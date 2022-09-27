Inside Man — next episode date, cast, plot, trailer and all about the BBC and Netflix thriller

Inside Man is a BBC and Netflix miniseries created by BAFTA and Emmy award-winning writer Steven Moffat ( Doctor Who , Sherlock ).

First announced way back in March 2021 , Inside Man sees him reuniting with the Tenth Doctor, David Tennant . Together, the pair worked on some of the most highly-regarded episodes of Doctor Who including Blink and The Girl from the Fireplace for a very different kind of show .

It sees Tennant playing Harry Watling, a vicar from an English town who's life becomes tangled up with that of a death row inmate (played by Stanley Tucci), an investigative journalist, and a maths tutor in the most unimaginable way.

Here's everything we know about Inside Man.

Inside Man is a big part of the BBC's Autumn TV schedules for 2022. The series got underway on Monday, September 26 at 9 pm. The series continues on Tuesday, September 27, with the final two episodes airing on Monday, October 3 and Tuesday, October 4 at the same time in the same place.

The series is due to air on Netflix outside of the UK at a later date, though this hasn't been confirmed at the time of our most recent update.

How many episodes of Inside Man are there?

Inside Man is four episodes long, and each episode will last 60 minutes.

Inside Man cast

David Tennant, Dolly Wells, Lydia West and Stanley Tucci (L-R) star in Inside Man. (Image credit: Gareth King (BBC))

Steven Moffat has assembled a truly impressive cast for his new series. American director and actor Stanley Tucci leads the cast as Jefferson Grieff, a US prisoner on death row who is the titular "Inside Man".

The original cast announcement also included David Tennant ( Doctor Who, Des ) alongside It's A Sin 's Lydia West and Dolly Wells ( Dracula, The Pursuit of Love ).

Later on, we learned that Lyndsey Marshal ( Dracula ), Atkins Estimond ( Hightown ), Mark Quarterly ( Cursed ), Tilly Vosburgh ( Maigret ), Louis Oliver ( Midnight Mass ), Kate Dickie ( The Witch ), and Dylan Baker ( Hunters ) would also feature.

Steven Moffat and his wife Sue Vertue (executive producer at Hartswood Films, the production studio working on the show) said: "This is the best ensemble we've ever had the chance to work with. It's a rare privilege to see scripts come to life as beautifully as this."

Inside Man plot

Not much is known about the show's plot as everything was kept tightly under wraps ahead of the Inside Man 's debut.

When the show was originally announced, Netflix's Chris Sussman said "it's impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers", and Director of BBC Drama Piers Wenger explained that "everything is in place for a series that will have the nation gripped."

All we do know is that the show revolves around a prisoner on death row in the US (the "inside man"), a vicar in a quaint English town, and a maths teacher who has somehow ended up trapped in a cellar, whose lives will somehow crossover in the most unexpected way possible.

You can see some of the cast in action in the first-look images below:

David Tennant in Inside Man. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood)

Dolly Wells in Inside Man. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood)

Lydia West and Stanley Tucci in Inside Man (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood)

Lyndsey Marshal in Inside Man. (Image credit: BBC/Hartswood)

What happened in episode one?

Image 1 of 4Image 2 of 4Image 3 of 4Image 4 of 4

In episode one, we met each of our major characters; Janice and Beth crossed paths after the former stepped in to help Beth whilst she was being harassed on the London underground. Beth gives her her contact info and invites her for an interview about the event, but she declines. We also hop across the pond to meet Jefferson Grieff, a murderer who solves cases alongside his sidekick Dillon (Atkins Estimond) whilst serving time as a death row inmate in an apparently unrelated narrative.

Vicar Harry picks up Janice, his son's maths tutor, after an encounter with his troubled verger, Edgar, who begs him to hide a flash drive for him. Janice ends up opening the files and is horrified by what she finds, especially as she mistakenly believes the flash drive belongs to Harry's son.

In an effort to protect both Edgar and his son, Harry tries to convince her not to do anything about it. They have a struggle, and she ends up tumbling down into Harry's cellar; in the panic, he locks the door, trapping Janice down in the basement. The two exist in a sort of stand-off over where to go from here.

Beth travels to America to speak to Grieff, but their interview doesn't go very far; later, she receives a text from Janice containing a photo she took during her struggle with Harry. She tries to contact Janice, but can't get hold of her, and decides the best course of action is to ask Jefferson for his advice.

Is there a trailer?

"Everyone is a murderer... you just have to meet the right person." Those are the chilling words delivered by Jefferson Grier in the Inside Man trailer, and the clips we see from the show make it clear that something is about to go very, very wrong for our main cast. Check it out below.

Who directed Inside Man?

All four episodes of the show have been directed by Scottish film and television director, Paul McGuigan. He has previously helmed episodes of Sherlock , Marvel's Luke Cage, Big Sky, and Dracula and the BAFTA-nominated movie Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool .