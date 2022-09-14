Read full article on original website
Trump under fire for QAnon display at Ohio rally: ‘He has gone completely insane’
Donald Trump has come under fire for his descent into the QAnon conspiracy theory movement during his Youngstown, Ohio rally in support of Republican Senate candidate JD Vance. “This is the week when Trump became Qanon. This isn’t a political statement; it just is, however disturbing. Week began with images of Trump on Truth Social wearing a Q pin and promoting their slogans; it ends with Q music and the Q ‘one’ sign by crowd at his rally,” CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem tweeted on Saturday. Author Kurt Eichenwald added that “this week, Trump posted QAnon memes, played QAnon...
Ex-prosecutor: Trump 'can hire lawyers that will wear down the government' and get away with 'damage' while low-level crimes are prosecuted 'aggressively'
Glenn Kirschner said there are "ruling class criminals" in the "upper echelon" of government who use their resources to get them out of trouble.
Women in Iran defy the Islamic regime by removing their headscarves and waving them in the air in protests over police custody death, video shows
At the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who died days after being arrested by Iran's morality police, protesters chanted and waved their hijabs in the air.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill arrive in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II the day before her funeral
A somber Joe and Jill Biden arrived at Westminster Hall on Sunday to join other world leaders mourning Queen Elizabeth's death as the late monarch’s coffin lay in state over the weekend. The Bidens stood from a balcony, wearing all black, as they paid their respects to the Queen....
Democrats and GOP neck and neck in new poll as Biden rating rises and Trump’s goes down
A new NBC News poll shows that voters are evenly split about whether they want Democrats or Republicans to control Congress while President Joe Biden’s approval rating inched up and former president Donald Trump’s took a dip. Republican consulting firm Public Opinion Strategies and Hart Research Associates surveyed 1,000 registered voters between 9 September and 13 September. The poll had a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points. Mr Biden’s approval rating moved up three points since August to 45 per cent, his highest approval rating since October of last year. His approval rating moved down three points to...
