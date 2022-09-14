ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Berhalter urges Malik Tillman to ‘pick it up’ for USMNT, Rangers

By Jason Anderson
 3 days ago

Malik Tillman has started his time with Rangers off with plenty of success , but for U.S. men’s national team head coach Gregg Berhalter, the young midfielder should be doing even more.

Speaking with media after announcing his roster for the USMNT’s September friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia, Berhalter said that Tillman—who is one of six midfielders named in the squad for matches to be played in Düsseldorf and Murcia—needs to show more consistency in the biggest games.

“He’s done well, but he needs to do better. He needs to increase his level,” said a blunt Berhalter. “I’m disappointed with his last couple performances against Ajax and Celtic.” Those matches both ended in heavy 4-0 defeats for Rangers, with Tillman substituted in the 59th minute against Celtic and then at halftime against Ajax.

Berhalter: Consistency for Tillman is key

The problem Tillman will run into playing with Rangers is a common one for players who move to either Glaswegian giant over the years: Old Firm clashes and games in Europe are so high-stakes and are played at a very high level, but the competition in the Scottish Premier League outside of those Celtic vs. Rangers battles are a step down.

“He’s got a ton of quality,” added Berhalter, who emphasized that the USMNT coaching staff still thinks highly of the Bayern Munich academy  product. “The conversations I’m having with him (are) that he can help this group, but he needs to pick it up a little…he’s got a huge ceiling.”

That’s not to say Tillman has not produced in some very big games in the first weeks of his time with Rangers. He scored the goal that took them past Union Saint-Gilloise in the penultimate round of Champions League qualifying, and then had the assist on Antonio Colak’s decisive goal against PSV.

Since joining Rangers, Tillman has two goals and one assist, and had started nine of their first 10 games in all competitions. However, after two straight rough losses for Rangers, he was one of five players dropped by Giovanni van Bronckhorst for Wednesday’s Champions League visit to Napoli.

“It’s great to see the start that he had, and now it’s going to be about, in these next bigger games, when he’s in the Champions League, will he do the same type of thing he’s doing in the Scottish league?” asked Berhalter. “That’s going to be interesting to see.”

