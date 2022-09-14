ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Fans All Have The Same Complaint About Chiefs-Chargers Game

Everyone flocked to their respective TV's to catch Thursday night's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. Well, almost everyone. Some fans are having a difficult time finding the game - which is not on cable TV this week. Instead, the game is on Prime Video, which is Amazon's streaming platform.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday's Dan Marino News

Dan Marino is considered the greatest player to ever wear a Miami Dolphins uniform, doing so for the entirety of his Hall of Fame career. But he made a surprise admission this week that has a lot of people buzzing. In a recent interview, Marino admitted that there was a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Pec#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nesn
The Spun

Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Sean Clifford Taking Brutal Hit

During the first quarter of this Saturday's game between Penn State and Auburn, senior quarterback Sean Clifford was nearly split in half by Owen Pappoe. Pappoe's huge hit on Clifford was legal. Although it seemed like a devastating blow to the Penn State quarterback, he got right back up and kept playing.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

SEC Wide Receiver Ejected For Punching Opposing Player: Fans React

An ugly scene unfolded during Tennessee's blowout win vs. Akron this Saturday evening. Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway began punching an Akron defender during tonight's game in Knoxville. Refs were quick to intervene. The SEC wide receiver was obviously ejected. College football fans are discussing Saturday night's disastrous moment on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Sean Payton Says The NFL's Best Quarterback Is Obvious

Now that he's no longer the head coach of the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton is free to give his honest thoughts about the NFL. Earlier this week, he was a guest on the Herd with Colin Cowherd where he made an honest admission. Cowherd brought up Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert before they face off on Thursday night.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Receive Unfortunate Update On Alvin Kamara

New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara was not present for the open portion of Friday's practice, per Saints insider John Hendrix. Kamara, who's dealing with a rib injury, logged a limited practice session on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday. Today marked the star RB's second missed practice in a row leading up to a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Look: Sean Payton Reveals His Problem With Aaron Rodgers

Former NFL head coach Sean Payton was irked by Aaron Rodgers' reaction to Christian Watson's big drop on the first play of the game Sunday. Watson, a rookie in his first NFL game, dropped a sure 75-yard touchdown on the opening snap in the Packers' 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Pete Carroll Makes His Thoughts On Trey Lance Very Clear

On Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers will square off in an NFC West showdown. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll talked about the challenges that 49ers quarterback Trey Lance may present. Even though Lance struggled in Week 1, Carroll said the former...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Wild Purdue-Syracuse Ending

Week 3 of the college football season has been filled with blowouts, but thankfully, Purdue and Syracuse put on a show at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse had a comfortable lead over Purdue with less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. However, Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O'Connell wouldn't be denied.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Spun

Video Of Tommy Rees Chewing Out Notre Dame Quarterback Going Viral

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are in danger of starting the 2022 season 0-3. At halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Cal Golden Bears, the struggling squad trail 10-7. A great deal of the Irish's issues can be traced back to the quarterback position. Starting quarterback Tyler Buchner was forced to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after last Saturday's massive upset loss to Marshall — opening the door for sophomore QB Drew Pyne.
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
611K+
Followers
75K+
Post
342M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy