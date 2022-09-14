ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Who’s in? Who’s out? Chiefs lose Butker as they host the Chargers

FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npKG2_0hvUi86a00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for their season opener when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Butker suffered an ankle sprain in the season opener on Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals.

Second year guard Trey Smith is questionable to play while also dealing with an ankle injury. Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie was placed on the Injured Reserve list with a hamstring injury and will not be available to play on Thursday.

Patrick Mahomes’ Week 1 performance earns him weekly honor

The visiting team is preparing to play without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen who has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the #Chiefs , but there is optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term, per sources. Next game is Sept. 25 against the #Jaguars , two full weeks after the injury.

Tom Pelissero

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson, who joined the team in the offseason, was limited in practice on Tuesday and the team has not provided on update on his play status at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thursday Night Football#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Arizona Cardinals#Injured Reserve#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

Man carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Ill.

WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. – A man was carjacked Friday morning in Washington Park, Illinois. It happened around 2 a.m. at Kingshighway and Bunkum Road. The driver said the carjackers stole his vehicle and took off going west on Interstate 64. The driver was unharmed. The Illinois State Police are investigating. FOX 2 will continue to […]
WASHINGTON PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

FOX 2

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy