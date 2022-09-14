Read full article on original website
‘It feels like lawlessness’: Portland neighborhood antagonized by man smashing windshields
Steve Magnuson was driving back to his Portland home after a quick trip to the grocery store around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. He had “9 Crimes” by Damien Rice playing in the car. The irony hit shortly after. He was driving down Hawthorne taking a right on Southeast...
Portland Police Need Tips To Solve Homicide
The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the September 2022 homicide of Morgan Seger. On the morning of September 12, 2022, Morgan Seger was found by a passerby lying on a sidewalk in the area of NE 18th Ave./NE Tillamook St. Seger was unresponsive. Police and medical were called to the scene and Seger was pronounced deceased. An autopsy was conducted and the Medical Examiner determined that Morgan Seger died as a result of homicidal violence. Detectives are seeking information regarding the murder of Morgan Seger.
PUBLIC SAFETY MISSION IN OREGON RESULTS IN DOZENS OF TRAFFIC STOPS AND CRASH INVOLVING A MULTNOMAH COUNTY DEPUTY & K-9
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is reporting the continuance of its efforts to reduce gun and traffic violence in East Multnomah County. On the evening of Sunday, September 11, 2022 deputies teamed-up with Gresham Police Department officers to perform a public safety mission, which yielded:
3 detained after reports of armed student at Clackamas High School
Authorities say there is no active threat at Clackamas High School on Friday.
Victim in deadly Eliot neighborhood stabbing identified
The victim in a deadly stabbing in Northeast Portland's Eliot neighborhood has been identified.
PPS considers naming center after first Black superintendent
Matthew Prophet increased representation of PPS during his 10-year tenure as superintendent.
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say
MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - On Wednesday, Sept. 14, FOX 12 investigated a story about a man in southeast Portland seen on dashcam video throwing objects at cars as he passed by on a bike. People in that area say they believe the man was cited by police, but not arrested.
Vancouver Plans Safety Improvements For Fourth Plain Boulevard
This September and October, the City of Vancouver is seeking community feedback on proposed design options to improve travel safety and comfort on Fourth Plain Boulevard (from F Street to Andresen) and Fort Vancouver Way (from Fourth Plain to Mill Plain) whether you drive, walk, bus, bike or use a mobility device. Once a design is finalized, repaving and construction to implement safety improvements will take place in 2023 and 2024.
Gunshots near homeless camp in SE Portland concern residents
"I checked the cameras and was just astonished how close they were to the house and they were right here on the front," a resident said.
A SE Division Party on Saturday
TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
‘I’m not an animal’: Homeless people along NE 33rd Drive left hopeless after city clears vehicle camps
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cars sped past dozens of RVs, trucks and trailers parked along Northeast 33rd Drive Thursday morning. Inside the parked vehicles lining the roadway were people with no other home than wheeled ones they occupied. Many who live there say it’s a community that’s grown over the...
Records imply Portland police slow-walked high profile homicide case
For more than two years, the Portland Police Bureau has insisted its detectives diligently investigated the 2019 killing of a well-known anti-fascist activist. Those claims now appear shakier than ever. New records obtained by OPB through a public records appeal show police collected significant evidence at the scene of the...
Gresham passes crime initiatives to reduce gun violence
According to police data, 175 shootings were reported in Gresham in 2021.This year’s numbers have already topped that, with 195 reported shootings so far.
Reward Offered To Find Portland Man’s Killer
PORTLAND, Ore. — On November 7th, 2020, police were called to a report of gunshots off Southeast 33rd Avenue near Powell Blvd. Investigators found evidence of a drive-by shooting near the crime scene. 31-year old Harold Major lost his life that night. Detectives do not believe that he was...
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
Portland’s Polish Festival celebration canceled over homeless encampment safety concerns
Portland's Polish Festival is canceling its annual celebration, citing safety concerns.
Felons face Marion County charges for guns, drugs
Two felons are being held in the Marion County Jail on drug and gun charges after deputies were called about a vehicle being broken into Friday afternoon.
Fire spreads to 3 units in tri-plex in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Residents were forced from their homes in a tri-plex fire in southeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, crews responded to the tri-plex in the 14000 block of Southeast Division Street. When they arrived, all three units were fully involved, and they found the fire on the second floor.
YCSO: Beaverton man 'critically injured' in crash near Carlton
Authorities say the 33-year-old driver was transported to an area hospital by a Life Flight helicopter.A Beaverton man is in critical condition after allegedly crossing into oncoming traffic and striking another vehicle near Carlton on Thursday evening, Sept. 15, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office said it responded to the head-on crash on Northeast Kuehne Road near Kinney Road, east of Carlton, at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The driver of a Subaru Impreza was taken to a Portland-area trauma hospital via Life Flight helicopter, the Sheriff's Office said. As of Friday morning, Sept. 16, the 33-year-old...
Video: Explosive demolition of Boardman smokestack
A piece of history in Morrow County is, well, history.
