Three of Jimmy Butler’s Most Memorable Miami Heat Games on His 33rd Birthday

A look back at Butler’s electric performances over the past years.

Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler turns 33 today.

Butler has been the centerpiece of the Heat from the moment he arrived in 2019. He led the team to an NBA Finals appearance in 2020, and nearly did so again this last season. As the NBA world celebrates his birthday, here are some of his most memorable moments in Miami.

-NBA Finals Game 5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Oct. 9, 2020

On the brink of elimination in the NBA Finals, Butler had a historic performance to keep his team alive. Going head-to-head against LeBron James, Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He became the ninth player in league history to have at least two Finals triple-doubles in one series. Many remember this performance from the image of Butler breathing hard on the sideline due to how hard he was working. It put Butler in elite company.

-Eastern Conference Game 6 vs. Boston Celtics, May 27, 2020

This was another matchup where everything was on the line for Miami. Many said Butler needed to replicate James’ 2012 Game 6 performance against the Celtics when the Heat trailed 3-2 in the best-of-7 series. Butler did all that and more. He finished with 47 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists in a victory. Butler did this with no other player scoring more than 20 points.

- Clash with Karl-Anthony Towns, May 7, 2021

Butler and the Heat defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-112. Butler had 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists. While this wasn’t a statistically incredible performance, this matchup was known for Butler’s altercation with his former teammate Towns. Butler can be heard saying, “You soft as baby s***!”

HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Is Russell Westbrook a good fit for the Heat. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler still considered one of the league's villains. CLICK HERE

Heat's NBA 2K23 ratings revealed. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE