40 eight-liner machines seized in East Texas due to alleged illegal cash prizes
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Law enforcement announced this week they seized 40 eight-liner slot machines. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrived at an establishment on Aug. 30 at 9353 US Highway 59 North around 10 a.m. Authorities said there was probable cause for a search warrant because the location was allegedly paying out cash […]
Hallelujah! The Diboll Cut-Off (FM 2497) is Finally Open
That's the word from the Texas Department of Transporation, FM 2497, also known as the Diboll Cut-Off between Hudson and Diboll in Angelina County has reopened to traffic this Friday afternoon. A Little History. This 'Diboll Cut-Off' project has been a headache to everyone involved, from the motorists, to the...
Main Street Closed In Nacogdoches, Texas For Old Town Rig Down
Just like every year when the Texas State Blueberry Festival takes over downtown, there are some road closures in Nacogdoches for the Old Town Rig Down. Today (Friday, September 16th, 2022) they are setting up for this fun family event, and if you need to get to City Hall there are some alternative routes you will need to take.
This Week’s Seize The Deal, Half Price Steaks from Massingills
This week's Seize the Deal opportunity will be a sell-out very quickly. I make that prediction because who wouldn't want to get some beautiful ribeyes, jalapeno cheddar sausage, and T-bones for half price?. Especially, if you're getting the best quality steaks from Massingills Meat Market in Lufkin. This Week's Seize...
5 Must See Events At The Texas State Forest Festival in Lufkin
The Texas State Forest Festival gets underway tonight at the George H. Henderson Expo Center on the loop in Lufkin. The 38th annual festival runs every night until this Sunday, September 18th, 2022. They are doing it big this year post-covid and bringing the heat with a lot of new...
scttx.com
Texas DPS Engages in High-Speed Pursuit Ending in Center (Updated Sept. 14)
September 13, 2022 - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a high-speed pursuit that ended in Center on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. What is known is Texas Department of Public Safety State Trooper David Shields engaged in a pursuit of a black Hyundai Elantra on State Highway 87 North just south of Timpson. An officer initiated a pit maneuver and the vehicle was brought to a stop just before the intersection with Hurst Street and SH 87 North in Center. Officers with multiple agencies converged on the location where a male and female individuals were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody, apparently without incident.
Details Released on Tuesday’s Fatal Shooting Near Cushing, Texas
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office has released an update concerning Tuesday's standoff that happened near Cushing, Texas. Just before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3200 block of Highway 204 in reference to an individual who had made threats toward other people inside a residence, and who had made suicidal statements. The individual, whose name is not being released at this time, reportedly committed suicide and was pronounced deceased by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
KTRE
SH 204 closed as Nacogdoches law enforcement respond to armed, barricaded suspect
Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. Palestine Police Department program hopes to interest students in law enforcement careers. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Palestine Police Youth...
East Texas woman admits to shooting boyfriend during traffic stop, officials say
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman has been arrested for murder after admitting to shooting her boyfriend during a traffic stop, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda Scogin Reynolds, 47 of Lufkin, was stopped by Hudson Police on Thursday for speeding and officials said during the roadside interview the officer […]
KTRE
Motions allege false testimony against Angelina County commissioner, suspended judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County commissioner and suspended Angelina County judge are attempting to quash an indictment against them as they faces charges of violating Texas’ Open Meetings Act. Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery has been indicted on at least 21 counts of public order crimes,...
East Texas police looking to identify man accused of committing bank fraud
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Police are asking the public to help them identify a man accused of committing fraud at a local bank in Kilgore. The Kilgore Police Department shared photos of the man on Tuesday who allegedly targeted the Vera Bank. If you have any information regarding this individual’s identity, please contact detective Joseph […]
Does Lufkin, Texas Need Yet Another Burger Restaurant?
You would think that with local icons like Mom's Diner and Ray's Drive-In that national chains would think twice before coming to Lufkin with their burger restaurants. Just like Chipotle didn't make it here, in my opinion because of the quality and prices found at Skyline Burrito Bowl, Five Guys closed because of the aforementioned burger joints and their reasonable prices.
2 flown to hospital after crash on US 259 S in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Two people were airlifted to a nearby hospital after a major crash on US 259 S, near the Nacogdoches County line Friday afternoon. Their exact injuries are unknown at this time, according to Terry Linder with Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Linder said to...
KTRE
Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts Lufkin’s ball and runs it in for a touchdown
LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Lufkin, Longview’s Ta’darion Boone intercepts the Lufkin thrown ball and runs it in for a touchdown.
27-Year-Old Destinie Greenwell Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lufkin (Lufkin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a three-vehicle accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that Destinie Greenwell was heading south in the outside lane in a 2007 Nissan passenger car. At the same time, a 2017 Dodge [..]
Huge 3 Day Estate Sale Coming In Lufkin, Texas
If you are someone that is always looking for great deals, then an estate sale is the way to go. Most estate sales end up selling things for around 20 cents on the dollar. You never know when you might find the item you have been searching for. This is entertainment for many people around Deep East Texas much like attending garage sales.
KTRE
Affidavit: Woman charged with murder in Angelina County says she shot boyfriend during fight
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her boyfriend said she shot him after getting into a physical altercation. According to an affidavit, Amanda Reynolds is charged with murder in the death of John Carnahan. The affidavit says on Thursday, Sept. 15...
Million Dollar Listing – Hudson, Texas Dream Home With A Pool And A Grotto
If you want all-out decadence in your next home, you might as well go for it. You would never want to leave this Hudson hideaway. Whatever your must-have list includes for your dream home, this one will meet and exceed any expectations. The home is situated on 8 acres at 210 Autumn Lake Drive at the end of a culdesac.
Nacogdoches Band, Alto/Garrison Football on This Week’s FNF
We're getting ready for another great night of high school football, and, of course, we'll cover it all with the KICKS 105 Friday Night Frenzy powered by Kelly's Truck Parts. Once again, we'll be providing the most comprehensive list and update of high school football scores in Deep East Texas, sponsored by Truss & Son Plumbing.
Gilmer Mirror
OVER 20 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF BIG RIG SHOW TRUCKS PARKED ON THE DOWNTOWN BRICK STREETS OF NACOGDOCHES
Local business owner and foundation hosts first ever big rig benefit truck show in. 100% of the net proceeds go directly to the Nacogdoches community, Old University. Building restoration, the Nacogdoches Boys and Girls Club, Nacogdoches Animal. Shelter, and Christ Episcopal School. Brought to you by the Massey Rose Foundation.
