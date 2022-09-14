ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
Cleveland.com

Recently closed Dave’s Market building is sold to new owner

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A building that recently housed Dave’s Market in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood may find new life after being purchased earlier this week. Dave’s announced in March that it would close its store near Euclid Beach by the end of April. The company didn’t publicly elaborate on its reasons for closing. But city leaders said low sales and raised rents influenced the decision.
huroninsider.com

3 children, 1 adult hospitalized following crash on US 250

SANDUSKY – Three children and one adult were transported to the hospital Sunday morning following a two-vehicle crash on US 250, near Ramada Street. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, the crash occurred a 2003 Mercury Sable was driving behind a 2009 Nissan Murano. The report states that the Nissan slowed to stop in traffic and the Mercury failed to break in time.
