Elder Jack M. Anderson, age 97, died on Wednesday September 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Elder Anderson was born on November 26th 1924 in Evans County to the late Melton J. Anderson and Ola Anderson. He was raised in Evans County and graduated from Claxton High School. He attended Draughn’s Business College in Savannah before serving in the United States Army during World War II in both the Pacific and Europe Theaters. When he returned home, he farmed with his family for several years until beginning his career in Statesboro with Equifax, retiring in 1985.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO