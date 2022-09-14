ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Local Middle School Comes Together To Bring In Donations

JACKSON, Tenn–One local school is getting creative to bring in donations that will benefit both students and teachers. North parkway middle school hosted a fun 5-k run Saturday. Candice Frison is the chair of the 5-k and shares the impact the event will have on the school. “This is...
Local school system recognizes students’ talents

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Madison County school board held their monthly meeting, showing recognition to those who modeled the school system’s mission. “We had a display of student recognition. We have some excellent students and they exemplify our motto of best by any measure in all areas, athletics, arts and academics,” said school board chairman Pete Johnson.
JCM Early College High’s Bob Sparks named West TN Teacher of the Year

JACKSON, Tenn. — JCM Early College High is home to the newly titled West Tennessee Teacher of the Year, Bob Sparks. Sparks was surprised on Friday afternoon by Blue Bell, who congratulated him on his accomplishment, along with bringing ice cream for everyone to enjoy. “This process has helped...
Substance abuse prevention focus of two-day summit in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local coalition is educating organizations on the war on drugs. The Jackson-Madison Prevention Coalition hosted their 2nd Annual Prevention Summit in Jackson. “We focus on substance use prevention just across the whole spectrum,” said JMPC Coordinator Kirsten Wilson. “We do tobacco, alcohol, prescription drugs, stimulants...
Agenda review held ahead of commission meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — An agenda review meeting was held to see what will be discussed at this month’s commission meeting. Many newly elected commissioners were in attendance for the review, as Monday September 19th is the first Madison County commission meeting held with new commissioners. There were questions...
2 students in custody after lockdown at Ripley High School

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Lauderdale County School District announced on Wednesday that following a lockdown, two students of Ripley High School were taken into custody for bringing guns on campus. According to the school district, an anonymous tip was received that a student was in possession of a firearm...
Cruising for a Cause

JACKSON, Tenn.–Vehicles in the community cruised in to help bring in donations for one local nonprofit. The Salvation Army hosted a Cruise In and Car Show on Saturday morning. It’s part of the efforts to bring in donations for their new campaign, “Raise The Roof.”. The money...
Hub City hosts its second Community Clean Up Day

JACKSON, Tenn.–The city of Jackson, along with Keep Jackson Beautiful, started the city wide cleanup days within Jackson. Leilani Mills, Director of Health and Sanitation shares the success of the first clean up day. “Our first event we had over 200 items, so we had lots of tires, lots of mattresses. Lots of pieces of furniture.”
Crime Stoppers 09-14-22

Crime Stoppers needs your help finding two (2) individuals who entered through the rear door of Maggie Moo’s, and stole a small safe and other items. Without your help, they will continue to run free. If you have any information call (731) 424-8477 or use our mobile P3 App....
Lane College welcomes Grammy-winning artist to Gospel Symposium

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local college has welcomed a famous gospel singer on to their campus. Lane College is holding their Gospel Symposium, and will open the campus to the community in celebration of the Legacy Awards. Professor Alexis Rainbow, Director of Choir and Vocal Studies at Lane, shares...
Hall enters “not guilty” plea at arraignment hearing

In July, Mark Hall, of Ripley, was charged with nine counts of simple assault after a video surfaced of him attempting to run over nine black Ripley teens. RIPLEY–The court case of Mark Hall entered its next phase this morning at the Tippah County Court House in Ripley. Hall did not attend the proceedings, presided over by Judge Sonny Meeks, but his lawyer did enter a “not guilty” plea for the nine simple assault charges he faces.
Kenneth Lee Kidd

Services for Kenneth Lee Kidd, age 59 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, 10:00 A.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel. The interment will be in the Center Point Church Cemetery. The visitation will be on Saturday, from 8:00 A.M., until time of service. If you like...
Fire department responds to house fire on Airways Boulevard

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson Fire Department respond to a house fire on Airways Boulevard at the South Fairgrounds in Jackson early Saturday morning. Downtown Ricky Brown Traffic Spotters Network was at the scene reporting on the fire around 4:oo a.m. Saturday. Jackson Fire and Jackson Police Department had Airways Boulevard...
A Hero’s Rescue in Pocahontas

Officers of the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), rescued 33 animals from desperate conditions at a property in Pocahontas, after Hardeman County Animal Control responded to a tip that multiple dogs exhibiting signs of mange and poor health were being kept in a trailer. All of the animals were surrendered to ARC.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

