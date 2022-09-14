Read full article on original website
Hundreds turnout for inaugural Run Richmond 16.19
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of Richmonders and dozens across the country came together at Kanawha Plaza bright and early Saturday morning to participate in the Inaugural Run Richmond 16.19 race. The event is a collaboration between the Djimon Honsou Foundation, RVA Sports Backers and Black History Museum & Cultural...
George Wythe High School honors life of former Principal Riddick Parker
Students and staff of George Wythe High School gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of former Principal Riddick Parker Jr., who died while riding his bicycle 10 days before the start of the school year.
Oakes family, VCU reach agreement that will change fraternity, sorority life
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Adam Oakes family and Virginia Commonwealth University have reached an agreement that identifies changes to fraternity and sorority life. Both sides hope that the changes will become a “national model” for colleges across the U.S. “Approved today by the Fairfax County Circuit Court,...
Henrico elementary school named national blue ribbon winner
An elementary school in Henrico county was named a blue ribbon school by the U.S. Department of Education, an honor shared by just 297 schools across the entire country.
Love pushes Virginia mom to run with her son: 'How do you not do this for him?'
Kim and Woody Michaux have a goal to run half marathons in all 50 states. The mother and son have completed 24 races in under four years.
Why Virginia Lieutenant Governor responded to Richmond shooting
"We came without any police protection or anything. But if the people I represent aren't safe, then why should I be safe?" Earle-Sears said.
Beloved volunteer Thomas ‘Uncle Sam’ Sammons dies
Family members and loved ones are remembering a community activist and war veteran who passed away.
‘It was just unbelievable’: Neighbors react to string of shootings in Richmond, Henrico
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A string of gun violence in Central Virginia has left Shirley Chambers on edge. “It was just unbelievable,” Chambers said. Chambers, who lives along South Ivy Avenue in Highland Springs, was inside her home Thursday afternoon when she heard at least 20 gunshots ring out.
VCU study finds ‘slumlords’ at root of community violence
A new study from Virginia Commonwealth University has uncovered a link between 'slumlords' who fail to maintain the properties they rent out and higher levels of violence in Richmond communities.
Final Score Friday Week 4 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
Man in hospital after shooting on Belle Isle, Richmond Police investigating
A man who is currently in the hospital after a recent shooting at Belle Isle has had his injuries reclassified, according to Richmond Police.
Godwin High dedicates Monday field hockey games to Lucia Bremer
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Godwin High School will honor Lucia Bremer at both junior varsity and varsity field hockey games on Monday with a moment of silence. Bremer was a 13-year-old who was shot and killed back in March of 2021 after she and a friend were walking in a neighborhood near the high school.
Two dead after boats collide during bass fishing tournament in Virginia
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — Police have recovered two bodies after two boats collided on Lake Chesdin near Dinwiddie. Law enforcement officials are investigating what caused two boats to collide Saturday afternoon, according to WRIC-TV. Dive teams recovered the bodies around 4:45 p.m., Virginia’s Department of Game and Inland Fisheries...
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
Recovering addicts work to help others in ‘Project Recover’
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - A program in central Virginia is aimed at getting people struggling with drug addiction into treatment by giving them support from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around. As part of Project Recover, peer recovery specialists are embedded with ambulance crews and police departments so...
Lanes reopened on I-64 East in New Kent
There are currently lane closures and a large backup on I-64 East.
City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
Richmond police chief receives text that officers 'maybe' stopped mass shooting
Two days following a press conference in which Police Chief Gerald Smith announced officers thwarted the alleged attack, CBS 6 filed a request for communication records.
Richmond police investigating two shootings on 1st Ave in one night
Richmond Police Department is investigating two shootings that occurred on the same street, just hours apart.
Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Earlier this...
