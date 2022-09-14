ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

Man hits bicyclist, steals car, causes 2nd crash in New Port Richey, troopers say

By Katlyn Brieskorn
 3 days ago

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man hit a bicyclist, stole a car and later crashed into another car on Wednesday afternoon.

FHP said the 33-year-old driver was traveling south in the northbound outside lane on County Road 77 (Seven Springs Boulevard) approaching Chester McKay Drive when he struck a bicyclist on the sidewalk.

(WFLA photo)

After the crash, the man’s car continued off the road and hit a fire hydrant, a report said.

FHP said when the man’s car came to a stop, he fled on foot. Investigators said the man then stole a vehicle and headed north on Seven Springs Boulevard.

Troopers said the man later hit another car that was stopped in traffic on Seven Springs Road.

The man’s car overturned. He was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

The condition of the bicyclist and other driver is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

