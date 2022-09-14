ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Nature Newbies Workshop Offered by the Friends of the Dunes

Calling all Nature Newbies! Friends of the Dunes is offering FREE workshops designed for nature-curious individuals interested in building their confidence to explore outdoors and learn nature observation basics. No experience is necessary, all workshops will be introductory level with friendly and welcoming instructors. Deepen your connection with the natural world by slowing down and taking a closer look through the Art & Nature series, or get some steps in while walking in beautiful places (a.k.a. hiking) through the Introduction to Hiking series. All workshops are open to ages 14 and up. Snacks and supplies will be provided.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘Smokey is an Overall Very Sweet, Calm Boy!’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Smokey. I am a male, white and brown Great Pyrenees mix.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Country Fair Returns this Weekend

Every third weekend in September (except for the last two years), the Arcata Plaza swells with families, revelers, artists, dancers, musicians, crafters, makers and producers for the annual North Country Fair, a two-day celebration of the Fall Equinox, diversity and community. This year, the fair falls on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and promises all the good stuff we know and love — with 170 art and craft vendors, entertainment stages, local food booths, activities for kids and a daily parade at 1 p.m. (Saturday is the All-Species Parade and the Samba Parade is Sunday). Come out and celebrate being “Together Again,” this year’s theme.
ARCATA, CA
New park, Including a BMX Track, will be Built in McKinleyville

McKinleyville, Calif. (KIEM)- A new park is being designed for the McKinleyville community. Funding for the project comes from a statewide park development and community revitalization grant. A total of 2.3 million dollars was previously awarded to the McKinleyville Community Services District for the park. Since 2018 when the McKinleyville...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Eureka, CA
Eureka, CA
(VIDEO) ‘HERE SHE COMES!’ Local Naturalist Narrates Cruise Ship Entering Humboldt Bay This Morning And It’s Wonderful

Be aware, ocean watches! Another big boat has landed on our shores, for better or worse!. We warned you, of course. You will recall last week, when the Outpost foretold of future cruise ship activity in Humboldt Bay and, sho’ ‘nuff, on Wednesday morning the first of those scheduled floating parties — the MS Oceania Regatta, if you’re keeping score — has indeed paid us visit. Ka-ching? We’ll see!
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RAIN! Looks Like It’s Gonna Be a Wet Weekend

Depending on where you are in Humboldt, you might have already had some drizzle this Saturday afternoon and the wet weather is predicted to continue for the rest of the weekend, possibly through Tuesday. “Are you ready for rain this weekend?” The National Weather Service tweeted on Saturday morning. “Rainfall...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
‘Live, Antique Military Ordnance’ Found in Eureka

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Sept. 15, 2022, at about 12:48 p.m., a community member contacted the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Center to report a suspicious device discovered on the roadside of Lucas Street, in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka. The Humboldt...
Nathaniel Le, Saint Bernard’s Class of 2023, Is a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program

St. Bernard’s Academy is proud to announce that Nathaniel Le, Class of 2023, has been recognized as a Semifinalist in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. As one of 16,000 high school seniors who are Semifinalists out of 3.8 million high school seniors nationwide, Nathaniel will have the opportunity to continue in the competition where 7,250 scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2023.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fire Hydrant Spews Water

Just before 5 p.m., a water hydrant was sheared off after two vehicle collided near the intersection of 5th and H Street in Arcata Eureka, according to reports over the scanner. Water from the hydrant created a temporary water feature in the area. According to the same reports over the...
EUREKA, CA
EPD Investigating Planned Fight at Eureka High School

Eureka Police are investigating a planned fight between juveniles at Eureka High School about 1:30 p.m. near the Agricultural building. According to Britney Powell, a spokesperson for the Eureka Police Department, “There was a fight between students from different schools. It appears to have been planned and not a random attack and the threat of a stabbing was made.”
EUREKA, CA
Light the Night in Rio Dell

Redwood Coast Energy Authority (RCEA) and the City of Rio Dell are pleased to announce the free availability of state of the art LED lightbulbs, weatherization materials, water efficient tools, and booklets related to energy conservation. The materials are available to Rio Dell residents who bring in and dispose of older energy inefficient light bulbs to Rio Dell City Hall.
RIO DELL, CA
Have You Seen ‘At Risk Missing Person’ Pierre Boisvert?

This is a press release from the Eureka Police Department:. The Eureka Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 59-year-old missing male, Pierre Boisvert. Pierre wandered out of his hotel room located on the 1900 block of 4th Street in Eureka on September 17, 2022 sometime after 10:30 p.m. Pierre is a dependent adult and has multiple conditions that require medication and assistance from others.
EUREKA, CA
Deputies Seeking Armed Suspects After Possible Robbery

After an incident east of Garberville this morning, law enforcement is searching for suspects in the northern Mendocino and Southern Humboldt area. About 10 a.m.,. According to Samantha Karges, spokesperson for the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible robbery on Sawmill Road. A vehicle with possible suspects fled the area and deputies pursued the vehicle to Piercy, where the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.”
GARBERVILLE, CA

