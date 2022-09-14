ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandeville, LA

WDSU

NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed

New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Picayune Item

St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim

St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
SLIDELL, LA
WDSU

Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
SLIDELL, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash

Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie

A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
METAIRIE, LA
wbrz.com

Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing

THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road. Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area. More details will be released as they become available. See a spelling...
SLIDELL, LA

