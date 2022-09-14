Read full article on original website
Two more online scams reported Wednesday
Following a recent string of online scams victimizing students and West Lafayette community members, two more people reported being swindled this month. A Purdue employee was reportedly scammed out of about $500 after he was persuaded to purchase a gift card online and send it to a scammer, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. The employee told police that he thought the scammer was someone in the same Purdue department as him, but he couldn’t verify the email after he sent the gift card information.
Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
Purdue students, in record numbers, cause traffic backups
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution on campus streets. This comes after Purdue announced record-breaking enrollment of nearly 51,000 students this fall semester. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says students who skateboard or bike must follow the same laws...
Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday. Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important. This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery...
Former Purdue prof's trial pushed back to December
A former Purdue assistant professor accused of beating his wife and locking his son in a dog cage in November was assigned a new trial date in court Friday morning. John Froiland, now living in Monticello, Indiana, was in Tippecanoe Circuit Court with his attorney, who, along with the deputy prosecutor in the case, told Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin the two sides are "in the ballpark" in terms of a possible plea agreement in the case. Trial is now set for Dec. 13.
Kokomo police officer faces battery charge after road rage incident
The officer confronted and battered the man, leaving him with injuries to his face and ribs, state police said.
Off-duty Kokomo officer batters 60-year-old during road rage incident, according to ISP
KOKOMO — A 17-year veteran of the Kokomo Police Department is facing a battery charge after Indiana State Police investigated a road rage incident involving the officer and a 60-year-old man. According to ISP, their investigation into officer Roy Smith, 42, at the request of the Kokomo Police Department.
ISP needs help locating man
IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
‘Evil person’: Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office got a call at around 8:03 a.m. from a victim who claimed that he and another person...
Marion County Coroner's Office, ministry to bury 171 unclaimed remains
The Marion County Coroner's Office and He Knows Your Name ministry will bury the remains of 171 adults who died between 2006-2019.
Lafayette Police Department adds three new officers
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police have officially added three new officers to the force. A swearing in ceremony was held in city hall Friday morning. The three new officers are Mitchell Gordy, Keaton Smith and James Spencer. Justin Hartman was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant, and Jason Walters...
Ex-police officer sentenced to 6 years for child solicitation after being confronted by online predators group
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A former police officer was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of child solicitation. Joshua Clark learned his sentence Tuesday in Hendricks County. He was arrested in May 2021 in a case first brought to light by an online vigilante group that works to confront alleged predators. […]
Mears: Rokita doesn’t represent Marion County interests in abortion debate
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears wants a judge to block the Indiana Attorney General from representing the prosecutor’s office in the court fight over Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion. Mears filed paperwork on Thursday, asking the special judge allow the prosecutor’s office to keep...
Identity of body found in West Lafayette pond released
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. According to the coroner, DNA results have positively identified 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. Yang's body was found in a retention pond on August 23.
Nearly 200 unclaimed Marion County adults set to receive a final resting place
MARION COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Marion County Coroner’s Office and a local ministry announced Friday a new plan to lay to rest 171 unclaimed adults. Before this plan, the bodies waited in limbo without a final resting place. Some of the remains have remained unclaimed for years.
Twin brothers get over 3 years for Speedway gun store burglary
The brothers drove separately to Speedway, where Tayveon used the stolen car to smash a hole in the side of 500 Guns on 16th Street.
Mother of baby Amiah makes initial court appearance; Ex-boyfriend in custody
INDIANAPOLIS — Amber Robertson, 23, shuffled into a courtroom at the Community Justice Center clad in a yellow jumpsuit, her face partially covered by a mask as a result of COVID restrictions, and wiped tears from her eyes. Robertson attended an initial hearing to face four counts of child neglect in connection with the disappearance […]
