Read full article on original website
Related
Suspects riding in minivan shoot on occupied vehicle in Northwest Detroit, police searching for tips
Police are on the hunt for suspects who allegedly fired shots from a passenger van while driving on the city’s Northwest side late Thursday morning.
Detroit News
Suspect in Warren schools threat charged with false report of terrorism, a 20-year felony
A 13-year-old Warren resident has been charged in connection with threats made against three Warren Consolidated Schools buildings earlier this week. The child was charged Thursday with one count of a false report or threat of terrorism, which is a felony that could mean up to 20 years in prison, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said in a news release.
The Oakland Press
Case against Pontiac mother charged in stabbings bound over to circuit court
The case against a Pontiac mother of nine accused of stabbing four people, including a teenager, has been bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam Sept. 16 in 50th District Court, Judge Cynthia Thomas Walker said there was probable cause to advance the case against Candis Wright-McDonald, aka Candis Wright, to the higher court.
plymouthvoice.com
Relentless investigation work results in fast arrest
Sep. 17, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. Canton Police report relentless investigation work and cooperation from the Dearborn Heights Police Department led to the prompt arrest of a 41-year-old Monroe man who allegedly robbed a Canton drug store at gun point on June 25. John Sameul Dooley III was arraigned and charged...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
Man dies in local jail just hours after arrest; family now demanding answers
A Brighton family wants answers. They want to know why John Griswold died while being held inside the Livingston County Jail. He was only there for 13 hours.
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man in stolen car leads Michigan State Police on chase in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after he led Michigan State Police on a chase before bailing on foot in Detroit. Officials said troopers were at a gas station on Greenfield near Schoolcraft when they saw a man standing near a Ford Explore and acting suspiciously. The...
huronhub.com
2 motorists pass buses Friday in Huron Township; police to reach out to lawmakers on issue
Two motorists passed stopped schools buses in Huron Township Friday morning, and local law enforcement is saying enough is enough. “We certainly will be reaching out to lawmakers to see what can be done,” said Everette Robbins, director of public safety. “Enough is enough.”. A Taylor resident passed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up 3 Macomb County schools faces felony charge
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to shoot up three schools in Warren and Sterling Heights is facing a felony charge. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has charged the 13-year-old with one count of false report or threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony. The teen was denied bond and will be held in the Macomb County Youth Home until his next court date.
The Oakland Press
Mother of slain toddler to get psych evaluation
An Oakland County judge has granted a request for psychiatric evaluation for a woman accused of killing her toddler in a Farmington Hills motel room nearly a year ago. At a court hearing Sept. 15, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jeffery Matis said Amanda Jajou, 31, will be evaluated for criminal responsibility for charges connected to the death of her son, Isaias Daniel Porras. She’s charged with felony murder, second degree murder, first degree and second degree child abuse and accessory after the fact to a felony for the slaying of the 15-month-old son she had shared with Isaias Aurelio Porras, 32.
Officials: Traffic crash-turned-pedestrian crash kills 35-year-old 'John Doe' in Oakland County
A two-vehicle crash in Southfield led to a pedestrian fatality after a 35-year-old driver got out of his car and was struck by an SUV on Thursday, authorities said.
Detroit Police search for driver in hit-and-run that left woman in critical condition
Detroit Police said a driver in a light-colored Lexus struck a woman, 26, while she was walking on Stockton near Van Dyke. It happened on Friday, September 2, around 8:20 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 in custody after 65-year-old man found dead on floor of Macomb County home
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Two people are in custody after a 65-year-old man was found dead on the floor of a Macomb County home. Deputies were called Thursday (Sept. 8) to a home on Park Street in Mt. Clemens for a welfare check. A 911 caller said someone told him the resident inside was experiencing a medical emergency.
Mom charged with manslaughter after daughter, 8 was fatally shot when she wasn’t home
DETROIT -- The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed this week has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy brought charges against 31-year-old Erica Graham Thursday in connection with the death on Graham’s 8-year-old daughter. The girl died Tuesday...
MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.
fox2detroit.com
Felon caught with gun after motorcyclist clocked going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - When Michigan State Police troopers stopped a Detroit motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone, they discovered he was a felon and had a gun. "Unfortunately I'd like to say we are surprised by that, but we are not," MSP Lt. Mike Shaw said about the speeding. "We all think that we are the best drivers, Nascar, Motocross competitors, but quite honestly people going those speeds are the worst drivers we come across."
Warren Police searching for female suspect who robbed bank on Van Dyke
According to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer, the robbery took place at around 11 a.m. Thursday, at the Fifth Third bank on Van Dyke Ave. near 13 Mile Road.
The Oakland Press
Case against mother, sons charged in Emilio Valdez murder case advances to circuit court
The case against two brothers and their mother charged in connection with the 2018 murder of a man shot and thrown into a Pontiac lake is proceeding to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. At the conclusion of a preliminary exam in 50th District Court on Sept. 14, Judge...
fox2detroit.com
Fraser community holds vigil to remember teen stabbing victim
FRASER, Mich. (FOX 2) - On Friday night a vigil organized by the youth of Fraser for one of their own, who died in a stabbing earlier this week. With candles, balloons, and signs, they spoke fondly of teenager Trent Redstrom who died in the attack that involved several teens according to investigators.
Detroit woman charged after child finds unsecured gun, fatally shoots 8-year-old
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter.Prosecutors charged Erica Sade Graham, 31, with involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree child abuse and three counts of felony firearm.Graham was arraigned in 36th Detroit Court and was given a $150,000 personal bond. Prosecutors say she will have a GPS tether with home confinement if released.The incident happened at about 11:52 a.m. on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. Police say a 10-year-old child in the home found an unsecured gun and fired it, striking the 8-year-old. The victim was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead on arrival.Graham is scheduled to appear for a probable cause conference on Sept. 30 and a preliminary examination on Oct. 7.
Comments / 2