Florida State

Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial

White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
Toni Koraza

Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved

Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
L. Cane

The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)

Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
The Hill

This is not your normal midterm election

Why is this midterm different from all other midterms?. In all other midterms, the president’s job approval rating has been the main determinant of the outcome. A job rating in the low 40s usually spells disaster for the president’s party at the polls. At the time of his first midterm in 2010, Barack Obama was getting 45 percent approval, and his party lost 63 House seats. In 2018, Donald Trump’s approval rating was 40 percent; his party lost 40 House seats.
Toby Hazlewood

Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries

Registered users forced to travel to other counties. A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.
