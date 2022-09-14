Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
cw34.com
Authorities find Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic who was missing for two days
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities have located Delray Beach firefighter and paramedic Giovanni Hart in Fort Lauderdale. Hart, 27, had been missing since Tuesday night. He's a lieutenant with Delray Beach Fire Rescue. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, he was last seen at his house on NW...
WSVN-TV
Woman kicked off plane after defending men who reported bomb threat at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight passenger who was on board the same flight where two men had reported a bomb threat on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has come forward. On Saturday, the passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to 7News and...
Couple accidentally charged $100K for dinner on cruise from Florida
A couple sailing aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas was mistakenly charged nearly $100,000 after dining in one of the ship’s specialty restaurants.
Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas
Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Miami
6 to Know: Tenants Concerned About Crime in Luxury Fort Lauderdale Apartment Building
No. 1 - The parents of a 19-year-old woman who was one of five young people killed in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway last month is suing the man who police said is responsible. The family of Briana Pacalagua is asking for a trial by jury and seeking...
fox40jackson.com
US Coast Guard offloads $475M of cocaine, marijuana in Miami
The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded thousands of narcotics in Miami, Florida, this week worth an estimated $475 million. Coast Guard crews seized about 24,700 pounds of cocaine and nearly 3,900 pounds of marijuana on Thursday at Base Miami Beach, the branch said in a press release. The crews interdicted the...
Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida
After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
Coast Guard offloads more than $475M in illegal drugs in Florida
The Coast Guard said it offloaded more than $475 million worth of illegal drugs at Base Miami Beach on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and...
WSVN-TV
Student arrested after incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High; charges unknown
MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student in Miami is facing a lesson in the law. According to Miami-Dade Schools Police, the teen was arrested on Friday after an incident at Miami Northwestern Senior High School. The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center. Officials have not provided details...
Click10.com
Videos of close calls show need for protective bike lines, activist says
WESTON, Fla. – Witness videos show drivers and cyclists during close calls in South Florida. From Broward to Miami-Dade counties, Kurt Kaminer said although drivers need to learn how to share the road, there is also a need for infrastructure improvements. In one of the recent videos in Weston,...
WSVN-TV
2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
flkeysnews.com
Hostage ring threatened to leave Cuban migrants in the middle of the ocean, feds say
Three South Florida men face possible life prison sentences after being accused by federal agents of holding Cuban migrants hostage in a Hialeah stash house in exchange for $15,000 from their loved ones. The men even threatened to leave the migrants in the middle of the ocean if family or...
Click10.com
South Florida student faces charges for driving 116 mph
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines college student is facing charges for reckless driving, after being pulled over near the University of Florida for traveling at 116 mph. According to his traffic citation, Joseph D’ Andre Melhado, 20, was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while...
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
cbs12.com
Coast Guard seizes more than $475 million worth of narcotics in Miami
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded multiple drugs worth an estimated $475 million on Thursday. The Coast Guard said around 24,700 lbs. of cocaine and 3,892 lbs. of marijuana, were interdicted in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean by multiple ships.
Tesla driver lost scholarship before fiery crash in Florida, report says
A 20-year-old Tesla driver who died with a passenger in a fiery, high-speed crash on a residential South Florida street last year might have been upset after learning he had lost a scholarship, federal investigators said.
WSVN-TV
‘I was scared for my life’: Woman seen in rough arrest at NE Miami-Dade strip mall speaks out
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is speaking out and sharing her side of the story days after, she said, police used excessive force when taking her into custody at a strip mall in Northeast Miami-Dade. RaQueRia Dowdell on Thursday opened up about Monday night’s tough takedown...
eatlivetraveldrink.com
Bungalows Key Largo: Best All-Inclusive In The USA
Looking for a luxury adults only (21+) all-inclusive right here in the USA? Look no further than Bungalows Key Largo. I have a lot to say about this property, so I would recommend reading through my experience below before running to book it. This was my first experience at an...
NBC Miami
Group of Young Kids Accused of Raiding, Trashing Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale
Video obtained by NBC 6 shows the aftermath of a home that was raided, ransacked and damaged over the weekend — both inside and out. The Grimaldi and Weiss Management company, which lists the three-bedroom home in Ft. Lauderdale’s Durrs neighborhood as a short-term rental through Airbnb, says the damage came at the hands of young children.
Comments / 0