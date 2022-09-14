ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

The Exponent

Two more online scams reported Wednesday

Following a recent string of online scams victimizing students and West Lafayette community members, two more people reported being swindled this month. A Purdue employee was reportedly scammed out of about $500 after he was persuaded to purchase a gift card online and send it to a scammer, Purdue Police Capt. Song Kang said. The employee told police that he thought the scammer was someone in the same Purdue department as him, but he couldn’t verify the email after he sent the gift card information.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WDEF

Local School Threat traced to teenager in Indiana

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Investigators trace a threat of a school shooting in our area actually came from out-of-state. Last weekend, our local 911 Center got a call saying “someone is going to shoot up a school in two days” and then hanging up. Investigators figured...
INDIANA STATE
WLFI.com

BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
readthereporter.com

Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Purdue students, in record numbers, cause traffic backups

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Police Department urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution on campus streets. This comes after Purdue announced record-breaking enrollment of nearly 51,000 students this fall semester. Purdue Police Chief Lesley Wiete says students who skateboard or bike must follow the same laws...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Rash of overdoses raise concerns about fentanyl

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County health officials are keeping their eye out for a new kind of illegal drug targeting children. County health officer Dr. Greg Loomis says "rainbow fentanyl" is similar in appearance to candy but contains a powerful and addictive opiate. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Recovery Rally seeks to spread awareness

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The fifth annual Tippecanoe Celebration of Recovery Rally came to Loeb stadium Saturday. Kristina Lesley is the Director of the Drug Free Coalition for Tippecanoe County. She said the celebration of recovery is important. This event is meant to broaden people's definitions of what recovery...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

Former Purdue prof's trial pushed back to December

A former Purdue assistant professor accused of beating his wife and locking his son in a dog cage in November was assigned a new trial date in court Friday morning. John Froiland, now living in Monticello, Indiana, was in Tippecanoe Circuit Court with his attorney, who, along with the deputy prosecutor in the case, told Tippecanoe Circuit Court Judge Sean Persin the two sides are "in the ballpark" in terms of a possible plea agreement in the case. Trial is now set for Dec. 13.
MONTICELLO, IN
WAND TV

ISP needs help locating man

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Police said it is assisting the Iroquois County Sherriff's Office to locate a wanted subject. According to ISP, Joel T. Smith, 33, of Michigan is a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Smith was last seen on foot running northeast towards...
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WLFI.com

Lafayette Police Department adds three new officers

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette police have officially added three new officers to the force. A swearing in ceremony was held in city hall Friday morning. The three new officers are Mitchell Gordy, Keaton Smith and James Spencer. Justin Hartman was promoted from Sergeant to Lieutenant, and Jason Walters...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Identity of body found in West Lafayette pond released

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroner has identified the man found in a pond near the Harrison Bridge in West Lafayette. According to the coroner, DNA results have positively identified 30-year-old Minxi Yang from China. Yang's body was found in a retention pond on August 23.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

