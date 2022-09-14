Every third weekend in September (except for the last two years), the Arcata Plaza swells with families, revelers, artists, dancers, musicians, crafters, makers and producers for the annual North Country Fair, a two-day celebration of the Fall Equinox, diversity and community. This year, the fair falls on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and promises all the good stuff we know and love — with 170 art and craft vendors, entertainment stages, local food booths, activities for kids and a daily parade at 1 p.m. (Saturday is the All-Species Parade and the Samba Parade is Sunday). Come out and celebrate being “Together Again,” this year’s theme.

ARCATA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO