Well folks it’s not cookies now coming to McIntosh Plaza but 100% raw cold press juice! It was reported almost a year ago that Great American Cookie Company had its sights set and confirmed a lease at Carrollton’s McIntosh Plaza. Also known as Landon’s Cookie Bar throughout the waiting period, the business never came to fruition. However, now Plant Wasted with a location at Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton will be opening later this year/fall at McIntosh Plaza.

CARROLLTON, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO