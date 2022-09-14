Read full article on original website
Brewpub team drafts new spot with Texas-themed menu in Fairview
There's a new brewpub coming to Dallas-Fort Worth with not one but two locations. Called Boozie's Brewery & TX Fare, it's a full-service brewpub that will feature chef-driven food including Texas specialties, plus a fully functional brewery and full bar. It'll open in Fairview Town Center in Collin County; another...
Meaty newcomer downtown makes this Dallas restaurant news muy macho
This roundup of Dallas dining news has a surprising number of openings, either in the works or already here. There's also a slew of new menu items coming online, some of which are pumpkin in theme. There are some exciting new chefs in town. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant...
Chef-driven Tex Mex favorite to open in downtown Dallas' East Quarter
Downtown Dallas gets a new restaurant featuring a chef's take on Tex-Mex: Muchacho, the Mexican concept from local chef Omar Flores, will open in East Quarter, the downtown development from Todd Interests. According to a release, Muchacho will open at 2110 Jackson St. at the corner of Cesar Chavez Boulevard...
Fancy new fountain at downtown park gets this Dallas news roundup all wet
This roundup of news around Dallas comes replete with quantity, there are many items, the question is, are they quality items? There's a drop in violent crime. A proposal to turn one-way streets into two-way streets. There are grants for women, and parks for seniors. There's a meet-up with an author, a late night at the DMA, and a fancy new fountain at a downtown park.
Rare home in Dallas' Disney streets designed by Cliff May is for sale
There's a stunning mid-century modern home for sale in Dallas' famed Disney streets neighborhood by legendary architect Cliff May. Located at 11106 Snow White Dr., the house was built in 1955 and miraculously retains some original features, particularly some delicious wood paneling that hopefully some nitwit buyer will not feel compelled to paint.
New Live Nation VIP pass gets you unlimited access to certain Dallas clubs
Concert promoter Live Nation has launched a new pass that covers all General Admission shows at more than 50 venues across the country. In Texas, that includes the House of Blues in Dallas and Houston; the Echo Lounge and Music Hall in Dallas; 713 Music Hall and Bayou Music Center in Houston; Emo's and Scoot Inn in Austin; and the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio. The full lineup of clubs is listed below.
These are the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
Oktoberfest events: the unofficial sign that fall is has arrived. This week brings the first of several German-themed festivals sure to dot the calendar soon, and it’s a big one that’ll draw around 50,000 guests. There are also two chocolate pairing events, two Tex-Mex restaurant birthdays (one turns two and the other, 104), and three eat-and-stroll tasting events. Practice balancing that drink and small plate now.
Dallas designer Lela Rose, actor Luke Wilson to receive Texas Medal of Arts Awards
Two Dallas-born stars of fashion and entertainment will receive the state's highest honor for achievement in the arts, a Texas Medal of Arts Award, in 2023. Fashion designer Lela Rose and actor Luke Wilson are two of 11 medal recipients announced at the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth on Wednesday, September 14.
Kroger reboots in Frisco just in time for great supermarket battle of 2022
The supermarket throwdown is on in Frisco, and Kroger is readying for battle. The grocery store chain just celebrated the re-opening its store at 3205 Main St. on September 9 with pomp and circumstance, including a performance by the Wakeland High School Marching Band, samples, gift card giveaways, and a $1,000 check to the WHS Band Boosters Association.
Broadway Dallas intros accessibility upgrades for Music Hall at Fair Park
In an effort to make the 97-year-old Music Hall at Fair Park more comfortable and welcoming to all, Broadway Dallas recently announced a series of new accessibility upgrades for the 2022-23 season. These are in addition to the existing accessibility programs, which include:. Complimentary American Sign Language interpretation in a...
Matthew McConaughey film about Dallas girls soccer team abruptly sidelined
A new film starring Matthew McConaughey as the coach of an inspirational girls soccer team from Dallas has been sidelined just six weeks before production. According to Deadline, Skydance Productions canceled Dallas Sting due to "an impropriety that Skydance and producers were aware of." McConaughey is also out, according to the outlet.
Adult-only Halloween pop-up with spooky cocktails haunts Dallas mansion
A spooky amusement with a national presence returns to Dallas just in time for Halloween: Called House of Spirit: A Haunted Cocktail Soiree, it's a Halloween-themed installation that'll temporarily set up shop in a Dallas mansion, only to disappear by November 1. House of Spirits debuted in Los Angeles in...
Frightful attraction returns to light up Frisco for Halloween 2022
The frights and lights that took over Frisco last Halloween season are back for another year. The family-friendly Halloween event Frights’n Lights Frisco, "where ghouls glow, spirits shine, and things go 'bump' in the light," is coming back to Riders Field, October 1-31. According to a release, the event...
H-E-B opening date tops this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. H-E-B sets opening date for first supermarket in Dallas-Fort Worth. Mark it on...
Frisco goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show
The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Frisco's Comerica Center on Thursday, December 22 as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
Mega art fair with New York roots makes Texas debut at Dallas Market Hall
A new artsy festival is coming for the first time to Dallas. Called Artexpo, it's an art fair with a long tradition in New York, that'll camp out at Dallas Market on September 16-18, with artists, live demonstrations, and art for sale. It's partnered with another simultaneous event, the WestEdge...
Spicy seafood boils crawl next to Alamo Drafthouse in Lake Highlands Dallas
Spicy crab is headed for Dallas' Lake Highlands with the arrival of Shell Shack, the local shellfish restaurant chain which is opening a location at the Creekside Shopping Mall at the intersection of Skillman Street and Abrams Road. A spokesperson confirmed that the restaurant will open later in 2022 in...
Portillo's swings back through to Dallas to preview famed Chicago hot dog
Cult hot dog classic Portillo's, the fast-casual chain serving Chicago-style favorites, is hitting Dallas in September with a two-week tour, to serve up its famed Chicago-style fare ahead of its opening its first restaurant in Dallas-Fort Worth in The Colony this fall. From September 12-24, Portillo's will make at least...
Only one Dallas spot makes Bon Appetit's list of best new restaurants
Texas restaurants are well-represented on Bon Appetit’s list of America’s 50 Best New Restaurants for 2022. Seven Lone Star State establishments earn the magazine's approval. They are:. Birdie’s, a counter service restaurant in Austin known for its seasonal menu and well-chosen list of natural wines. Canje, the...
New restaurant with affordable Japanese-style comfort food warms up Plano
A new Japanese restaurant is coming to Plano with a unique and authentic approach to dining. Called Tokyo Shokudo, its goal is to offer the Japanese "Teishoku" experience, said to be reminiscent of everyday dining in Tokyo. According to a release, it's officially opening at 4709 Parker Rd. #450 on...
