Lincoln on Saturday for the game between the Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners. That meant Urban Meyer was on set, and was serenaded by chants of “we want Urban” from the assembled Nebraska fans.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Gus Johnson No Longer Calling Nebraska-Oklahoma Game - Here's Why

Fox Sports broadcaster Gus Johnson called the first half of today's matchup between Nebraska and Oklahoma as scheduled. But after the halftime break, Johnson's broadcast partner Joel Klatt announced that the lead play-by-play man would not return to the booth for the second half. Johnson is "under the weather" and...
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Chapman
The Spun

Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral

Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Skip Bayless Makes His Thoughts On Oklahoma Very Clear

FS1's Skip Bayless is a big fan of the 2022 Oklahoma Sooners, now led by head coach Brent Venables. No. 6 Oklahoma is currently pouring it on the Cornhuskers of Nebraska. It's a 42-7 blowout early in the third quarter. Bayless is starting to think this Oklahoma football team is...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Performance vs. Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers' disastrous 2022 season is continuing full speed ahead on Saturday. The Big Ten program is currently trailing the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners 35-7 at halftime. The team fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a brutal upset loss to Georgia Southern at home last weekend. The college...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Podcasts#American Football#Allsooners Podcast#Iheart Radio
College Football HQ

Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football preview, prediction

Once upon a time, Oklahoma vs. Nebraska was must-see TV on the college football schedule. Not so much anymore since the Huskers left for the Big Ten, but it's always fun to see these old rivals play on the same field. Now these programs seem to be on wildly divergent paths.  Oklahoma is at the ...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Lee Corso Calling For 4 Significant Upsets Today

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Boone, North Carolina - home of Appalachian State. Before the show went on air, though, Kirk Herbstreit continued his pre-show interviews with Lee Corso. During the brief conversation, Herbie asked Corso if he had any upsets in mind for today. Coros...
BOONE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Google
Sports
University of Oklahoma
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: 2 Nebraska Fans Going Viral For Their Outfits Today

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have reached a new level of desperation. Following a home loss to Georgia Southern this past weekend, the program fired longtime head coach Scott Frost — opening up a midseason coaching search. During Saturday's matchup against the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners, two Nebraska fans gave a...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Message For Nebraska Fans After Blowout Loss

Nebraska's first game in the post-Scott Frost era didn't go according to plan, losing 49-14 to Oklahoma at home. Following the Cornhuskers' blowout loss, Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd posted a message on Twitter specifically for Nebraska fans. Cowherd tweeted, "Nebraska fans — just keep blaming the coaches."
LINCOLN, NE
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy