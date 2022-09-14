ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
Black Enterprise

Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million

Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
The Independent

Bartender gives women water when men try to ‘fill their cups up to get them drunk’

A bartender is being praised by social media users for protecting women from men in potentially dangerous situations.TikTok user Rise Jumeade, who works at a venue in Buffalo, New York, shared the technique she commonly uses at work when she senses a woman’s safety could be compromised.In the video, which has been viewed more than 10.8 million times, Jumeade is at work and acts out a scenario she said “often” happens at the bar.In the scenario, a man approaches the bar and orders on behalf of a woman and asks for a “double shot” of tequila or other alcohol....
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
Distractify

Subway Employees Find Perfect Way to Deal with Rude Karen in Viral TikTok

People throwing temper tantrums at popular food service locations are nothing new. Whether it's physically standing in line at the drive-thru to save a spot for somebody, or coughing/spitting on restaurant staff because they can't get a table during a pandemic where government-mandated orders prevent folks from dining indoors, there are plenty of "Karen" interactions that have been recorded and posted online for the entire world to see and judge from the comfort of their own mobile devices/computers.
Black Enterprise

‘Hide Yo Kids, Hide Yo Wife’ Internet Star Antoine Dodson Has a New Beer Called ‘Run N Tell That’

Internet sensation Antoine Dodson, the man from Huntsville, Alabama who became famous after he was interviewed for a local news story, has a new beer coming out. Dodson was being interviewed by the local news after a man broke into his home and climbed into his sister’s bed back in 2010. Dodson heard his sister’s screams and ran to help, but the man got away. A video of Dodson describing the attack went viral.
Parents Magazine

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's Proudly Baby Care Brand Now Available at Target

Three years ago, when Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union-Wade had their baby, Kaavia, they noticed a gap in the market for melanated baby skincare products. While trying to determine what products worked best for their daughter, they discovered many Black parents had the same dilemma. In response to a global need, the couple launched Proudly, a baby care brand for melanated babies, inspired by their social media influencer baby, Kaavia.
TODAY.com

Mariah Carey lists Atlanta-area home for $6.5 million — take a look inside

Mariah Carey is selling her palatial Atlanta-area mansion and it could be yours for just $6.5 million. The listing, represented by Shanna Bradley of Ansley Real Estate Christie’s International in Atlanta, features nine bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and four half bathrooms in 12,575 square feet of living space. Set...
Black Enterprise

‘The Silent Twins’: Letitia Wright Portrays Real-Life Story of Black Twins Who Went Silent After Experiencing Racism in 1970s Wales

Apparently, in some places, not speaking to others gets you placed in a psychiatric hospital. Producer and “Black Panther” star, Letitia Wright, works beside Polish director, Agnieszka Smoczynska, in the new film, “The Silent Twins,” that follows the real-life story of twins June and Jennifer Gibbons. The twins’ rejection towards communicating with outsiders creates the intense story that is told through the screenplay. The story was previously adapted by BBC in 1986 when U.K. investigative journalist Marjorie Wallace published her book about the Gibbons twins. The movie explores their journey as children of the only Black family in their 1970 Wales neighborhood where they experienced racism causing them to shut everyone out.
Black Enterprise

P. Diddy’s Prophecy to Buy Disney: Says He’s on a Mission to ‘Save the Black Race’

Sean “Diddy” Combs seems to have been talking to God a lot lately about big plans he has in store for the future of Black people. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder recently took to Instagram to let the world in on his divine mission on earth—to “save the Black race” and change the world. According to the post, Diddy revealed that he received a revelation about the call to do God’s work.
