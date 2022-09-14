Toma: Agrees with letter writer on increases

I read the letter from Sandra Lena-Autry (“Objecting to continued fee increases,” Sun City West Independent, Aug. 17, 2022) and she is right about the increases every year.

The board shut down all the rec centers when COVID was running around, we still had to pay the fees but could not use the facilities, and the board was patting themselves on the back for not raising fees the following year, but not refunds.

How many people are paying the fees and not using the facilities — seniors who cannot use those facilities but still have to pay.

The answer is, “for the good of the community,” that is what you will get. Last year the word was for those who paid the increase in fees was, “you make the sacrifices.” It seems most of the fees are related to golf courses. Maybe raise the green fees. A lot of area people do not golf.

No one at Recreation Centers of Sun City West is going to care. They will increase the fees next spring.

Tony Toma

Sun City West