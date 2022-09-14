Read full article on original website
Distress call turned violent after boater reportedly fired shots at Coast Guard helicopter
As the aircrew attempted to lower down a radio to the person, they reportedly pointed what looked like a gun at the helicopter, according to the Coast Guard
“This can’t be happening” Mother of 8, killed in Algiers shooting, laid to rest Saturday
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September. The services were held at Evening Star Baptist Church. With a horse-drawn carriage and with Mardi Gras Indians, family and friends said their final farewell to 32-year […]
WDSU
NOPD: Three people shot in 5 minutes; One man killed
New Orleans police said two men were shot at Digby Park in New Orleans East Saturday evening. One of the men has died. According to preliminary police reports, two men were shot at the park on South Laverne and Virgilian Streets at 7:49 p.m. Investigators said one of the men ran to the 6000 block of Beechcraft Street and called 911 for help. That man was treated by EMS and brought to the hospital, but by the time police got to Digby Park, they say the second man had already died.
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
WDSU
Dr. Charles J. Southall, pastor for First Emanuel Baptist Church, accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor is being accused of money laundering. U.S Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dr. Chales J. Southall III, 64, has been charged with one count of money laundering. According to court documents, the charge relates to the electronic transfer of approximately $100,000...
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
Facebook meet up leads to whole house burglary
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives have arrested a Mississippi woman who garnered an Abita Springs man’s trust before stealing several items from his home.
WWL-TV
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
Madisonville student accused of terrorizing, threatening to bring a gun to school
A 13-year-old student from Madisonville Junior High was arrested on Thursday after making comments about bringing a gun to school.
police1.com
New Orleans PD officers mourn beloved 16-year-old police horse
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans is mourning the loss of another police officer. Ace, a horse known for carrying a human officer while patrolling — and dancing — on Bourbon Street, died Aug. 31, the Police Department said Wednesday. Ace was 20, or maybe 21. After 16...
L'Observateur
Toddler Killed in Tangipahoa Parish Crash
Hammond – On September 14, 2022, shortly after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 1-year-old Benjamin DeLaune of Livingston. The initial investigation revealed that...
WDSU
Suspect enters business in Algiers with a handgun, demanding money and employee's car
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of stealing from an Algiers business and an employee on Sept. 12. According to police, the pictured suspect entered a business on the 1600 block of Newton Street around 5:02 p.m. with a gun, demanding money from the employee.
fox8live.com
Woman wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run incident, Washington sheriff says
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a Bogalusa woman who is wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man. Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn...
NOLA.com
Woman wounded in road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A woman suffered a graze wound after someone in another vehicle shot at her during a road rage incident Friday morning on Interstate 10 in Metairie, authorities said. The shooting happened around 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes between the Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Clearview Parkway interchanges, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.
NOLA.com
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
WDSU
Clearwood Junior High student arrested for threatening to bring a weapon to school
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested on Friday after threatening to bring a gun to school. According to officials, the student told a classmate at Clearwood Junior High that he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot him on Friday.
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Deputies search for Bogalusa woman accused of the hit-and-run of an elderly man
According to Sheriff Randy Seal, 34-year-old Jessica Lynn Creel is wanted after a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly Bogalusa man.
WDSU
Woman raped Thursday morning on Saint Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a reported rape on the 800 block of Saint Charles on Thursday morning. According to preliminary reports, a woman was attacked around 10:57 a.m. by an unknown man. No other information is currently available.
fox8live.com
Slidell Police investigating an active scene at Hyundai of Slidell
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell Police are is investigating an active scene that occurred at Hyundai of Slidell on E Howze Beach Road. Police say the scene is still active and are asking people to avoid the area. More details will be released as they become available. See a spelling...
