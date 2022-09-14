The Last of Us Part 1 Remake has been out for a while now. While there are noticeable improvements to the graphics, animations, and accessibility, many of the other elements aren't as apparent. The accessibility alone is enough for the remake to exist as it extends the game's availability to entirely new audiences. However, all the new additions and improvements to the animations, enemy AI, and more make this the definitive version for hardcore fans and those finally playing it for the first time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO