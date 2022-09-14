Singer J. Holiday Headlines Aretha Franklin Tribute Show to Fundraise for Cancer-Fighting Innovation in Partnership with Music Beats Cancer

Take a day off with your favorite stars and watch as they share their favorite hobbies and activities to do when the cameras aren’t rolling. “Grown-ish” actress, Yara Shahidi, will be starring in a new Facebook Watch original series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off,” produced beside her mother, Keri Salter-Shahidi. The show’s trailer revealed that the model and activist will share her favorite things to do outside of her famous life in each episode while she hangs out and partakes in various activities with celebrity peers. Viewers can expect to see Shahidi participate in hobbies that include cooking, horseback riding, sports, fashion, and more, as she also explores her friends’ passions.

