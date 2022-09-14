ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun City West, AZ

Toma: Agrees with letter writer on increases

Sun City West Independent
Sun City West Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oUkcj_0hvUpOxm00

I read the letter from Sandra Lena-Autry (“Objecting to continued fee increases,” Sun City West Independent, Aug. 17, 2022) and she is right about the increases every year.

The board shut down all the rec centers when COVID was running around, we still had to pay the fees but could not use the facilities, and the board was patting themselves on the back for not raising fees the following year, but not refunds.

How many people are paying the fees and not using the facilities — seniors who cannot use those facilities but still have to pay.

The answer is, “for the good of the community,” that is what you will get. Last year the word was for those who paid the increase in fees was, “you make the sacrifices.” It seems most of the fees are related to golf courses. Maybe raise the green fees. A lot of area people do not golf.

No one at Recreation Centers of Sun City West is going to care. They will increase the fees next spring.

Tony Toma

Sun City West

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (09/18)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Ready to get your foot in the door with a great company? HonorHealth Jobs is hiring NOW and offering transition incentive bonus ranging from $1,500 - $15,000 for Registered Nurses, Patient Care Techs, Medical Assistants, Radiology Techs, Patient Registration, Housekeeping and Food Services. They also offer excellent benefits, competitive pay with shift differentials, on-site childcare, bus pass discounts, tuition assistance up to $5,250 and amazing colleagues! Learn more here.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Mesa considers adding 'drought' charge to local water bills

MESA, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Arizona's dreary drought conditions is prompting the City of Mesa to consider charging a little more on consumer water bills. Rising inflation and water shortages have made the cost of delivering water to the East Valley...
MESA, AZ
knau.org

O'Halleran blasts deal between State Land Department and Saudi company

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran is blasting the Arizona State Land Department for allowing a Saudi Arabian company to pump unlimited amounts of groundwater from an area west of Phoenix. According to O’Halleran, the deal with Fondomonte in Butler Valley involves no oversight from the state, which isn’t charging the...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org

AZ home inventory highest since 2019; price increases could slow

A combination of factors could slow down increases in the costs of home buying in Arizona. According to the state’s Office of Economic Opportunity, the number of homes on the market in the state hit 23,719 . That’s the highest inventory amount since mid-2019. Combine that with the...
ARIZONA STATE
azbex.com

Sky Harbor Advances Air Cargo Plan

A plan to redevelop 28 acres at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport into facilities for air cargo took a step forward earlier this month. The Business and Development Subcommittee of the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board recommended in favor of a staff recommendation to repurpose the 28-acre site. The matter will now move to the full Board.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sun City West, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona is adapting to fill the skyrocketing demand for housing

The Grand Canyon State continues to be a destination for new residents, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that more than 8,300 people became Arizonans each month from April 2020 to July 2021 — nearly 300 a day. As the demand for housing increased, housing costs also grew, with a study from the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and ALN Apartment Data showing that rent prices rose 17.7% over the last year in the Phoenix region to $1,672 per month.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Brown Bag Program helping seniors in the East Valley

The New York-based touring performer, author and magician will be performing at the Children's Museum of Phoenix this weekend!. Valley veterans’ benefits counselor recognized by Something Good. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arthur works for the Arizona Department of Veterans Services as a Veterans’ Benefits Counselor at the American...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Tapestry at Destination Community in Mesa, Arizona

MESA, Arizona, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated grand opening of Tapestry at Destination, a new single-family home community in Mesa, Arizona. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center and professionally designed model homes located at 11115 East Utah Avenue in Mesa.
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Valley man loses $7,500 to 'Pay Yourself' scam

PHOENIX — How could transferring money to yourself be a scam?. $7,500 later, Marshall Cheeseboro found out. Now his money is in someone else's pocket, and he can't get it back. “So there was a $500 invoice from a Bitcoin sale that was charged to my account," Cheeseboro said.
PHOENIX, AZ
Sun City West Independent

Sun City West Independent

Sun City West, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

A news site dedicated to Sun City West, Arizona, and coverage of the people and issues in the retirement community outside Phoenix.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/sun-city-west-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy