Texas State

10 Top Luxury Rentals in Texas

By Jordan Rosenfeld
 3 days ago
When you think of Texas, you might think of cowboys, barbecue and rodeos, not luxury vacation getaways. However, you should think again.

Texas has cultivated some of the most luxurious rentals you can imagine; you just need to know where to look. Many of them overlook Texas’ most beautiful lakes, such as Lake Travis and Lake Austin. Others build in ambience that would rival Italian villas. Here 10 of the top luxury rentals in Texas.

A Gamer’s Paradise, San Antonio

Cost: $1,006 per night.

Everyone defines luxury differently, and this 3,500-square-foot property in San Antonio is a gamer’s paradise. For a truly unforgettable luxury vacation, you’ll enjoy this uniquely designed six-bedroom, five-bathroom house full of unique amenities, including a state-of-the-art, 150-inch movie theater room, and a heated pool that is perpetually 85 degrees, no matter the weather, heated toilet seats and customizable lighting.

Additionally, you’ll find a game space featuring a foosball table, two skeeball machines and an air hockey table. Entertain outside, too, with an outdoor kitchen with a premium gas grill and other touches.

Paradise Estate, Lake Travis

Cost: $1,375 per night.

This 6,850-square-foot estate sits on a peninsula inside a gated community. Amenities include a game room with a wet bar, a large TV and a pool table. Outside, enjoy swimming in the rock-lined infinity pool on your private, covered balcony, with outdoor shower and cabana with bathrooms.

You also can take advantage of a Viking gas grill and a gas fire pit while you whip up cocktails at the outdoor bar. Continue downstairs to the gorgeous pool and spa. There is another gas grill on this level. A nearby cabana has an outdoor shower as well as an indoor shower and bathroom. There is also a dressing room and toilet. Then walk down to the lake — you can even tie up a boat.

Paradise Cove, Lake Travis

Cost: $3,480 per night.

This waterfront luxury estate, directly upon scenic Lake Travis, will make you feel like you’re in an Italian villa, with custom Corinthian columns, natural stonework, creamy leather furniture and impeccably landscaped grounds. There are 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, sitting on a private 12.6 acres.

You can enjoy an infinity pool that overlooks Lake Travis or take the boat provided for you out onto the lake itself. Dine inside, in one of several dining rooms (with adjacent wet bar and hidden wine cellar) or outside, under the lovely enclosed stone patio. Other amenities include a billiards room, a full kitchen, family room and exercise room. Every room in the house offers lovely views.

Hughes Park Lake Waterfront Estate

Cost: $3,250 per night.

What Texas lacks in ocean access, it makes up for in lakefront properties. This 6,500-square-foot estate on two acres offers a 180-degree view of Lake Travis. With gorgeous, spacious, modern rooms designed in such elegant style, you’ll feel like a celebrity. You’ll be as awed by the beauty inside as out.

You can enjoy swimming in the pool (with swim-up bar, beach area, pool room and hot tub), or take a boat out on the lake via the two-story boat dock. You can even borrow paddle boards and kayaks. Additional amenities include a movie theater with surround sound that converts into a karaoke/performance stage complete with drum kit, PA and microphones.

Lariat Springs Villa

Cost: $3,494 per night.

This private five-bedroom, six-bath villa pairs sleek appliances, gray and white tones with blonde wood, merging modern décor with a Texas flair. Enjoy a state-of-the-art lounge, a bar and a commercial kitchen with a six-burner commercial cooktop, plus an ice maker, drink station, wine cooler and lots of counter space.

Depending on the time of year, you can curl up before the fireplace in the Stone Room, a covered outdoor area with a gas-fired fireplace. Enjoy a fully equipped Sonos sound system, and relish in these amenities in every bedroom: independent HVAC unit, 50″ TV, beverage cooler, coffee station and microwave. Cook outdoors with an outdoor kitchen, commercial-grade grill and gas-fired pizza oven under the shaded patio.

Mardi Gras Estate, Austin

Cost: $4,674 per night.

You’ll feel taken away in this New Orleans-inspired hilltop estate in Austin, with five beds and four and a half baths. Charming touches include wrought iron railings, a courtyard with a Mardi Gras tree and trickling fountain. You’ve got lots of outdoor seating in the shade and a swimming pool and hot tub for cooling off. Sporty types might appreciate the basketball hoop and sprawling lawn. Eat alfresco in the evenings, enjoying the barbecue and outdoor fireplace, or entertain yourself with the satellite TV and Wi-Fi indoors.

Lake Austin Villa, Austin

Cost: $4,998 per night.

This property is another waterfront majesty in Texas hill country, with panoramic vistas of Lake Austin. Bring the whole family to this villa that marries the modern farmhouse with high-end appeal. Enjoy the cool colors of stone and tile, swim in the generous swimming pool, or utilize the open-air boathouse with private berth and lounge.

The property is just a few minutes’ drive from five-star golf and spa facilities and is not far from downtown Austin. Other amenities include a chef-grade kitchen, a grand piano and a fireplace and TV.

Above Pinnacle, Austin

Cost: $5,218 per night.

This 6,000-square-foot, modern open-plan home, designed by famed architect Bernardo Pozas, feels like it was lifted out of Beverly Hills and planted in Austin. You pass through a private gate into a wooded area that mimics a private resort. Inside, you’ll find such accents as marble floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, custom cabinetry and a full Thermador chef’s kitchen. Outside you have access to a full kitchen, dining area, heated pool, hot tub and wide lawn.

Sapphire on Lake Austin

Cost: $12,500 per night.

This 9,000-square-foot modern estate is perched right on the shores of Lake Austin and appointed in white stone, pale wood and touches of Texas charm (mounted deer antlers, anyone?). Enjoy a six-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom main house plus separate lakefront boathouse. Inside, you’ll find a formal dining room with expansive windows that look out on the lake shoreline, a fully equipped kitchen and a breakfast bar. There are five bedrooms in the main house and another bedroom in a separate casita, all with ensuite bathrooms.

You can take advantage of amenities such as an infinity pool, hot tub, kitchen with barbecue and bar, private beach, firepit, and volleyball net. Play hoops or relax in the hammock. You’ll also have use of streaming TVs, gas fireplace and Wi-Fi.

Crown Jewel on Lake Austin

Cost: $23,000 per night.

This is an estate for a special occasion, such as a wedding, a family reunion or a milestone birthday party. Stone and tile meet polished wood for a luxurious décor that feels like the fanciest hotels. This sprawling estate has not one but three homes set upon it, for a total of 12 bedrooms, which can sleep up to 20 guests. With direct lakefront access, you’ll feel like you’ve gone on vacation to paradise.

You also can enjoy the sprawling grounds’ delightfully green lawns, shady trees and swimming pool. Additionally, you have access to a library, tennis and volleyball courts, a putting green and more. If you love to cook (or want to hire out), you’ll find a chef-ready kitchen with a wine room.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Top Luxury Rentals in Texas

