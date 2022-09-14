Read full article on original website
Related
Cuyahoga County leaders are defying their ‘bosses’ by forging ahead with toxic jail site and Global Center boondoggle: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Here’s what I don’t understand: Why would someone you hired argue with you about how to spend your money? I mean – you know what you want and what you don’t. You’re the boss, they’re the servant. If we were talking about a wedding, there would be hysteria.
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Council approves new affordable housing
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight new housing projects were approved at Tuesday’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting paving the way for more than 368 new, safe, affordable housing units, according to a press release put out by the county. The county said these projects focus on their goal to increase...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
WKYC
Salvation Army, Cleveland City Council alarmed about changes to St. Vincent Charity Medical Center
Both entities expressed concern as the St. Vincent Charity Medical Center ramps down capabilities. Christi Paul reports.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man receives water bill over $2K for home he says has no water access
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Michael Payne and his brother bought a house on Maud Avenue in Cleveland five years ago. They were hoping to flip it and make a profit, but there’s an outstanding water bill that is keeping them from moving forward. According to bill from the Cleveland...
Lima News
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards
Schools across Northeast Ohio are seeing improved marks on key indicators of academic performance as pandemic-related school closures recede into the past, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s new report cards released Thursday. The two biggest districts in the region, Cleveland and Akron, both saw improvements in spring...
News-Herald.com
Euclid downtown beautification project begins
Euclid has begun its long-awaited beautification of the downtown area, with a construction project costing over $1.7 million to resurface roads, improve pedestrian safety and replace existing water mains. The Lakeshore Boulevard Water Main and Walkability Project is a collaboration between the Public Service and Planning and Development departments that...
Richmond Heights council approves Meijer plans, looks forward to completion of Flexjet headquarters
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council’s meeting Tuesday (Sept. 13) included much talk of buildings to come, including the planned new Meijer store at Belle Oaks Marketplace and the space-age Flexjet headquarters now under construction off Curtiss Wright Parkway at the Cuyahoga County Airport. As expected, council gave approval,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
wksu.org
Cleveland Metroparks seeks property tax increase for East Side green space, zoo expansion
The Cleveland Metroparks is asking voters for a tax increase this November to fund an expansion at the zoo and investments in green space on the city’s East Side. The 10-year levy will appear as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots and Issue 10 in Hinckley Township. Unlike renewals, levy replacements consider the increase in a home’s value since the last new levy passed.
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings
Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.
Richmond Heights sells former Borally property; could reopen as party center late this year
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After 10 years of sitting vacant, the Borally party center buildings may soon be back in the celebration business. It was announced this week that the city had sold the blighted buildings -- which last hosted a party in 2012 -- for $250,000 to buyers Another Place LLC, who will seek to reopen the buildings as party centers.
St. Vincent the latest in a history of hospital closures, consolidations
With St. Vincent Charity Hospital ending inpatient and emergency services, the landscape of Northeast Ohio health care will see a significant change, yet again.
Judge overseeing opioid case orders pharmacies to pay bond, instead of Trumbull, Lake counties while appeal of $650 million judgment is pending
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A federal judge allowed three pharmacy chains to pay a bond instead of Trumbull and Lake counties while the businesses appeal a $650 million judgment rendered against them for their roles in the opioid crisis in the two Ohio counties. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster on Wednesday...
24 suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants with the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the suburban Cuyahoga County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. The inspections were conducted by the Cuyahoga County health department, which is responsible for the entire county with the...
Committee Recommends CSU Remove "Marshall" from its Law School Name
New report aligns with previous recommendations, student demands, city council resolution, national momentum
Comments / 0