Visiting Alaska volleyball sweeps Montana State Billings
BILLINGS — Early momentum for the visiting University of Alaska volleyball team never wavered on Saturday afternoon at Alterowitz Gymnasium, as host Montana State University Billings was defeated in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-23 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference action. Three different Nanooks had eight kills, on an afternoon...
Montana Western overwhelms MSU-Northern in Frontier football
HAVRE — Running back Reese Neville rushed 22 times for 149 yards and a touchdown Saturday as Montana Western won at Montana State-Northern 35-6 Saturday in Frontier Conference football. Bulldog quarterback Jon Jund completed 11 of 17 passes for 141 yards and one touchdown as Western improved to 2-1...
Scoreboard: High school soccer
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Abby Derbyshire 3; Ava Yates 1; Lauren Dull 1. Assists – Lily Bland 2; Abby Derbyshire 1. HAMILTON: Goals – Simona Rizzon 1. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Fillipo Caporaso 3; Bowman Seitz 1; Matheus Dos Santos 1. Assists – Gabriel Giammatei 1; Russel Johnson 1; Fillipo Caporaso 1; Matheus Dos Santos 1. Saves – Will Zink 4.
Montana State volleyball drops four-set match to North Texas
BOZEMAN — North Texas handed Montana State a 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 25-16 setback in the final volleyball match of the Bobcat Invitational on Saturday afternoon in Shroyer Gym. The match was MSU’s final tune-up prior to opening the Big Sky Conference season on Thursday, when it hosts Eastern Washington....
Montana State Billings women's soccer earns 1st win of the season
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Led by Clare Keenan in goal Saturday afternoon at Tomlinson Stadium, visiting Montana State University Billings claimed its first win of the year with a 2-0 triumph over host Central Washington University in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer action. Keenan, who was stellar through the...
Montana State volleyball falls to No. 18 Washington
BOZEMAN — The No. 18-ranked Washington volleyball team outhit Montana State .389 to .155 en route to a 26-24, 25-16, 25-12 victory at the Bobcat Invitational on Friday night at Shroyer Gym. Washington (7-2) was paced by Claire Hoffman with 14 kills, a .500 attack mark and three digs.
Oregon State obscures optimism Montana State took into this season
PORTLAND, Ore. — If you wanted positive spin after Saturday’s football game, you weren’t going to get it from Montana State’s players and coaches. “Frustrated” was the blunt answer MSU starting quarterback Tommy Mellott used to describe how he felt after his team lost to Oregon State 68-28 on Saturday night in front of 25,218 spectators at Providence Park. “Humbled” would be one way to sum up how Mellott, head coach Brent Vigen and defensive back Simeon Woodard looked after the blowout. “Concerned” could creep in there too.
Montana State overwhelmed by Oregon State in first loss of season
PORTLAND, Ore. — Instead of connecting on a deep ball down the right sideline to wide receiver Willie Patterson, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott’s pass landed perfectly in the hands of Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright. Clearly something went wrong, as Patterson had cut inside and Wright...
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State visits Portland to face Oregon State
PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State's final nonconference game this season is against Oregon State at Providence Park. Both teams are 2-0. MSU is a Football Championship Subdivision team, while OSU plays a level up in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The Bobcats are ranked No. 4 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25, while the Beavers received votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 and coaches poll.
Helena High rallies past Kalispell Flathead to remain perfect in conference play
HELENA — Four times the Helena High Bengals faced match point in the fourth set of a five-round back-and-forth battle with Kalispell Flathead on Friday night. Every time, the Bengals answered the bell, doing so again when they trailed 10-6 in the fifth, to rally past the Bravettes 3-2 (25-14, 20-25, 27-29, 27-25, 15-12) to remain undefeated in Western AA conference play.
Three second-half goals lifts Seattle Pacific over MSU Billings women
BILLINGS — Sophie Beadle, Marissa Bankey and Rylee Pierce scored second-half goals to lead Seattle Pacific to a 3-0 Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer victory over Montana State Billings Thursday at Yellowjacket Field. Overall, Seattle Pacific had 14 shots and MSUB 5. Seattle Pacific outshot MSUB 12-3 in...
Trey Hansen rushes for four TD's as Butte shuts out Flathead, 40-0
BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs played their first home game in three weeks on Friday night as they hosted the Kalispell Flathead Braves at Naranche Stadium. Trey Hansen had a massive night for the Bulldogs as he scored four rushing touchdowns, and Jace Stenson had a passing touchdown, and a rushing score as the Bulldogs shut out the Braves, 40-0.
Montana State volleyball rallies to upset Boise State
BOZEMAN — Montana State junior Avery Turnage recorded a career-high 16 kills to lead four Bobcats in double-figures as the MSU volleyball team rallied for a 19-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21, 15-11 win over defending Mountain West Conference champion Boise State on Thursday night in front of 1,153 fans at Shroyer Gym to open the Bobcat Invitational.
Five things to watch: Montana State at Oregon State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Oregon State football teams will face off for the first time Saturday night, and both teams will travel. MSU (2-0) and OSU (2-0) will play the nonconference game at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon. It’s OSU’s first game in Portland since 1986. The Beavers chose Providence Park — the Portland Timbers’ and Thorns’ home stadium that has a 25,218-person capacity and a turf field — instead of their home Reser Stadium in Corvallis so they could play in front of their Portland-area fans, according to an OSU spokesperson.
Bozeman Gallatin football picks up 'statement' come-from-behind win against Billings Senior
BOZEMAN — On a night when offense was frustratingly difficult to come by even with ideal weather conditions, Gallatin began its game-winning drive in heavy rain and facing a substantial wind. “Everything was working against us at that point,” quarterback Garrett Dahlke said. The Raptors came into possession...
Q&A: Montana State's Jeffrey Manning Jr. all business ahead of Oregon State reunion
BOZEMAN — Jeffrey Manning Jr. will see a bunch of familiar faces in an unfamiliar place. Oregon State (2-0) will make about an 85-mile drive north to host Montana State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Mountain time Saturday at Providence Park in Portland. The Beavers chose to play in Oregon’s most populated city for the first time since 1986 as a way to connect with their Portland-area fans, according to OSU.
East Helena football notches historic first win over Browning
The East Helena football team got its first win on Friday night in Browning and as it turns out, it was convincing. Thanks to a dominant defensive effort for the East Helena defense and a 20-point first half, the Vigilantes notched their first-ever win in Class A varsity football with a 47-13 triumph over Browning.
Carter Kraft's big night sparks Helena High's 2nd-half rally past Missoula Hellgate
After three weeks of exciting games, Helena High seemed poised for another thriller against Missoula Hellgate Thursday night. The Bengals, who were the home team, on homecoming, trailed 15-7 at the half. Hellgate's Connor Dick threw a touchdown pass right before the first half ended and it had the feel of a down-to-the-wire affair.
