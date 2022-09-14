ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multnomah County, OR

iheart.com

Portland Police Need Tips To Solve Homicide

The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the September 2022 homicide of Morgan Seger. On the morning of September 12, 2022, Morgan Seger was found by a passerby lying on a sidewalk in the area of NE 18th Ave./NE Tillamook St. Seger was unresponsive. Police and medical were called to the scene and Seger was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was conducted and the Medical Examiner determined that Morgan Seger died as a result of homicidal violence. Detectives are seeking information regarding the murder of Morgan Seger.
PORTLAND, OR
clayconews.com

PUBLIC SAFETY MISSION IN OREGON RESULTS IN DOZENS OF TRAFFIC STOPS AND CRASH INVOLVING A MULTNOMAH COUNTY DEPUTY & K-9

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is reporting the continuance of its efforts to reduce gun and traffic violence in East Multnomah County. On the evening of Sunday, September 11, 2022 deputies teamed-up with Gresham Police Department officers to perform a public safety mission, which yielded:
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
iheart.com

Vancouver Plans Safety Improvements For Fourth Plain Boulevard

This September and October, the City of Vancouver is seeking community feedback on proposed design options to improve travel safety and comfort on Fourth Plain Boulevard (from F Street to Andresen) and Fort Vancouver Way (from Fourth Plain to Mill Plain) whether you drive, walk, bus, bike or use a mobility device. Once a design is finalized, repaving and construction to implement safety improvements will take place in 2023 and 2024.
VANCOUVER, WA
montavilla.net

A SE Division Party on Saturday

TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Records imply Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case

For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever. New records obtained by OPB through a public records appeal show police collected significant evidence at the scene of the...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer

PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton

Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
CARLTON, OR

