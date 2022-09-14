Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Related
On-the-Market Sandy Springs Estate Features Award Winning, Custom Designed Bathroom
Other features include a wine cellar created with reclaimed wood from the property’s original barn, a 3-car garage for electric cars, a cobblestone lined driveway, and much more.
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
thecitymenus.com
Sweet Magnolia Party Co Celebrates Ribbon Cutting
The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Sweet Magnolia Party Co. Sweet Magnolia Party Co. is located at 106 Sue Avenue in Bowdon. For more information, please call (678) 378-9324. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit their website at www.carroll-ga.org.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)
Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton leaders question $559k charge for county building at The Roman
Clayton County has paid the team behind a speculative high-rise project more than a half-million dollars for design work for a future county-owned small business development center.
130 lb. dog rescued after falling down 20 ft. hole in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County Fire and Rescue made one dog-gone rescue when a dog fell down a hole. On Wednesday, responders got a call about a dog trapped in an abandoned well that was 20 feet deep. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 17 – Friday September 23, 2022
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of September 17 – September 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City Barbeque eyes spot in Woodstock
A fast-casual, drive-thru barbecue joint is in the works for Highway 92.
fox5atlanta.com
New father attacked, beaten on Roswell walking trail
The man was found unconscious near Roswell Area Park. He had serious injuries from blunt force trauma, officials said.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta homeowner bombarded with home investor calls, postcards
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Allyson Moyer is just one of the thousands of people who were looking for the American dream. She prefers to keep her address private, but she found that house in Cobb County. “It’s a great piece of property, I have almost two acres,” she said....
thecitymenus.com
Adamson Square Location Closed: Plant Wasted Re-Opening Very Soon at McIntosh Plaza
Well folks it’s not cookies now coming to McIntosh Plaza but 100% raw cold press juice! It was reported almost a year ago that Great American Cookie Company had its sights set and confirmed a lease at Carrollton’s McIntosh Plaza. Also known as Landon’s Cookie Bar throughout the waiting period, the business never came to fruition. However, now Plant Wasted with a location at Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton will be opening later this year/fall at McIntosh Plaza.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cobbcountycourier.com
The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books
I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
scoopotp.com
Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP
The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
Noah’s Ark board member makes public statement for first time since state investigations
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — In their own words, the board of the highly criticized Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary spoke with Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln for the first time. They’re telling their side of an onslaught of allegations about what some describe as a rogue board. The...
Newnan Times-Herald
Balloon release for missing Newnan woman
On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
1 dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
After three dogs were stolen early Friday morning from PAWS Atlanta, a no-kill animal shelter in Decatur, one puppy was ...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Kaylee Jones: Parents of missing teen plan weekend vigil for their daughter
CARROLLTON, Ga. - There’s now a $5,000 reward for information leading to safely finding a missing teen with autism. The parents of Kaylee Jones this weekend plan to hold a vigil as they desperately look for clues on where she may be. Kaylee disappeared back in June from her...
CBS 46
Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
