NBA

Yardbarker

Devin Booker, Knicks trade talk grows after Robert Sarver news

The Phoenix Suns found themselves in the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week. On Tuesday, the NBA announced that Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver was being fined $10 million and will be suspended from all league matters for a period of one year. The punishment came on...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite

The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report

It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers having active trade discussions around 1 player

The Los Angeles Lakers are still stationed at the negotiating table some two-and-a-half months into the NBA offseason. Tony Jones of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the Lakers are having ongoing talks with the Utah Jazz around veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Utah is looking to trade the 33-year-old Bogdanovic, who no longer fits their plans as they work towards a complete rebuild.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Vikings' Jalen Reagor has 'revenge on his mind' ahead of Week 2 vs. Eagles

So far, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Reagor has had a tumultuous, albeit short, NFL career. Chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles in the opening round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Reagor quickly fell out of favor in the City of Brotherly Love. Just two years removed from being selected in the first round by the Eagles, Philly traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2022 season for a 2023 seventh-round pick and a 2024 conditional draft selection.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

