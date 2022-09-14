Singer J. Holiday Headlines Aretha Franklin Tribute Show to Fundraise for Cancer-Fighting Innovation in Partnership with Music Beats Cancer

Read full article on original website
Related
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Has Passed Away ‘Peacefully’ at the Age of 51
R&B singer Jesse Powell has passed away “peacefully” at his residence in Los Angeles according to his sister, Tamara Powell. The recording artist was 51 years old and his family has not disclosed the cause of death. His younger sibling, Tamara, who, with her sister Trina Powell, was part of the R&B group Trina & Tamara, acknowledged his death on her Instagram account earlier today.
Sheryl Underwood Shares Her Journey to Losing 90 lbs. Through Lifestyle Changes
Sheryl Underwood is sharing how she lost 90 pounds in the last year and a half through natural lifestyle changes. The Talk co-host spoke openly about the warnings she received from her doctor when she weighed 230-250 lbs. “My lab work: diabetic, pre-diabetic, hypertension, all the things that you hear,...
‘Receipt Season,’ Jesse Williams’ Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee Breaks Her Silence
Jesse Williams’ ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, is tired of staying quiet and is coming with “receipts” amid the former couple’s ongoing custody battle over their two children. Drake-Lee took to Instagram on Wednesday night to post a selfie with a lengthy caption, raising awareness of her and...
Racist Artificial Intelligence Scientist Whitewashes Halle Bailey in ‘The Little Mermaid’ Trailer
An artificial intelligence (AI) scientist digitally whitewashed Halle Bailey‘s character, Ariel, in a trailer for The Little Mermaid on Twitter, and the man was quickly dragged for filth before his account was suspended. Another account shared the digital video on Sept. 12 with a caption praising the “ginger white...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Exclusive: ‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Trina McGee Clears the Air On Showrunner’s Snarky ‘Turn Down the Telma Hopkins’ Comment
Actress Trina McGee has been opening up about her experience being the only Black cast member on the popular sitcom Boy Meets World. The show ran for seven seasons from 1993 and 2000 and McGee, who starred in the series from 1997 to 2000, served as the only diverse representation among the cast. Recently, McGee revealed a past experience she had with Boy Meets World showrunner Michael Jacobs where she was told to “turn down the Telma Hopkins about eight notches.”
‘Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife’ Internet Star Antoine Dodson Has a New Beer Called ‘Run N Tell That’
Internet sensation Antoine Dodson, the man from Huntsville, Alabama who became famous after he was interviewed for a local news story, has a new beer coming out. Dodson was being interviewed by the local news after a man broke into his home and climbed into his sister’s bed back in 2010. Dodson heard his sister’s screams and ran to help, but the man got away. A video of Dodson describing the attack went viral.
Snoop Dogg and Wife Shante Broadus Dedicate Silk Scarf Line to Daughter’s Lupus Journey
Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have turned a family staple into a new empowering business venture for everyone: a luxury line of silk scarves designed with an inspiring story in mind. The story behind Broadus Collection By Shante & Snoop began in 2005. The couple’s then six-year-old daughter,...
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson For ‘Dumb Comedy Bit’ During Her Emmys Speech
Jimmy Kimmel admits to “maybe” stealing Quinta Brunson’s moment at the Emmys and offered her an apology during her appearance on his late-night talk show. Brunson stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Wednesday night and didn’t end up punching the comedian in the face like she jokingly said she would. Kimmel has been under fire for lying pretend-drunk on stage while Brunson accepted her first Emmy award.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Portrays Real-Life Story of Black Twins Who Went Silent After Experiencing Racism in 1970s Wales
Apparently, in some places, not speaking to others gets you placed in a psychiatric hospital. Producer and “Black Panther” star, Letitia Wright, works beside Polish director, Agnieszka Smoczynska, in the new film, “The Silent Twins,” that follows the real-life story of twins June and Jennifer Gibbons. The twins’ rejection towards communicating with outsiders creates the intense story that is told through the screenplay. The story was previously adapted by BBC in 1986 when U.K. investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace published her book about the Gibbons twins. The movie explores their journey as children of the only Black family in their 1970 Wales neighborhood where they experienced racism causing them to shut everyone out.
P. Diddy’s Prophecy to Buy Disney: Says He’s on a Mission to ‘Save the Black Race’
Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to have been talking to God a lot lately about big plans he has in store for the future of Black people. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder recently took to Instagram to let the world in on his divine mission on earth—to “save the Black race” and change the world. According to the post, Diddy revealed that he received a revelation about the call to do God’s work.
