ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

FPD looking for woman related to fireworks left at Gladys Ray Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police are looking for Barbara Poitra. At 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Fargo Police responded to a report of a suspicious package found by staff of the Gladys Ray Shelter located in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue South. The Red River Valley SWAT Bomb Squad was deployed and the package (identified as parts of commercial grade fireworks) was safely collected for disposal.
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 17, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Dawn Toyia Thompson, 37, of Climax, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone.
CROOKSTON, MN
KX News

Two arrested in Watford City Shooting

WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — Two Watford City residents were arrested on Wednesday after a domestic violence incident led to shots fired in the parking lot at the Boulder Ridge Apartment Complex at 909 Park Ave West. According to the Watford City Police Department, police responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire occurring at the apartment […]
WATFORD CITY, ND
KARE 11

Man missing in Polk County area

POLK COUNTY, Minn. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 58-year-old man who went missing in the area. Police say the man, Michael Minteer, was last seen traveling on foot in rural Comstock in east central Polk County on Sept. 6. He was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt when he was seen last.
POLK COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Williston, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
West Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
valleynewslive.com

Traffic slowed as crews clean up gravel truck tipped near 52nd Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Traffic is down to one lane on the road off 52nd Ave. S. near Walmart in south Fargo. A gravel truck carrying a load tipped on its side on 38th St. S. while turning to go south. The driver, who was uninjured, told Valley News Live, that it might have been loaded to the one side, causing it to tip. The truck is one of several taking loads to a nearby field for future use.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Polk County officials report body found days after man goes missing

POLK COUNTY, Minn. – The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they have located a dead body, days after asking for the public's help to find a missing man.The 58-year-old had last seen on the afternoon of Sept. 6 in "rural Comstock, Town of Johnstown" in east central Polk County.The sheriff's office said that he "suffers from a mental health disorder."On Thursday, at about 4 p.m., the county sheriff's office said they located the man's body in the woods near Johnstown. They said they believe it was the person who went missing, though his identity was not yet confirmed.
POLK COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Victim of fatal crash in Grand Forks County identified

THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A 42-year-old Crookston, Minnesota man has been identified as the victim of a deadly car-pickup collision on a Grand Forks County road near Thompson. Thomas McWaters died at the scene of the crash Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the pickup driven by McWaters collided...
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO A SEMI-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 102

Earlier today, at approximately 7:15 a.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash between a semi-vehicle and another vehicle on Highway 102, between Crookston and Fertile, near 375th Street, about 13 miles southeast of Crookston and 7 miles north of Fertile. According to reports from the Department, the owner of the semi-vehicle was not injured in the crash, while the driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
POLK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Fargo Police
valleynewslive.com

Man severely injured after being thrown from motorcycle near Michigan, ND

MICHIGAN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Bottineau man was life-flighted to Altru Hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle. Highway Patrol says Todd Wyman, 55, was westbound on Hwy 2 traveling from Fargo to Bottineau. Wyman just passed another vehicle, and his motorcycle began to wobble. Wyman lost control of the motorcycle and the bike skidded northwest gradually and entered the north ditch. Wyman was ejected from the motorcycle and found in the right lane.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Maplewood Park in West Fargo vandalized

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Maplewood Park in West Fargo has fallen victim to vandalism. Fortunately, the West Fargo Park District says the spray paint was cleaned up by the Park Maintenance team. They were able to get a majority off today. Their team is now working...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fergus Falls Police ask for help identifying burglary suspects

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fergus Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people who they think were involved in an attempted burglary. They say it happened at a business on the southeast side of Fergus Falls. Police say the two people ran...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

Suspect arrested in case of man found dead in Fargo

Fargo police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with the case of a man found dead last month in downtown Fargo. Fifty-eight-year-old Roberto Garcia was arrested this (Wed) morning in St. Paul by the North Star Fugitive Task Force. He is in the custody of U.S. Marshals. Garcia...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
trfradio.com

UPDATE on Highway 2 Crash

According to the Minnesota State Patrol Bruce Lee Klicker was injured when the eastbound 2013 Ford F150 pickup he was driving collided with a northbound 2017 Chevy Suburban driven by 51 year old William Bennett, of Nevis at the intersection of Highway 2, and Polk County Road 4 in Colombia Township.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Arthur Kollie guilty on all counts in murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulson

(Fargo, ND) -- A jury has found 24-year-old Arthur Kollie guilty in the death of 14-year-old Fargo resident Jupiter Paulson. The verdict was announced Thursday afternoon in a Fargo courtroom. The murder happened last June, in the Party City parking lot in South Fargo. Kollie, who lived at a homeless...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Juror in Arthur Kollie trial speaks out on quick guilty verdicts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We’re hearing from a juror in the Arthur Kollie case as to what went on in deliberations that led to three guilty verdicts Thursday, including the murder of 14-year-old Jupiter Paulsen in a Fargo strip mall parking lot last June. Jurors deliberated for less than two hours.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy