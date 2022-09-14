ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diboll, TX

KICKS 105

Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open

That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down

Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KICKS 105

This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills

This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)

September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
CENTER, TX
KICKS 105

Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
CUSHING, TX
CBS19

2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas

If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Nacogdoches Band, Alto/Garrison Football on This Week’s FNF

We're getting ready for another great night of high school football, and, of course, we'll cover it all with the KICKS 105 Friday Night Frenzy powered by Kelly's Truck Parts. Once again, we'll be providing the most comprehensive list and update of high school football scores in Deep East Texas, sponsored by Truss & Son Plumbing.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
