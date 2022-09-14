Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Levis helps No. 9 Kentucky shut out Youngstown State 31-0
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Will Levis accounted for three touchdowns, Kavosiey Smoke ran for a score and No. 9 Kentucky shook off a slow start to shut out Youngstown State 31-0 on Saturday. Ranked in the top 10 ranking for the first time since October 2007, the Wildcats followed up...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper doubles down on criticism toward Kentucky even after Florida win
Roman Harper appreciates Kentucky fans for listening to him, but he isn’t backing down. Appearing on the Paul Finebaum, Harper said that his opinion about Kentucky’s toughness on the offensive line remains firm even after a 26-16 win over Florida last Saturday in the Swamp. “My opinion still...
footballscoop.com
Back from the brink: Eastern Kentucky coach Walt Wells died; a miracle brought him back
Frankly, Walt Wells no longer was alive; sprawled on his office floor August 28, unconscious and his heart having stopped working – first panic, and then resolve descended upon Eastern Kentucky University’s Moberly Building. “They did CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and I had no pulse for a while on...
University of Kentucky self-reports NCAA violations
Kentucky has self-reported violations to the NCAA following an investigation into athletes being compensated for part-time work that was not performed at the university hospital. The school asked that the violations be processed as Level III in the report, which was released Saturday but submitted Sept. 3 to NCAA reinstatement...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: University of Kentucky Investigated UK HealthCare for Program That Employed Wildcats Football Players
Some clarity is finally emerging regarding the Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright "suspension" saga. On Saturday morning, documents revealed by the Lexington Herald-Leader's Jon Hale showed where an investigation was launched by the University of Kentucky in February, looking into players on ...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Kentucky star’s gruesome injury
If the University of Kentucky Wildcats defeat the Youngstown State Penguins in Saturday’s football game, the ‘Cats will have to do so without the further services of star linebacker J.J. Weaver after he suffered a gruesome arm injury in the first quarter of the game. Media reports said...
WKYT 27
Kelly and Joe Craft donate $7.5 million to UK athletics
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gubernatorial candidate Kelly Craft and husband Joe Craft have donated $7.5 million to UK athletics toward the renovation of football’s Nutter Field House and the construction of a new indoor track facility, the school has announced. The new track facility will be located where the...
WKYT 27
Big strike plays propel Morehead State to 49-14 victory
MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Morehead State Football scored touchdowns on three plays of more than 50 yards and also blocked a pair of kicks as the Eagles delighted a Family Weekend crowd of better than 7,000 with a 49-14 victory over Kentucky Christian Saturday at Jayne Stadium. The Eagles (1-2) got...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Friday night at the Kentucky Theatre as a busy crowd waits on popcorn and drinks before they find their seats. “I had no clue that that’s where this would take us,” said Rebekha Mcauley. An intern filmmaker with the Appalachian Media Institute, Rebekha...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Results for week 5 of WKYT High School Game Time are in the books! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 5: High School Game Time Pt. 1 : LCA at Lexington Catholic, Tates Creek at Bryan Station, Douglass at Henry Clay, and Lafayette at Madison Central.
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKYT 27
WATCH | Movie premier in Lexington benefits Appalshop in Eastern Kentucky
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward. Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT. Jim...
WKYT 27
Central Ky. beekeeper adding hives to keep up with honey demand
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honey is a sweet treat more and more people are using. So much so, that there’s now a big demand for it here in Kentucky, and across the United States. Stephen Fister is a beekeeper in Georgetown. “We’ve been selling honey for about 10 years...
foxlexington.com
‘He’s all legs’: Reece Potter’s height a luxury for Lexington Catholic
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Height on a basketball court is a luxury. “Being able to dunk everything possible, being able to give them a reason to keep coming back,” Reece Potter said. Most big men end up having a growth spurt at some point. Lexington Catholic senior...
WKYT 27
AmeriCorps team in Frankfort helping Camp Brown Bear improve campgrounds and trails.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Brittany Johnson became a proud UK graduate in May. She says instead of taking a traditional route out of college, she decided to join AmeriCorps. “It really feels like you’re giving back. This is where I come from, so to come back and give something to something that has given to me, is a really cool feeling. I think this is a little bit more special than if I went to a community that I was totally unfamiliar with, so I think it’s a nice side to it,” Johnson said.
WKYT 27
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (9/16/2022)
WATCH | Would Lexington be prepared to receive migrants?. WATCH | Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Lexington man accused of killing son’s grandfather while child was in same room. Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates | Lexington 911 staff shortage causing dispatch delays
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - What happens when you call 911 for help and no one answers?. Ring-time data obtained through an open records request show many calls are taking more than two minutes to be answered. In all of 2019, just five calls had ring times of more than two...
classiccountry1070.com
Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam to perform at ‘Kentucky Rising’ benefit concert
Kentucky natives Tyler Childers, Chris Stapleton and Dwight Yoakam will perform at the just-announced “Kentucky Rising” benefit concert set for Tuesday, October 11 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. “Kentucky Rising” was organized in response to the devastating flooding in the area earlier this summer. According to a...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Nice streak holds on for the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You shouldn’t have any issues enjoying the weather this weekend. Our above-normal trend will be with us for several more days. I am even leaning more toward highs surging into the upper 80s and maybe even a 90-degree reading might be possible. Keep in mind that Fall officially begins on Thursday and we have that kind of warmth leading into it.
Comments / 0