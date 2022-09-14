Read full article on original website
Martha's Vineyard's 'humanitarian crisis' statement ridiculed on social media: 'Screw them, send more'
Martha’s Vineyard was slammed on Twitter for declaring a "humanitarian crisis" based on the illegal immigrants sent to them by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday. DeSantis’ office revealed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday that the governor was responsible for sending two planes of illegal immigrants to...
DeSantis administration paid $615,000 to aviation company to relocate ‘unauthorized aliens’
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last week paid an aviation company $615,000 as part of a new Florida program to relocate undocumented immigrants out of the state, according to state records. Records show the company, Vertol Systems Company Inc., was paid on Sept. 8. A week later, DeSantis took credit...
DeSantis 'out to prove' Florida not a purple state any more
Gov. Ron DeSantis and his supporters “would tell you that they don’t think Florida is a purple state any more,” says Politico’s Gary Fineout, “and that they are out to prove it this November.”
Florida, home of many a Proud Boy, a hotbed for white supremacy. The rest of us can’t stand silent | Editorial
White supremacists and extremists don’t always wear white robes and burn crosses. They don’t necessarily meet in dingy headquarters away from civilized society. They are marching on Capitol Hill. They are flying Nazi flags over interstate overpasses in Florida. They’ve distributed anti-Semitic fliers in Miami Beach, home to a large Jewish population. They have demonstrated outside Disney World, a lighting rod for cultural wars after the company opposed a state parental rights law critics dubbed “Don’t say gay.”
Florida's New Minimum Wage is Finally Approved
Despite solid job opportunities and low unemployment, inflation has affected the costs of living and caused financial hardship across the Sunshine State. Florida’s minimum wage is set to rise to $11 an hour starting September 30th. The new minimum wage should help low-paid workers navigate the new financial conditions.
Nearly $2,000 stimulus payment could come to Florida residents
Stimulus payments worth up to $2,000 are coming for millions of Florida residents because residents faced one of the worst inflation increases in the previous 40%. According to experts in June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the previous year, higher than economists' predictions of an 8.8% increase.
Florida CFO Seeks to Pull Licenses for IRS Vendors Who Discriminate
Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released draft legislation that he will pursue for the upcoming legislative session to yank licenses for IRS vendors who discriminate.
The Cheapest Places to Live in Florida. (Most are Small Towns.)
Defuniak SpringsEbyabe, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Despite rising housing prices and higher costs of living, Florida is still a popular destination for people looking to relocate. In April and May of 2022, Tampa and Miami topped the real estate website Redfin's list of where people wish to relocate to. However, those two locations have seen sharp housing increases and probably aren't as budget-friendly as other destinations.
Feds in Florida and two other states to lead crackdown on COVID-19 relief fraud
“In some ways, this is a novel approach dictated by the type of fraud we’re dealing with.”
This is not your normal midterm election
Why is this midterm different from all other midterms?. In all other midterms, the president’s job approval rating has been the main determinant of the outcome. A job rating in the low 40s usually spells disaster for the president’s party at the polls. At the time of his first midterm in 2010, Barack Obama was getting 45 percent approval, and his party lost 63 House seats. In 2018, Donald Trump’s approval rating was 40 percent; his party lost 40 House seats.
A growing number of Capitol rioters are being arrested for other crimes —from guns to drugs — which could mean more jail time: report
A law professor told CBS News that the politicization of Capitol rioters means some are more likely to end up back in jail.
Over 700,000 Registered Medical Marijuana Users in Florida, but Collier County Commissioners Refuse To Open Dispensaries
Registered users forced to travel to other counties. A September meeting of Collier County Planning Commissioners has agreed unanimously to prevent medical marijuana dispensaries from opening anywhere outside of city limits, in spite of the fact that it is entirely legal for registered users of marijuana to obtain the drug for medical purposes in Florida.
This Congressional Bill Aims to Boost Social Security Benefits by $2,400 Annually
A group of politicians is proposing to shake up Social Security in a big way.
Ron DeSantis Sends Immigrants To Upscale Island
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is taking credit for flying two planes full of immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
