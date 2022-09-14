Read full article on original website
Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes
Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
‘Smokey is an Overall Very Sweet, Calm Boy!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Smokey. I am a male, white and brown Great Pyrenees mix.
North Country Fair Returns this Weekend
Every third weekend in September (except for the last two years), the Arcata Plaza swells with families, revelers, artists, dancers, musicians, crafters, makers and producers for the annual North Country Fair, a two-day celebration of the Fall Equinox, diversity and community. This year, the fair falls on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and promises all the good stuff we know and love — with 170 art and craft vendors, entertainment stages, local food booths, activities for kids and a daily parade at 1 p.m. (Saturday is the All-Species Parade and the Samba Parade is Sunday). Come out and celebrate being “Together Again,” this year’s theme.
New park, Including a BMX Track, will be Built in McKinleyville
McKinleyville, Calif. (KIEM)- A new park is being designed for the McKinleyville community. Funding for the project comes from a statewide park development and community revitalization grant. A total of 2.3 million dollars was previously awarded to the McKinleyville Community Services District for the park. Since 2018 when the McKinleyville...
‘This Boy’s Middle Name Should Be Snack Boy As He Just Loves Them!’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Skippy. I am a male, tan Pit Bull Terrier. Age: The...
The South Fork of the Eel River Serves Up Breakfast for a Hungry Otter
Wildlife photographer, Talia Rose, caught an otter snacking on some tasty crayfish along the south fork of the Eel River. Talia captures images of the wildlife along the Humboldt/Mendocino County line and publishes them to her Facebook page, County Line Wild. For more incredible images, give her a follow.
(VIDEO) ‘HERE SHE COMES!’ Local Naturalist Narrates Cruise Ship Entering Humboldt Bay This Morning And It’s Wonderful
Be aware, ocean watches! Another big boat has landed on our shores, for better or worse!. We warned you, of course. You will recall last week, when the Outpost foretold of future cruise ship activity in Humboldt Bay and, sho’ ‘nuff, on Wednesday morning the first of those scheduled floating parties — the MS Oceania Regatta, if you’re keeping score — has indeed paid us visit. Ka-ching? We’ll see!
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend
Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
Cafe Owner Says Unidentified Woman Attempts to Light Local Cafe on Fire
On September 13th an unidentified woman entered the Woodrose Cafe in Garberville around noon with a bottle of what appears to be lighter fluid. The woman then proceeded to attempt to start a fire in the middle of the restaurant according to the cafe’s Facebook page. Once staff and...
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
Nathaniel Le, Saint Bernard’s Class of 2023, Is a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
St. Bernard’s Academy is proud to announce that Nathaniel Le, Class of 2023, has been recognized as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. As one of 16,000 high school seniors who are Semifinalists out of 3.8 million high school seniors nationwide, Nathaniel will have the opportunity to continue in the competition where 7,250 scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023.
Fire Hydrant Spews Water
Just before 5 p.m., a water hydrant was sheared off after two vehicle collided near the intersection of 5th and H Street in Arcata Eureka, according to reports over the scanner. Water from the hydrant created a temporary water feature in the area. According to the same reports over the...
‘Largest One Time Seizure of Narcotics in the History of the HCDTF’
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. The Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) has been investigating a large drug trafficking organization (DTO)...
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School
Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
Light the Night in Rio Dell
Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) and the City of Rio Dell are pleased to announce the free availability of state of the art LED lightbulbs, weatherization materials, water efficient tools, and booklets related to energy conservation. The materials are available to Rio Dell residents who bring in and dispose of older energy inefficient light bulbs to Rio Dell City Hall.
Yearlong investigation leads to largest one time drug seizure in HCDTF history
FORTUNA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Drug Task Force has announced that, after a yearlong investigation, they have made the largest one-time seizure of narcotics in the history of the task force, seizing over 30 pounds of methamphetamine as well as large amounts of other drugs. Read the full...
Have You Seen ‘At Risk Missing Person’ Pierre Boisvert?
This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department:. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year-old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL — Big wins for Hoopa, Del Norte and Eureka
The Hoopa Warriors shut out Trinity for the fourth straight year on a busy Friday night for H-DNL teams. The Warriors won 27-0 to go to 3-1 on the season, as they get set for a bye before opening league play in two weeks. Also in action on Friday, the...
[UPDATE 1:30 p.m.] Pursuit Moves into Mendocino and Lake Counties After ‘Possible’ Armed Robbery in Garberville
Law enforcement in Mendocino, Humboldt, and Lake Counties are working collectively this morning to track down a gray Dodge Charger associated with an armed robbery that occurred around 10:00 a.m. in the southern Humboldt County town of Garberville. The latest information about the pursuit indicates the suspect made its way...
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery
After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
