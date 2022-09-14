Mr. Charles “Rick” Mock, age 77, died Thursday, September 8, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was 1963 graduate of Marvin Pittman High School. Following graduation, Rick joined the U.S. Army where he served in the 82nd Airborne. Upon his honorable discharge he returned home and married Sue Bradley. Rick soon began a career in law enforcement, working with the Statesboro Police Department, where he later served as Chief of Police until his retirement. He owned and operated Mock’s Egg Farm until retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of the Peace Officers Association of Georgia.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO