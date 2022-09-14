Read full article on original website
Related
Elder Jack M. Anderson
Elder Jack M. Anderson, age 97, died on Wednesday September 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Elder Anderson was born on November 26th 1924 in Evans County to the late Melton J. Anderson and Ola Anderson. He was raised in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School. He attended Draughn’s Business College in Savannah before serving in the United States Army during World War II in both the Pacific and Europe Theaters. When he returned home, he farmed with his family for several years until beginning his career in Statesboro with Equifax, retiring in 1985.
Mary M. Waters
Mary M. Waters, 83, passed away September 16, 2022 at home, under the care of her loving family, and Bethany Hospice. Mary was born May 7, 1939 in Hortense, Georgia to the late Clarence and Fronie Dowling Moody. She graduated in May of 1956 at Nahunta High School, where she excelled in academics and basketball.
Ruby Lee (Moore) Walker
Ruby Lee Moore Walker, age 65, passed into eternal rest, Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at her residence in Statesboro, Georgia. She was a native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Georgia. Mrs. Moore received her formal education in the public school system of Bulloch County and was a graduate of Statesboro High School class of 1974.
Myrna Arlene Robson Hood
Mrs. Myrna Arlene Robson Hood was called Home on September 13th, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 18th, 1935 in Darian, Georgia, to Thomas Lambert Robson and Thelma Leois Walker Robson. She resided in Townsend with her family on their farm with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby while...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jackie Roberts
It is with sadness, that we the Hill’s Mortuary family, announce the passing of Ms. Jackie Roberts, who departed this life, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center. We extend to her family our deepest sympathy and solicit prayers for the Roberts family at this time.
Robert Loy “Bob” Hacker
Mr. Robert (Bob) Loy Hacker, age 93, passed away Tuesday, September 13, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska, so it can be said he was a Methodist from day one. Bob’s early education was primarily in the...
McBride Carries UAB Past Georgia Southern Eagles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – DeWayne McBride ran 28 times for a career-high 223 yards and four touchdowns to lead UAB to a 35-21 non-conference football win over Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday afternoon in Protective Stadium. Eagles of the Game:. Jalen White rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught...
Sommers Oil and Shell partner with CURE for ‘The Giving Pump’: See participating locations
CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for pediatric oncology, is the charity of choice for Shell gasoline stations across the region during this year’s Giving Pump initiative. The Giving Pump, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Camilla Foundation to begin providing mental health services to local youth
The Camilla Foundation was recently founded by a Licensed Professional Counselor in Statesboro, in response to the significant amount of people seeking out mental health services without the resources to pay a full (or sometimes even reduced) rate. Through this experience, she began to explore other ways to help people...
Lions Club and SHS to host inaugural chess tournament Nov. 5
Local chess players of all ages are invited to compete in a two-level chess tournament, to be held on the campus of Statesboro High School on November 5th, 2022, beginning at 9am. All are encouraged to come, play, and have fun, while also helping to support the missions of the Lions Club International.
Ninth Annual GreenFest event set for October 1 in downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest is to educate...
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock
Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Feed the Boro sees record crowd for food drop Saturday
Feed the Boro (FTB) reported a record crowd for their monthly food drop which was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the parking lot of Statesboro High School. Statesboro Police Department officers along with FTB volunteers and SHS staff had to assist with traffic which backed up from Coach Lee Hill Boulevard down Northside Drive into the drive beside Mcdonalds. Before the food distribution began at 8 AM traffic backed almost to Planet Fitness.
Marvin William Grimm
Marvin William Grimm, age 75, died on Monday morning, September 12th 2022 at his home in Portal under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. A complete obituary with funeral arrangements will be announced Tuesday afternoon. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of...
Ava Mincey pours her heart and soul into lemonade stand and serving others
When life hands 13-year-old Ava Mincey lemons, she makes lemonade and a difference. Ava is an 8th grader at William James Middle School who has already dedicated an impressive amount of her young life to serving others. You may have seen her out and about with her extremely popular lemonade...
Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan Sr.
Mr. Robert (Frank) Franklin Hagan, Sr., age 81, died Wednesday, September 8, 2022, at his residence. Frank was born in Statesboro to Dewey Inman Hagan and Bronnie Davis Hagan on September 4, 1941. He was a 1959 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following his graduation, Frank joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Shangri-La until his honorable discharge in 1963.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lula Mae Jordon
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Ms. Lula Mae Jordan. Ms. Lula Mae Jordan, age 92, passed peacefully into eternal rest on Thursday evening, September 8, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. She was...
Leona Huff
It is with deep regret, that we the family of Hill’s Mortuary, announce the passing of Mrs. Leona Huff, who departed this life, Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Hospice Savannah. We extend our condolences to her family at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc....
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
Turf design for the Eagle Football team is released
After a massive vote tally from Eagle Nation, the Georgia Southern Athletics Department unveiled the new field design for Glenn Bryant Field at Allen E. Paulson Stadium and the Anthony P. Tippins Indoor Practice Facility. The designs at the two facilities will match to ensure the Eagles are playing on...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0