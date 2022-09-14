Read full article on original website
Troy Mercer
Mr. Troy Mercer, age 83 made his transition from this earthly house to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah, GA after a short illness. He was a native of Bulloch County he a lifelong member of New Cornith Baptist Church. He was...
Sommers Oil and Shell partner with CURE for ‘The Giving Pump’: See participating locations
CURE Childhood Cancer, the only organization providing financial and emotional support to local children and families while raising funds to further critical research specifically for pediatric oncology, is the charity of choice for Shell gasoline stations across the region during this year’s Giving Pump initiative. The Giving Pump, a...
Elder Jack M. Anderson
Elder Jack M. Anderson, age 97, died on Wednesday September 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Elder Anderson was born on November 26th 1924 in Evans County to the late Melton J. Anderson and Ola Anderson. He was raised in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School. He attended Draughn’s Business College in Savannah before serving in the United States Army during World War II in both the Pacific and Europe Theaters. When he returned home, he farmed with his family for several years until beginning his career in Statesboro with Equifax, retiring in 1985.
The Camilla Foundation to begin providing mental health services to local youth
The Camilla Foundation was recently founded by a Licensed Professional Counselor in Statesboro, in response to the significant amount of people seeking out mental health services without the resources to pay a full (or sometimes even reduced) rate. Through this experience, she began to explore other ways to help people...
Douglas William Bradley
Douglas William Bradley, age 47, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. A native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County, Douglas will be remembered for his quiet nature, his loyalty to family, and his love of Jesus. Throughout the illness that led to his...
Mary M. Waters
Mary M. Waters, 83, passed away September 16, 2022 at home, under the care of her loving family, and Bethany Hospice. Mary was born May 7, 1939 in Hortense, Georgia to the late Clarence and Fronie Dowling Moody. She graduated in May of 1956 at Nahunta High School, where she excelled in academics and basketball.
Feed the Boro sees record crowd for food drop Saturday
Feed the Boro (FTB) reported a record crowd for their monthly food drop which was held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 in the parking lot of Statesboro High School. Statesboro Police Department officers along with FTB volunteers and SHS staff had to assist with traffic which backed up from Coach Lee Hill Boulevard down Northside Drive into the drive beside Mcdonalds. Before the food distribution began at 8 AM traffic backed almost to Planet Fitness.
It’s CORN! RTK Farm welomes families to new maze
Just out Highway 67, two miles past the entrance ramp to I-16, Bulloch County families will find a fun new fall activity this year: the RTK Farm Corn Maze. The corn maze itself boasts a unique design, inspired by the Georgia Southern Eagles, that any True Blue fan is sure to love. (In fact, you may have seen it in recent promotional photos for the Georgia Southern football team before their awesome win over Nebraska.)
McBride Carries UAB Past Georgia Southern Eagles
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – DeWayne McBride ran 28 times for a career-high 223 yards and four touchdowns to lead UAB to a 35-21 non-conference football win over Georgia Southern Eagles Saturday afternoon in Protective Stadium. Eagles of the Game:. Jalen White rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns and caught...
Ninth Annual GreenFest event set for October 1 in downtown Statesboro
Keep Statesboro-Bulloch Beautiful and the City of Statesboro are gearing up for the ninth annual GreenFest in downtown Statesboro. The event will take place Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with sustainable fun for the whole family to enjoy. The goal of GreenFest is to educate...
Save the Date: YMCA will host festival and Trunk or Treat Oct. 29
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat on October 29 from 4-6pm, but this year it will be a family friendly fall festival!. Local businesses and organizations will host trunks to hand out candies and goodies, and the Exercise Science Club from Georgia Southern University will host a haunted house, as well as lawn activities.
Jackie Roberts
It is with sadness, that we the Hill’s Mortuary family, announce the passing of Ms. Jackie Roberts, who departed this life, Thursday, September 15, 2022, at the Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center. We extend to her family our deepest sympathy and solicit prayers for the Roberts family at this time.
Rev. Dr. Eldredge Lavan Lee
Rev. Dr. Eldridge Lavan Lee was born on January 26, 1950 in Statesboro, Georgia to the late Ebenezer Lee Jr. and Sarah C. Lee. Raised in Portal Georgia, he received Jesus as his Lord and Savior at Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 8. He attended The Historic Willow Hill School and graduated from William James High School in 1967.
Ronald Keith Turner, Sr.
Ronald Keith Turner, Age 57, passed away September 14, 2022. Affectionally, known as, Keith AKA (Daddy Rabbit), he will always be remembered as an avid fisherman who enjoyed working in his yard and also for his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Keith worked as carpenter...
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, September 17 through Friday, September 23. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Food Lion | Feed the Boro monthly food drop Saturday at SHS
The Food Lion | Feed the Boro (FTB) monthly food drop in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia, co-sponsored by Statesboro High School and Davis Marketing Company, is scheduled for this Saturday, September 17th beginning at 8 am at Statesboro High School, 10 Lee Hill Boulevard. FTB volunteers will...
Ava Mincey pours her heart and soul into lemonade stand and serving others
When life hands 13-year-old Ava Mincey lemons, she makes lemonade and a difference. Ava is an 8th grader at William James Middle School who has already dedicated an impressive amount of her young life to serving others. You may have seen her out and about with her extremely popular lemonade...
Bulloch NAACP to hold blood drive for Sickle Cell Awareness Month
The Bulloch chapter of the NAACP will hold a blood drive on Friday, September 30, from 1 to 5pm at the Agape Worship Center at 810 West Grady Street Ext. in Statesboro. The blood drive is in recognition of September being Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month. More than 100,000 individuals in the U.S. are suffering from sickle cell disease, the majority of whom are of African descent.
Make a ”Wave of Difference” for Safe Haven this Friday at Tidal Wave Auto Spa
Visit Tidal Wave Auto Spa for a car wash on Friday, September 16th, for their 14th annual charity day, benefitting Safe Haven of Statesboro and Annandale Village of Suwanee. Tidal Wave Auto Spa is known for its commitment to giving back to the communities it serves and supporting non-profit organizations. On charity day, Tidal Wave Auto Spa donates 100% of the washes purchased, as well as donations made across the company, to charitable organizations.
Lions Club and SHS to host inaugural chess tournament Nov. 5
Local chess players of all ages are invited to compete in a two-level chess tournament, to be held on the campus of Statesboro High School on November 5th, 2022, beginning at 9am. All are encouraged to come, play, and have fun, while also helping to support the missions of the Lions Club International.
