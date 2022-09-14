Read full article on original website
Connie S. Mohlman
COTTAGE GROVE – Connie S. Mohlman, age 73, of Cottage Grove, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. She was born on Jan. 5, 1949, in Dodgeville, Wis., the daughter of Raymond and Gwendolyn (U’Ren) Conwell. Connie graduated from Mineral Point High School...
Norman Liegel
Norman E. Liegel, age 86, of Plain passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, following a brief illness at Greenway Manor. He was born on December 3, 1935, the son of Walter and Mary (Aron) Liegel. Norm served in the United States Army and was married to the former Yvonne Courtier for over 60 years. He worked as a Maintenance Superintendent at Edward Kraemer and Sons, then opened NYL Enterprises until his retirement. He was a member of St. Luke’s Catholic Church and Plain American Legion Post #398. He was a past member of the Plain Fire Department, Plain Lions Club, and served on the Plain Village Board. Norm had a small plane pilots’ license and enjoyed spending time at the Lone Rock airport. He enjoyed deer hunting and was an avid Brewers and Green Bay Packers fan. Survivors include his wife, Yvonne Liegel of Plain; a daughter, Cheryl (Roger)Stanek of Spring Green; two sons, Bruce (Bethany)Liegel of Charleston, SC, and Larry (Pam) Liegel of Plain; four granddaughters, Rachel (Darren) Liegel, Carly Stanek, Taylor Liegel, and Ava Liegel; his brother Jerry; sisters, Dorothy, Carol, Mary Jane, and Liz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mary Liegel; three brothers and five sisters. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Plain with burial in the church cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Plain American Legion Post #398. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Church from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. and again on Thursday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Plain Fire and Ambulance, or St. Luke’s Catholic Church. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Paul David Cleven
MADISON – Paul David Cleven, age 61, of Fitchburg, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born on March 5, 1961, in Madison, the son of Donald Cleven and Maxine (Schuchmann) Cleven. Paul graduated from La Follette High School with the class of 1979. He was a...
Constance “Connie” Fausett
With a heavy heart we must share that Constance Fausett, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sept. 9, 2022, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Connie was truly special in the way that she touched so many lives and lived so selflessly. Constance Gail Fausett was born on...
Jo Ann Hobbs
Jo Ann Hobbs, age 77, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on March 5, 1945 in Chippewa Falls, WI, the daughter of William “Bill” and Neva (Bitney) Miller. Jo was a 1963 graduate of Central High School in Madison. She later earned her bachelor’s degree in Library Science from the UW-Madison. Jo went on to work for the State of Wisconsin Justice Department until her retirement. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, where she and her partner, Michael shared many years of faith. Together, Jo and Michael spent time volunteering for Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI. Jo enjoyed cooking and loved to try new recipes, which resulted in teaching Michael to cook as well. Jo will be dearly missed by her family and friends. She will be remembered as a kind and caring person with a great sense of humor.
George Kiehl
George Kiehl, 72, of Madison, Wis., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. George is survived by his wife, Diane; two daughters, Elizabeth (Alex Marshall) Kiehl and Megan (Greg) Donovan; granddaughter, Miriam Marshall; and his three sisters, Donna Glowcheski, Darlene Wozney and Diane Giebel. George...
Gene Roger Beckwith
Gene Roger Beckwith, age 79, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on November 16, 1942, to Raymond and Edna (Anderson) Beckwith in Wisconsin. Gene married Helen (Fortman) on November 14, 1964, at Mounds Creek Methodist Church in Mazomanie. Gene worked as...
Patricia M. “Patty” Becker
Patricia M. “Patty” Becker, age 54, of Stoughton, WI, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Monroe Clinic Hospice Home with her husband by her side. Patty was born on May 18, 1968 in Appleton, Wisconsin, the daughter of Jerry and Lorraine (Bibby) Evans. She graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1986 and earned a degree in Apparel Design from U.W. Stout in 1998. Patty and William D. Becker were united in marriage on September 24, 2005 at the First Unitarian Church in Madison. She was employed in Health Information Management at SSM Health for the past 23 years. Patty was a talented designer and seamstress who had a passion for making historical clothing and beautiful quilts that she gifted to her family. She enjoyed sewing costumes for the Stoughton Village Players (SVP). She and Will had a love of nature that took them to several state and county parks as well as various camping trips. She was also a Milwaukee Brewer fan and an avid board, video, and tabletop gamer.
