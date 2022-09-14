ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Miami City Officials Discussing ‘Dead or Alive’ Bounty on Iguanas

Miami Beach is going the way of the Everglades, in that they’ll pay people to hunt an invasive species. Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez said at a commission meeting on Wednesday, “People are going to go out and hunt [the iguanas] for money,” according to the New York Post. She continued, “If we don’t do something and take action seriously, every single day these iguanas are multiplying.”
MIAMI, FL
fox40jackson.com

US Coast Guard offloads $475M of cocaine, marijuana in Miami

The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded thousands of narcotics in Miami, Florida, this week worth an estimated $475 million. Coast Guard crews seized about 24,700 pounds of cocaine and nearly 3,900 pounds of marijuana on Thursday at Base Miami Beach, the branch said in a press release. The crews interdicted the...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hoist your steins for these seven Oktoberfest 2022 bashes in South Florida

After two years of stripped-down Oktoberfest events in South Florida, full-throttle weekends of lagers, brats and lederhosen are back at local bars, breweries and German-American clubs. When Munich’s actual Oktoberfest took pandemic pauses in 2020 and 2021, South Florida followed suit by deliberately scaling back carnivals and beer-barrel races while limiting public gatherings. But while it’s ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV

Boynton Beach man dies while snorkeling off Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A Boynton Beach man died Friday while snorkeling with three other people on Alligator Reef off Islamorada. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, was struggling in the water at approximately 1:23 p.m. and lost consciousness. A good Samaritan picked him up and...
Click10.com

Videos of close calls show need for protective bike lines, activist says

WESTON, Fla. – Witness videos show drivers and cyclists during close calls in South Florida. From Broward to Miami-Dade counties, Kurt Kaminer said although drivers need to learn how to share the road, there is also a need for infrastructure improvements. In one of the recent videos in Weston,...
WESTON, FL
WSVN-TV

2 in custody after possible disturbance aboard plane at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have taken two men into custody following a possible disturbance on board a plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 7News cameras captured law enforcement and fire rescue vehicles surrounding the aircraft on the tarmac, at around 8:30 p.m, Friday night. When a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

South Florida student faces charges for driving 116 mph

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A Pembroke Pines college student is facing charges for reckless driving, after being pulled over near the University of Florida for traveling at 116 mph. According to his traffic citation, Joseph D’ Andre Melhado, 20, was pulled over by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper while...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection

BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Coast Guard seizes more than $475 million worth of narcotics in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded multiple drugs worth an estimated $475 million on Thursday. The Coast Guard said around 24,700 lbs. of cocaine and 3,892 lbs. of marijuana, were interdicted in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea and the Eastern Pacific Ocean by multiple ships.
MIAMI, FL
eatlivetraveldrink.com

Bungalows Key Largo: Best All-Inclusive In The USA

Looking for a luxury adults only (21+) all-inclusive right here in the USA? Look no further than Bungalows Key Largo. I have a lot to say about this property, so I would recommend reading through my experience below before running to book it. This was my first experience at an...
KEY LARGO, FL
NBC Miami

Group of Young Kids Accused of Raiding, Trashing Airbnb in Fort Lauderdale

Video obtained by NBC 6 shows the aftermath of a home that was raided, ransacked and damaged over the weekend — both inside and out. The Grimaldi and Weiss Management company, which lists the three-bedroom home in Ft. Lauderdale’s Durrs neighborhood as a short-term rental through Airbnb, says the damage came at the hands of young children.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

