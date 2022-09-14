Read full article on original website
Forecast Outlook- 9/16/2022
Drier air is working back into Southern Nevada, shutting down rain chances for the weekend with temperatures hovering slightly below average for this time of year. Skies stay mostly sunny through the weekend with high temperatures below average for this time of year. Forecast high temperatures are at 92° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. Morning lows are looking great with the 60s and low 70s to start out the day. We’ll see a slight afternoon breeze this weekend with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.
Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite all the rain we’ve had this monsoon season, Las Vegas is still below its normal rainfall for the year. The main reason for the lower numbers is that the rain that has fallen this year is not near the official National Weather Service rain gauge at Harry Reid International.
Nevada state parks will be “fee-free” next Saturday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State parks in Nevada will be going “fee-free” Sept. 24 in honor of Nevada Public Lands Day. Park fees, including entrance, camping and boating, where applicable, will be waived throughout the Silver State. Nevadans are encouraged to explore state parks on Nevada Public...
Avian flu found in Nevada wild bird population
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed the presence of Bird Flu in wild bird populations in the state. The disease mostly circulates in waterfowl, and most likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. Birds of...
Las Vegas elementary named among National Blue Ribbon Schools
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two elementary schools in Nevada have been named among the National Blue Ribbon Schools. According to a news release, Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School in Clark County and Florence Drake Elementary School in Washoe County were recognized for the categories of “Exemplary High-Performing” and “Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing” for the 2020/2021 school year.
Finals Honors: Funerals held for Nevada’s forgotten veterans
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine percent of Nevadans are veterans according to a study based on census data. Some vets are homeless and living on the streets, while others have outlived their family. When they pass away, there is no one to say goodbye to, no one to claim their remains but in Southern Nevada, they are not forgotten.
Nevada sees job decline in August, labor data shows
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Job numbers in the state of Nevada saw a slight dip in August of 2022, decreasing about 600 jobs after seasonal adjustment. The unemployment rate stayed at 4.4%, however. Despite the slight decline, job numbers in most sectors remain at or above their pre-pandemic peak. The...
Overton flood victim speaks out about life-saving rescue
Nine percent of Nevadans are veterans according to a study based on census data. Some vets are homeless and living on the streets, while others have outlived their family. Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot...