Public Enemy’s Chuck D Sells ‘Fight the Power’ and Majority of Music Catalog to Reach Music Publishing
The voice of Public Enemy has been working with Reach Music Publishing, Inc. for over 20 years as the administrator of his music catalog. With the deal, they will continue to administer his music catalog. “Doing this deal was the right timing for a forward and logical evolution of our...
‘Black-ish Star’ Yara Shahidi Kicks it With Khaby Lame, Nas and Other Celebrity Peers in New Facebook Watch Show ‘Yara Shahidi’s Day Off’
Take a day off with your favorite stars and watch as they share their favorite hobbies and activities to do when the cameras aren’t rolling. “Grown-ish” actress, Yara Shahidi, will be starring in a new Facebook Watch original series, “Yara Shahidi’s Day Off,” produced beside her mother, Keri Salter-Shahidi. The show’s trailer revealed that the model and activist will share her favorite things to do outside of her famous life in each episode while she hangs out and partakes in various activities with celebrity peers. Viewers can expect to see Shahidi participate in hobbies that include cooking, horseback riding, sports, fashion, and more, as she also explores her friends’ passions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Cannon Welcomes 9th Child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, His First With LaNisha Cole
The Nick Cannon baby train has just delivered the latest addition!. The All That alum announced via social media that he and his latest baby mother, a former The Price Is Right model, LaNisha Cole, are proud parents of a baby girl. The couple named their daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer Drops With Naomi Ackie as Leading Lady
The joyous and heartbreaking celebration of Whitney Houston will be revived for the world to see thanks to Sony Pictures and leading lady, Naomi Ackie, who has taken the iconic challenge of portraying the legendary vocal powerhouse in the upcoming biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. And we have a...
Beyoncé’s 41st Birthday Celebration Well-Attended By Celebrities Who Dressed For Disco-Themed Event
On the other side of the world, people are mourning the loss of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II, while here in the United States, celebrities and fans alike were celebrating the birth of Queen Bey, Beyoncé Knowles Carter. According to various media publications, there was no shortage...
Good Karma: Ludacris Honors His Daughter, Celebrates Black Girls, with New Mattel Doll Collection
Ludacris’ animated Netflix series, Karma’s World, enters its third season celebrating a partnership with Mattel on a new doll collection to promote the show. Ludacris, inspired by his eldest daughter, 20-year-old Karma Bridges, created the series surrounding the life of a young girl who uses her music to make a change in the world as she faces issues involving self-esteem, friendship, and discrimination. The motivation stemmed from his daughter’s interests in becoming an entertainer and musician, the rapper revealed to Blavity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Revels Group Hosts Inaugural BLACK: Future. Now. Brunch
Heads will turn as industry veterans, and incoming rising stars make their grand entrances to brunch this weekend. In an exclusive announcement, The Revels Group, which according to its website, is a “full-service artist management firm, record label, publishing group, creative production team, and tour management company,” will host its inaugural BLACK: Future. Now. Brunch in Beverly Hills on Sunday, Sept. 18. BLACK: Future. Now. is a program highlighting a combination of Black pillars and rising stars in the entertainment industry. The Revels Group co-CEO and co-founder Jamil Davis plans for the Black executives, creatives, artists, and visionaries to attend.
‘Visible Man Review’ Book Club Creates Camaraderie for Black Men to Discuss Books, Art and Culture
A new book club in Chicago for Black men to discuss art, books, and culture has arrived. The Visible Man Review was created by attorney, Alex Breland, in January of 2021during the pandemic. The group’s name was inspired by the book “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison and has about 25...
Courtney B. Vance Discusses Mental Health Following Loss Of Father To Suicide
Actor Courtney B. Vance spoke out about mental health during a panel discussion with writer Candace McDuffie and Dr. Robin Smith in Washington, D.C. earlier in the week. Vance told the panel that both his godson and father died from suicide, and therapy helped him to cope. The 62-year-old’s father had suffered from depression and died when Vance was 30. After his sister and mother encouraged him, Vance decided to try therapy. The Emmy-Award-winning actor admitted that it took time to find the right therapist but noted that doing so changed his life.
Cardi B Donates $100,000 During Surprise Visit to Bronx School She Attended
Hip-hop superstar Cardi B returned to her roots and made her hometown proud with a significant donation financial donation to her alma mater. According to Fortune, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, who the world knows as Cardi B, went back to her Morris Heights neighborhood in the Bronx, N.Y., and surprised her old school with a $100,000 donation.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
140K+
Followers
15K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0