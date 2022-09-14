Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Band Day helps schools prepare for parade season
KEARNEY, Neb. — Music filled the air Saturday morning in Kearney as bands from as far as Ogallala and Lincoln came to play in UNK's Band Day parade. “This is one of our most exciting events of the year," exclaimed Brian Alber, associate professor of bands at UNK. One...
NebraskaTV
UNK holds off Washburn for road win
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press Release Courtesy of Kearney Athletics:. The No. 28/21 Nebraska Kearney football team scored 21 first half points, forced three late punts and had a game closing seven-minute drive to hold off No. 26/18 Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan. The Lopers (2-1) beat the...
NebraskaTV
New community playground could be useful during winter
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island community fieldhouse has a new playground for kids and it was installed right before the state fair. The indoor playground on the north side of the building featured enclosed climbing stairs, slides, bumpers, and some obstacle courses. The state fair said they saw the playground being used extensively by families and the city hoped the space will be put to good use in the coming months.
NebraskaTV
Sports Extra: Friday, September 16 (part one)
KEARNEY. Neb. — Adams Central 29, Syracuse 7. Aquinas Catholic 38, Grand Island Central Catholic 0. Beatrice 1, Lincoln Northwest 0 (Forfeit)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Spray drone brings innovation to the farm
HALL COUNTY, Neb. — Husker Harvest Days has demonstrated tractors that drive themselves and now drones take to the sky, spraying fields while farmers enjoy a cup of coffee. Jim Love of Beck's Hybrids said the company works with Hylio spray drones. He said they do all the planning...
NebraskaTV
Pioneer Village holds online auction for overstock items in museum
MINDEN, NEB. — A piece of history could be yours starting off at just one dollar. A total of 395 items are up for grabs at Harold Warp's Pioneer Village in Minden. "From one dollar at this point, all the way up to 250,000 for one specific item," said Andy Birdsell, a BigIron representative.
NebraskaTV
September Events at the Minden Opera House
Concert begins at 7:00 pm on . For ticket information visit: www.mindenoperahouse.com. Artists, mother and son, Sondra Jonson and Joe McHale. September 24th from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Light refreshments will be served. Event is free and open to the public.
NebraskaTV
BREAKING: Lexington murder suspect found not guilty
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Francisco Hernandez-Corona has been found not guilty of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony in the 2021 shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington. NTV News will provide more information on this when it becomes available.
RELATED PEOPLE
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Payroll scam targeting local businesses
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is alerting people to a scam impacting local businesses and payroll departments. Authorities said many payroll departments have been getting phishing emails that impersonate staff, asking them to change direct deposit information. If payroll does change banking information, then the paychecks...
NebraskaTV
NebraskaTV
Day 4: Francisco Hernandez-Corona Murder Trial
LEXINGTON, Neb. — Thursday marked day four of a murder trial stemming from a drive-by shooting incident that took place July 2021. Key witnesses took the stand Wednesday, in the murder trial of Francisco Hernandez-Corona. He is charged with first degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of Marcus Keyser in Lexington.
Comments / 0