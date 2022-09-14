Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
One dead after auto-pedestrian collision in E Austin
One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in east Austin Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS said the call came in at 9:54 p.m. When medics arrived at the intersection of Oak Springs Drive and Airport Boulevard, they began performing CPR on the patient. Despite resuscitative efforts, the person died...
CBS Austin
One dead after 18-wheeler hits pole, catches on fire on I-35 near William Cannon
The driver of an 18-wheeler died after the truck hit a pole and caught on fire on I-35 near East William Cannon Drive Saturday night. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 8:33 p.m. ALSO | Water rescue transitions to recovery after swimmer goes missing in Lady...
CBS Austin
Man injured in N Austin stabbing
A man was taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in north Austin Saturday evening. The Austin Police Department said the stabbing happened around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd. The victim is around 40 years old. ALSO | One dead after auto-pedestrian collision in E...
fox7austin.com
Child dies in hospital after East Travis County rollover crash
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - A child has died in the hospital after being injured in a rollover crash in East Travis County Sunday evening. Austin police and ATCEMS responded to the crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Decker Lane and Loyola Lane near the Travis County Expo Center just before 5 p.m. Sept. 11.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
No injuries in two-vehicle crash that causes vehicle to flip overnight in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A crash between two vehicles causes one of them to flip late Thursday night in South Austin. The crash happened at around 11 p.m. on Brodie Lane at West US Hwy 290 service road. CBS Austin was told one car allegedly didn't see a red light...
Pedestrian killed in crash near Lake Travis Friday night
AUSTIN, Texas — A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle late Friday night. The crash happened near Hudson Bend Road and La Hacienda Drive just before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS attempted CPR, but unfortunately the person died at the scene. The cause of the crash is...
CBS Austin
Police identify woman killed in shooting at NE Austin apartment complex
Police have identified the woman killed early Thursday morning after a shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Austin. It happened at the Rise at the Cameron, located in the 1500 block of Reagan Hill Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to the complex for reports of a...
fox7austin.com
Missing 88-year-old woman found safe in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - An 88-year-old woman reported missing Thursday has been found safe. The Austin Police Department asked for the public's help in locating Frances Charlene Simmons, who was last seen Thursday morning at her North Austin home. Simmons had been last seen at her home in the 3700 block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Austin woman, 88
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert issued for a missing 88-year-old Austin woman who officials said has been diagnosed with cognitive impairment is now ended. Frances Charlene Simmons, who has been found and is now safe, was described as follows:. female. 5 feet, 3 inches. 110 lbs. reddish-gray hair.
CBS Austin
Two arrests made for DWI following rollover crashes in SE and East Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were arrested for driving while intoxicated following separate rollover crashes in the southeast and east Austin overnight. Austin police said the first crash happened around 10:49 p.m. in the 3100 block of US-183 -- near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It involved a car and a pickup truck.
Texas car club starts fundraiser for wheelchair-bound man struck by teen in brutal hit-and-run
A 17-year-old accused of running over a wheelchair-bound man in a North Austin parking lot earlier this month had a logo on the back of his truck for the Clave Privada Car and Truck Club based in Austin, Texas. That club is now hosting fundraisers and starting a GoFundMe for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin police investigating suspicious shooting death in northeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting death near the Coronado Hills area in northeast Austin. Police said a call came in at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday of an incident at the Rise at The Cameron apartment complex near Reagan and Berkman drives. Officers responded to the scene within six minutes.
fox7austin.com
Lady Bird Lake water rescue turns into recovery mission
AUSTIN, Texas - The search for a missing swimmer on Lady Bird Lake Saturday evening has turned into a recovery mission. ATCEMS says a person reportedly had gone under the water and failed to resurface in the lake. Rescuers from multiple agencies responded and have been looking for the swimmer since around 5:19 p.m. Sept. 17.
Harker Heights, Texas Man Jailed on $50K Bond After Traffic Stop
After a traffic stop by Killeen Police, a Harker Heights, Texas man was jailed on $50,000 bond after being accused of carrying almost 10 pounds of marijuana, a handgun, and $2,000 in his car. Officers pulled over 21-year-old Amon Wandell for speeding near Interstate 14 and W.S. Young Drive in...
fox7austin.com
East Austin food truck broken into 15 times, owner says
AUSTIN, Texas - A food truck owner is frustrated after he says his truck has been broken into 15 times. Boteco Food Truck has called East Austin home for a majority of its time selling Brazilian street food since 2014. "I wanted to bring that same culture into Austin. There...
fox7austin.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing electricity from power pole in Leander
LEANDER, Texas - A man was arrested for criminal mischief after officials said he stole electricity to power his RV and others. On Sept. 12, a Travis County deputy was dispatched to 14001 Joyce Dr. in Leander about criminal mischief. According to an arrest affidavit, the Pedernales Electric Cooperative disconnected...
WATCH: Gruesome Hit and Run In Austin Leads to 17 Year Old Arrest
An Austin teen brutally runs over a disabled man in a wheelchair. The footage is graphic and incredible to watch. A man in a wheelchair continues to be cared for his life-threatening injuries after a hit and run in Austin that lead to the arrest of a 17-year-old who was obviously not paying attention while driving in an Austin parking lot.
'I'm not doing well at all' | Austin man run over by pickup truck speaks about his experience
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: This interview has been translated from Spanish. Rogelio De Luna can frequently be seen cruising by in his electric wheelchair in the area of North Lamar Boulevard in Austin, where he works as a candy vendor. But last week, when he was crossing a parking lot, a pickup truck ran over him.
CBS Austin
'We're really scared': Fake school threats can lead to serious consequences
AUSTIN, Texas — A string of school threats made against Austin-area schools within the last few days has one student so far facing terroristic threat charges. Akins Early College High School received two threats this week from that same student, according to Austin ISD. Round Rock ISD Police is...
Comments / 0