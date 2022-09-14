ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Levis helps No. 9 Kentucky shut out Youngstown State 31-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday. Ranked in the top 10 ranking for the first time since October 2007, the Wildcats followed up...
Bluegrass Live

University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations

Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury

If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
WKYT 27

Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school has announced. The new track facility will be located where the...
WKYT 27

Big strike plays propel Morehead State to 49-14 victory

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Football scored touchdowns on three plays of more than 50 yards and also blocked a pair of kicks as the Eagles delighted a Family Weekend crowd of better than 7,000 with a 49-14 victory over Kentucky Christian Saturday at Jayne Stadium. The Eagles (1-2) got...
WKYT 27

Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
WKYT 27

WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
WKYT 27

Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
WKYT 27

Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
WKYT 27

AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds and trails.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brittany Johnson became a proud UK graduate in May. She says instead of taking a traditional route out of college, she decided to join AmeriCorps. “It really feels like you’re giving back. This is where I come from, so to come back and give something to something that has given to me, is a really cool feeling. I think this is a little bit more special than if I went to a community that I was totally unfamiliar with, so I think it’s a nice side to it,” Johnson said.
WKYT 27

Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)

WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You shouldn’t have any issues enjoying the weather this weekend. Our above-normal trend will be with us for several more days. I am even leaning more toward highs surging into the upper 80s and maybe even a 90-degree reading might be possible. Keep in mind that Fall officially begins on Thursday and we have that kind of warmth leading into it.
