Read full article on original website
Related
1011now.com
Omaha man charged with attempted murder in York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - An Omaha man is facing an attempted murder charge after another man ended up with stab wounds to his neck, bicep and back in York. Sergio Mier Torres is charged with three felony charges out of York County, including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police release image of vehicle involved in possible child enticement
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released photos of a car, believed to be involved in a possible child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. The vehicle is described as light-colored, smaller 4-door car with unknown license plates. LPD said they believe that the vehicle is a 2008 or 2009...
York News-Times
Guilty plea entered in York County meth case
YORK – William Campbell, 38, of Denver, Colo., has been sentenced to jail in a case where he received a plea agreement regarding the possession of methamphetamine. The case against Campbell began when his motorhome was pulled over by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department on South Lincoln Avenue.
York News-Times
York woman pleads not guilty to drug charges
YORK – Paula Underwood, 51, of York, has pleaded not guilty to two Class 4 felonies related to the possession of methamphetamine and Hydrocodone Bitartrate. Her arraignment was held in York County District Court. She was taken into custody after officers with the York Police Department and deputies with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfornow.com
Two Teens Were Arrested After They Were Caught In a Stolen SUV
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 16)–An 18-year-old is in jail, suspected of driving a stolen SUV, while a 15-year-old with him is also facing theft charges. Investigators with the Lincoln Police Gang Unit on Thursday about noon time saw a 2021 black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and “J” Streets, after finding out a couple days prior that it had been reported stolen. Officers tried to contact the driver, later identified as Donovan Garrett, at the Petro Mart near 23rd and “R” Street while he was refueling. Police say Garrett refused their commands, got back into the Jeep and took off.
klin.com
NSP Helicopter Helps LPD Arrest Two Teens In Stolen Vehicle
An 18 year old Lincoln man ended up in handcuffs after LPD Gang Unit members spotted a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee near 27th and J around noon on Thursday that had been stolen two days earlier. LPD Captain Todd Kocian says they tried to make contact with the driver after...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for people who stole flags at Pound Middle School
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two flags flying at half-staff in honor of Queen Elizabeth II were stolen over the weekend, Lincoln Police say. Those two flags had flown at Pound Middle School near 48th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 until they were taken sometime between last Friday and Tuesday.
WOWT
Woman arrested after Nebraska State Patrol allegedly finds 10 pounds of meth
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - An Illinois woman was arrested in Nebraska after she was allegedly found with 10 pounds of methamphetamine in her car. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a trooper made contact with a driver at the eastbound I-80 rest stop near York around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. NSP did not disclose why the trooper initially made contact.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol finds 10 pounds of meth, handgun during stop
YORK, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper arrested someone after locating 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. The stop happened on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. at an Interstate 80 rest stop near York. Officials said a trooper stopped 31-year-old Monica Morales traveling eastbound when...
York News-Times
York resident charged with 17 felonies related to illegal firearms
YORK – Jonathan Thornton, 45, of York and formerly of Louisiana, has been charged with 17 felonies related to the possession of illegal firearms and controlled substances. The York Police Department was called to a campground location at the York interchange upon the report of a disturbance. In talking...
iheart.com
14 year old boy arrested in Lincoln for having a defaced gun
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 14 year old is found with a defaced handgun in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, Gang Unit Investigators were conducting follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and spotted a vehicle, known to them to have been involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot. Police say when officers went to the car, the strong odor of marijuana was detected. Investigators say two 19-year-old women, 15-year old girl and 14-year-old boy were removed from the car.
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
LPD officer ‘removed from service’ amid domestic allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer who had been with the department for just seven months has had his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic-related investigation. Late Tuesday, the Lincoln Police Department says it was made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protection Orders and...
KETV.com
Osceola pickup collision leaves two people dead Friday morning
OSCEOLA, Neb. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a two-vehicle collision killed both drivers early Friday morning. Law enforcement responded to the crash at 7:41 a.m., just east of Osceola — on state Highway 81/92 between Q and R roads. Officials said 52-year-old Jerry Swahn was heading...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
klkntv.com
Man tried using dumbbell to break windows at downtown Lincoln apartment, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man pumped some iron in an attempt to smash windows at a downtown Lincoln apartment Wednesday evening, police say. Around 9:20 p.m., employees at Blaze Pizza near 13th and Q Streets reported hearing a pounding sound coming from outside. When employees walked outside, they...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
News Channel Nebraska
Two-vehicle collision leaves two dead, vehicle on fire
OSCEOLA, Neb. -- Authorities in Polk County said they responded to a fatality accident Friday morning. The Polk County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two vehicle accident around 7:40 a.m. Friday, along with Polka County Emergency Responders from Osceola and Shelby. The accident happened on State Highway 81/92...
klkntv.com
Two Nebraskans killed in head-on collision near Osceola
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A head-on collision near Osceola left two dead on Friday, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on State Highway 81/92 just east of Osceola, which is about 24 miles north of York. A Chevy Silverado driven by...
WOWT
One dead after skydiving accident at Crete Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration in the investigation of a fatal skydiving accident which occurred at the Crete Airport on Thursday. According to witnesses, a pair of skydivers conducted a tandem jump late Thursday afternoon. They exited an aircraft, operated by...
Comments / 0