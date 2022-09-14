ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

NBC12

Hundreds turnout for inaugural Run Richmond 16.19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hundreds of Richmonders and dozens across the country came together at Kanawha Plaza bright and early Saturday morning to participate in the Inaugural Run Richmond 16.19 race. The event is a collaboration between the Djimon Honsou Foundation, RVA Sports Backers and Black History Museum & Cultural...
George Wythe
Riddick Parker
NBC12

Godwin High dedicates Monday field hockey games to Lucia Bremer

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Godwin High School will honor Lucia Bremer at both junior varsity and varsity field hockey games on Monday with a moment of silence. Bremer was a 13-year-old who was shot and killed back in March of 2021 after she and a friend were walking in a neighborhood near the high school.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good pizza then keep one reading because I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because they serve absolutely delicious pizza. Once you have a taste of their food, there is no going back. You'll want to keep enjoying their pizza. But don't take my word for it and go visit them yourself.
NBC12

Recovering addicts work to help others in ‘Project Recover’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - A program in central Virginia is aimed at getting people struggling with drug addiction into treatment by giving them support from recovering addicts who have turned their lives around. As part of Project Recover, peer recovery specialists are embedded with ambulance crews and police departments so...
NBC12

City inspects businesses to curb Shockoe Bottom violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Shockoe Bottom employees like Zack love to make people feel good, which is why he says he wants the bad actors out so the customers he serves keep coming back. “Come on down! Everybody is taking care of their customers. That’s our job,” Zack said. “We...
NBC12

Advocates against gun violence rally at Virginia Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Amid a growing increase in violence across Richmond, advocates against gun violence held the One Million Children’s March at the State Capitol Bell Tower. The event aimed to address how leaders can connect with the youth to stop more of these deaths from happening. Earlier this...
RICHMOND, VA

