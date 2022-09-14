ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Detroit News

Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony

A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court

The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
PONTIAC, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest

Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
CANTON, MI
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Mount Clemens, MI
Mount Clemens, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Mother of slain toddler to get psych evaluation

An Oakland County judge has granted a request for psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of killing her toddler in a Farmington Hills motel room nearly a year ago. At a court hearing Sept. 15, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Amanda Jajou, 31, will be evaluated for criminal responsibility for charges connected to the death of her son, Isaias Daniel Porras. She’s charged with felony murder, second degree murder, first degree and second degree child abuse and accessory after the fact to a felony for the slaying of the 15-month-old son she had shared with Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.  
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Felon caught with gun after motorcyclist clocked going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan State Police troopers stopped a Detroit motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, they discovered he was a felon and had a gun. "Unfortunately I'd like to say we are surprised by that, but we are not," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said about the speeding. "We all think that we are the best drivers, Nascar, Motocross competitors, but quite honestly people going those speeds are the worst drivers we come across."
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Fraser community holds vigil to remember teen stabbing victim

FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Friday night a vigil organized by the youth of Fraser for one of their own, who died in a stabbing earlier this week. With candles, balloons, and signs, they spoke fondly of teenager Trent Redstrom who died in the attack that involved several teens according to investigators.
FRASER, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.
DETROIT, MI