June Miller
FALL RIVER — June J. Miller, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare Center, Fitchburg. A private family celebration of life will be held. A complete obituary is pending.
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen
William Jennings “Willy” Boehnen has reached eternal rest and peace on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. He was born in Madison and lived his entire life in the Mad city. Willy is survived by his parents, Tom (Jean) Boehnen and Rick Neuenschwander; along with his siblings, Tommy (Dora) Boehnen, Rachel (Jeff) Blum, Paul (Amy) Schneider. He is loved and missed by many uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Willy was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Neuenschwander; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Charles “Charlie” M. Carruthers
Charles M. Carruthers, age 91, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at UW Hospital surrounded by family. He was born on Aug. 12, 1931, in Mattoon, Ill., the son of Leo and Lela (Swanson) Carruthers. Charlie grew up in Neoga, Ill., and was later raised by Leo and his stepmother, Niota (Storm), when his mother died when he was 8 years old.
William Deane Hansen
William D. Hansen, age 97, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Bill was born on Sept. 3, 1925, on the family farm in Payne, Minn. He and his twin brother, Raymond, were the youngest of eight children born to Danish immigrants, Jens Peter and Christiane Hansen, and were of a generation shaped by the Great Depression and World War II.
Mark T. Hellenbrand
Mark T. Hellenbrand, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1963 at home to parents Delmer and Marion (Laufenberg) Hellenbrand. Mark attended Middleton High School and graduated in 1981. After high school Mark attended the UW-Madison Ag Short Course. Mark married Sue Andreas on November...
Arlene Joan Patzer
Arlene Joan (Bender) Patzer, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Arlene was born on June 6, 1932, the daughter of Delbert B. Bender, Sr. and Susan G. (Paulson) Bender. She graduated from Central High School in Madison in 1950. Arlene eloped after graduation and married John T. Patzer in Iowa on their way to Oregon. Arlene was initially a domestic goddess, then worked at J.C. Penney and other jobs, and finally worked 27 years for the State of Wisconsin, retiring as a supervisor in Equal Rights and Labor Standards.
Leroy T. Walls
Leroy T. Walls, age 85, of DeForest, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sienna Meadows. He was born on Dec. 20, 1936, in Seattle, Wash., the son of Theodore and Gladys (Damm) Walls. Leroy was united in marriage to Gay Sievers on May 25, 1956. He later went...
Dorothy L. Theisen
Dorothy L. Theisen, 87, passed into eternal life on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from metastatic breast cancer. She was gentle person who suffered for over 50 years from schizophrenia. She was born in Madison to Michael and Lillian Theisen on August 21, 1935. She attended St. Bernard’s Grade School and...
David G. Sutter
David G. Sutter, age 84, of Ridgeway, died on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born on September 24, 1937 in Blue Mounds, a son of the late Walter and Mildred (Lund) Sutter. He graduated from Mount Horeb High School in 1955 and enlisted in the U. S. Army and served for 2 years.
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins
Hubert “Hubie” G. Heins, 84, of Belmont, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg, after a courageous battle with cancer. Hubert was born on October 4, 1937 in Belmont Township, son of August “Gus” and Bertha (Kinch) Heins. He was united in marriage to Cleo Gregory in Cuba City, Wisconsin, on June 2, 1962. She preceded him in death on June 29, 1993. Hubie was later united in marriage to Susanne Nodorft on January 28, 1995 at Peace Lutheran Church, Belmont. Hubert was a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Belmont. He farmed in Belmont his entire life and was proud to own a Century Family Farm. After retiring, he started working for his neighbor, Homer Bockhop, and enjoyed helping him for nearly 25 years.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver, Jr.
Robert Lee “Bob” Carver Jr., 71, of Madison, formerly of the Twin Cities, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, with his wife, Janet, by his side. He spent many years fighting COPD and other health issues. Bob grew up all over the United States as...
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle
Roscoe Sinclair Sawle, age 87, of Waunakee, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospice House. He was born on March 27, 1935, in Madison, the son of Rowe and Esther (Gratz) Sawle. Roscoe graduated from Arena High School in 1953. He married Shirley (Moyer) Sawle...
