What's the Nightfall weapon this week in Destiny 2?

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
 3 days ago
Strike it big in the Season of Plunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmCUe_0hvUlXwt00

(Image credit: Bungie)

Destiny 2 Season of Plunder : Everything you need
Destiny 2 map fragments : How to get treasure maps
Destiny 2 Delicate Tomb : Grab this fusion rifle exotic
Destiny 2 Cryptic Quatrains : Solve the riddles
Destiny 2 lost sectors : This season's daily rotation

The Destiny 2 Nightfall weapon changes on a week-by-week basis, giving you the chance to delve into enemy-infested lairs across the system and grab yourself a special gun. The only way to get a Nightfall weapon is by completing the activity, and even then, there's only a limited chance. You can also get adept versions of each weapon, though these are solely a guaranteed reward for the much-harder Grandmaster Nightfalls.

A couple of Nightfall weapons were retired last season, including the Plug One fusion rifle and Hothead rocket launcher. If you don't want to miss out on any weapons that might disappear by season's end, it's always a good idea to keep a weather eye on what's coming up next. Here I'll explain what Nightfall weapon is up for grabs this week, its best roll, and what you'll need to bring to beat the activity on higher difficulties.

What is the Nightfall weapon this week?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VlrU_0hvUlXwt00

(Image credit: Bungie)

The Nightfall weapon from September 27 - October 4 is Silicon Neuroma , a legendary kinetic sniper rifle. This aggressive frame weapon is good in both PvE and PvP for one-shotting Guardians or tankier enemies. The god roll you'll want for PvE is likely Arrowhead Brake , Extended Mag , Triple Tap , and Focused Fury .

This will give you more bullets and better recoil, while Triple Tap will return bullets to the mag for precision hits, and Focused Fury will increase damage based on dealing half of the magazine as precision. Both having more bullets in your mag and getting bullets back will mean Silicon Neuroma can deal that increased damage for even longer.

In PvP you'll likely want Snapshot Sights and Opening Shot instead for increased accuracy and range when you're quickly picking off other players.

Nightfall weapon rotation for the Season of Plunder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HkDCO_0hvUlXwt00

You can find the Nightfall activity in the Vanguard destination (Image credit: Bungie)

With each new season, some Nightfall weapons are retired to make way for new ones, meaning it's often your last chance to grab them for quite a while. The current Nightfall weapons in the seasonal rotation are:

  • Militia's Birthright
  • Mindbender's Ambition
  • Duty Bound
  • Horror's Least
  • D.F.A
  • Silicon Neuroma

Once Grandmaster Nightfalls begin on October 4 , you'll be able to get adept versions of these weapons, which allow you to equip adept mods for increased stats and damage against certain enemy types.

Comments / 0

