Let's get Joe Starkey's 'incrinkulent' into the dictionary

Joe Starkey is a man of many talents and one of those talents is inventing new words.

For a while now, Starkey has been using the word “incrinkulent.”

The word, according to Starkey is a combination of incredible and excellent.

Starkey mainly uses the word when pizza from Slice on Broadway arrives every Wednesday to the Fan studios.

Starkey wants the word added to the dictionary…seriously.

According to Merriam-Webster a word gets into the dictionary when:

It is used by many people who all agree that it means the same thing. If your toddler nephew invented a great word that the English language simply can’t do without, don’t write to us to recommend that it be added to the dictionary. Use it. First, you drop the word into your conversation and writing, then others pick it up; the more its use spreads, the more likely it will be noticed by dictionary editors, or lexicographers. If your nephew’s word is one that English speakers decide we need, it has a good chance of getting into the dictionary.

So, if you’d like to help professor Starkey get incrinkulent into the dictionary, start using it in your daily conversation, use it on social media and help spread the word.

Who knows, 93.7 The Fan might not be your home for the best Pittsburgh sports coverage, it might be the home of new words. Wouldn’t that be incrinkulent?!