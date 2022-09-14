Who’s in? Who’s out? Chiefs lose Butker as they host the Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs will be without kicker Harrison Butker for their season opener when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Butker suffered an ankle sprain in the season opener on Sunday at the Arizona Cardinals.

Second year guard Trey Smith is questionable to play while also dealing with an ankle injury. Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie was placed on the Injured Reserve list with a hamstring injury and will not be available to play on Thursday.

The visiting team is preparing to play without five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen who has not practiced all week with a hamstring injury.

#Chargers WR Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the #Chiefs , but there is optimism after tests that his hamstring injury isn’t anything long-term, per sources. Next game is Sept. 25 against the #Jaguars , two full weeks after the injury. Tom Pelissero

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson, who joined the team in the offseason, was limited in practice on Tuesday and the team has not provided on update on his play status at this time.

