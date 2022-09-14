ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villa Rica, GA

CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Salt Factory Pub fails with a 64; Brandi’s Hot Dogs receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Main Street in downtown Woodstock, a popular gastropub received an unpopular health report. Salt Factory Pub failed with 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was mildew inside the ice machine. Plus, employees failed to wash their hands with soap and there was an abundance of flies in the kitchen constantly landing on food, utensils, and plates.
WOODSTOCK, GA
thecitymenus.com

Sweet Magnolia Party Co Celebrates Ribbon Cutting

The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for Sweet Magnolia Party Co. Sweet Magnolia Party Co. is located at 106 Sue Avenue in Bowdon. For more information, please call (678) 378-9324. For more information on the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce, please visit their website at www.carroll-ga.org.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newnan, GA (with Photos & Maps)

Once you have stepped foot in Newnan, Georgia, also known as the City of Homes, you’ll be attracted and feel an easy connection. You’ll find the most fantastic restaurants your taste buds would enjoy and love at the city’s heart. Its unique culinary delights will take you...
NEWNAN, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for Saturday September 17 – Friday September 23, 2022

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of September 17 – September 23, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. SR 360/Powder Springs Street – Powder Springs Street...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shots fired on Peachtree Street in Midtown

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say they are working to identify the suspect who fired shots Saturday morning along Peachtree Street in Midtown. Officers were called around 6:15 a.m. to 1240 W Peachtree Street where they say they found a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. "Upon arrival, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Adamson Square Location Closed: Plant Wasted Re-Opening Very Soon at McIntosh Plaza

Well folks it’s not cookies now coming to McIntosh Plaza but 100% raw cold press juice! It was reported almost a year ago that Great American Cookie Company had its sights set and confirmed a lease at Carrollton’s McIntosh Plaza. Also known as Landon’s Cookie Bar throughout the waiting period, the business never came to fruition. However, now Plant Wasted with a location at Adamson Square in downtown Carrollton will be opening later this year/fall at McIntosh Plaza.
CARROLLTON, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

The Cobb Public Library isn’t just for checking out books

I’m publishing this as a From the Editor rather than a news article because I’m going to intersperse the quotes from the Cobb Public Library with my own observations about how I use the library. I’m a daily user of the Cobb County Public Library. I listen to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Biscuit Belly Opens First Georgia Restaurant OTP

The brunch style franchise, Biscuit Belly, opened its first Georgia location in Acworth at 3330 Cobb Parkway NW. The restaurant chain has 5 locations in Kentucky, 1 in Indiana and now Georgia has been added to the mix. Multi-unit franchisees and partners, Missy Moon and Robert Estapa with Fresh Development...
ACWORTH, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Balloon release for missing Newnan woman

On Oct. 1, Tiffany Foster’s family and friends will mark her 37th birthday with a balloon release at Newnan’s Veterans Memorial Park. If she isn’t found, it will be the second birthday they celebrate without her. Foster disappeared on March 1, 2021. “It’s hard on the whole...
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Major traffic change happening early Monday morning on Georgia 400

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will activate a new Interstate 285 eastbound traffic pattern before Roswell Road at 5 a.m. Monday. I-285 eastbound drivers looking for Glenridge Drive, State Route (SR) 400 northbound or SR 400 southbound must exit earlier just before the...
ROSWELL, GA
thecitymenus.com

A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
CARROLLTON, GA

