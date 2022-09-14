ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

CultureMap Dallas

Fancy new fountain at downtown park gets this Dallas news roundup all wet

This roundup of news around Dallas comes replete with quantity, there are many items, the question is, are they quality items? There's a drop in violent crime. A proposal to turn one-way streets into two-way streets. There are grants for women, and parks for seniors. There's a meet-up with an author, a late night at the DMA, and a fancy new fountain at a downtown park.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

New Live Nation VIP pass gets you unlimited access to certain Dallas clubs

Concert promoter Live Nation has launched a new pass that covers all General Admission shows at more than 50 venues across the country. In Texas, that includes the House of Blues in Dallas and Houston; the Echo Lounge and Music Hall in Dallas; 713 Music Hall and Bayou Music Center in Houston; Emo's and Scoot Inn in Austin; and the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio. The full lineup of clubs is listed below.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

These are the 10 best food and drink events in Dallas this week

Oktoberfest events: the unofficial sign that fall is has arrived. This week brings the first of several German-themed festivals sure to dot the calendar soon, and it’s a big one that’ll draw around 50,000 guests. There are also two chocolate pairing events, two Tex-Mex restaurant birthdays (one turns two and the other, 104), and three eat-and-stroll tasting events. Practice balancing that drink and small plate now.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Frisco goes cirque for the holidays with new acrobatic 'wonderland' show

The all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland is decking the halls of Frisco's Comerica Center on Thursday, December 22 as part of its 2022 North American tour. According to a release from TCG Entertainment, Holiday Wonderland is a musical journey that will feature acrobats, aerialists, hijinks, and holiday cheer. The show blends the grace and athleticism of great circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.
FRISCO, TX
CultureMap Dallas

CultureMap Dallas

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

CultureMap Dallas is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://dallas.culturemap.com/

