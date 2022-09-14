Traverse City Track Club Awards Community Grants

The Traverse City Track Club is awarding $64,000 in community grants to four different nonprofits. It’s all in support of their mission to give back in ways that support running and walking and outdoor recreation.

TC Track Club Executive Director Lisa Taylor says, “All of our charitable giving has to line up with our mission, which is all about giving back to the community in ways that are going to help people be more active through running and walking programs.”

Money from the Bayshore marathon goes to support causes like the TART trails expansion along West Bay, the Hickory Meadows Trail, and a fitness room at TC Central High School. “We haven’t been able to have our full-fledged grant program in the last couple of years because the Bayshore event not being able to be held. So it’s really exciting this year because we’re almost back to our amount of charitable giving that we would have in a normal year,” Taylor says.

Over the years, the Track Club has been able to award over $2 million in grants to projects that promote health, fitness, family recreation and competition. “So many things that we have funded are out there in visible form and you see people out using different projects and pathways and… that’s a great way to put our money where our mouth is,” Taylor says.

The Traverse City Track Club (TCTC) Grant awards support non-profit programs located in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, or Leelanau County, that are able to demonstrate their project will promote, support, and encourage running and walking as a means to promote health, enhanced fitness, family recreation and competition for all individuals.

The 2022 grants will be awarded to:

Grand Traverse Conservation District – Hickory Meadows Trails – A $ 6,000 grant will be awarded to support storm water drainage realignment, culvert replacement, trail erosion control, and winter groomed trail improvements at Hickory Meadows.

SEEDS Ecology and Education Centers – Will receive $500 toward the purchase of materials associated with Youth Training for Trail Building in Northwest Michigan.

Traverse City Area Public Schools – Traverse City Central High School – Will receive $7,500 toward the expansion of the school-wide Fitness Room Treadmill Project.

Traverse Area Recreation & Transportation (TART) Trails, Inc. – Will receive $50,000 for the Bayfront Improvement and Expansion Project to support design and engineering of the TART along West Grand Traverse Bay.