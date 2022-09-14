Steelers notes-Najee limited, Minkah love, urinate reaction

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Five listed on the Steelers injury report as they start the week of practice for the Patriots on Wednesday.

While RB Najee Harris (foot) feels good about playing on Sunday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice. Cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle) and center Mason Cole (ankle) were also limited. Linebacker Robert Spillane (eye) was a full participant and already ruled out of the game against New England, linebacker TJ Watt did not practice.

Minkah love

His first game as a teammate in the pros, fellow Alabama star Levi Wallace said of Minkah Fitzpatrick as he earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award against Cincinnati.

“I knew Minkah was going to block that extra point,” Wallace said. “I’ve seen him block it plenty of times back at ‘Bama. He blocked one my first game at Florida State. I really wasn’t surprised. He’s a baller. One of the best playmakers, best football players in this league. I was happy to see him just do him. 14 tackles, a Pick-6, that’s just who he is.”

“Minkah is a competitor. I knew he was ready to play Monday last week. The rivalry between the Bengals and Steelers. He showed out.”

New OLB Ryan Anderson

Picked up and signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, 2017 Washington second-round pick Ryan Anderson says he followed the Steelers since he was a kid. He knows about the Steel Curtain and a fan of James Harrison. The 6’2”, 253-pound outside linebacker also believes it’s a defense that can play to his skills.

“It’s awesome,” Anderson said. “This is a place I always wanted to be. It’s a dream come true. I’m still kind of shocked I’m here.”

Currently not on the active roster and only a few hours with his new teammates, Anderson said he will do whatever they want.

“Doing everything I can, the days are not as long as you like when you are behind like I am, even as a vet,” Anderson said. “I’m familiar with the scheme a little bit. Getting caught up in the terminology and the do’s and don’ts with the defense.”

Anderson played in 52 games with the Commanders, starting four with 86 tackles and six sacks. Another Alabama Steeler, in four years with the Crimson Tide (2013-16), Anderson had 39.5 tackles for loss and 19 sacks. He was a semi-finalist for the Butkus Award as a senior.

Warren reacts Tomlin

Rookie tailback Jaylen Warren indirectly went viral Tuesday after Mike Tomlin assessed his play against Cincinnati that ‘he didn’t urinate down his leg’.

“It took me a minute to process, ‘urinate down my leg’?” Warren told 93.7 The Fan. “It was a pretty clever way to put it. They emphasize to be ready when your number was called. It’s good he thought that and not the other way around.”