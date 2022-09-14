ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County Council approves new affordable housing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Eight new housing projects were approved at Tuesday’s Cuyahoga County Council meeting paving the way for more than 368 new, safe, affordable housing units, according to a press release put out by the county. The county said these projects focus on their goal to increase...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop

CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools show some recovery from pandemic in annual state report cards

Schools across Northeast Ohio are seeing improved marks on key indicators of academic performance as pandemic-related school closures recede into the past, according to the Ohio Department of Education’s new report cards released Thursday. The two biggest districts in the region, Cleveland and Akron, both saw improvements in spring...
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Euclid downtown beautification project begins

Euclid has begun its long-awaited beautification of the downtown area, with a construction project costing over $1.7 million to resurface roads, improve pedestrian safety and replace existing water mains. The Lakeshore Boulevard Water Main and Walkability Project is a collaboration between the Public Service and Planning and Development departments that...
EUCLID, OH
wksu.org

Cleveland Metroparks seeks property tax increase for East Side green space, zoo expansion

The Cleveland Metroparks is asking voters for a tax increase this November to fund an expansion at the zoo and investments in green space on the city’s East Side. The 10-year levy will appear as Issue 5 on Cuyahoga County ballots and Issue 10 in Hinckley Township. Unlike renewals, levy replacements consider the increase in a home’s value since the last new levy passed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed Feelings

Garfield Heights Civic CenterCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Garfield Heights, OH. - Mayor Matthew Burke of Garfield Heights held a Town Hall Meeting at the Garfield Heights Civic Center to connect with residents. With about 75 residents in attendance, Mayor Burke addressed the City's finances, Cleveland Metro Parks, the City's Website, Safety, the Building Department, Economic Development, and unkempt Businesses.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH

