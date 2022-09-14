Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba, Fleming ‘game-time decisions’ among 12 status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
NBC4 Columbus
Win tickets to see Blake Shelton in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Starting Tuesday, Sept. 20, watch “NBC4 Today” at 6 a.m. for your chance to win tickets to see Blake Shelton in Columbus. Just watch “NBC4 Today” from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the word of the day. Then go to NBC4’s Contest page to enter. Enter every day until Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
sciotopost.com
Bo Duke From Dukes of Hazard is Coming to Ross County This Weekend
ROSS – John Schneider aka Bo Duke from the famous show Dukes of Hazard is coming to Ross county this weekend. Atomic Speedway will be hosting the event that will be a fun-filled Saturday 9/17/22 filled with racing and meet and greets with the famous actor. The event will host Iron Man Late Models and Modifieds for the final Iron Man show of the year.
edmidentity.com
Lost Lands 2022 Set Times and Essential Info
Start planning the final details for your trip to Lost Lands this year with the recently released set times, map, and more!. Get excited because we are one week away from the only time of the year when dinosaurs and dubstep come together in Legend Valley, Ohio. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need to know before you go. Lost Lands, happening September 23-25, is returning for its fifth year, and they’re adding some exciting improvements to show. With upgraded VIP amenities, expanded art and interactive installations, and an additional early entry Tuesday night, this year is gearing up to be a grand annual celebration.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Clothing Boutiques In The 614
Being a child of the 80’s, shopping malls have always been my jam. In middle school, there was nothing like strolling Westland Mall, hitting up ‘5-7-9’ or ‘County Seat.’ I loved to linger outside ‘Tinder Box’ because it smelled so good, and maybe swing by the ‘Piercing Pagoda’ for a new pair of earrings.
Columbus Zoo: 3 manatees return to Florida after completing rehabilitation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three manatees who have been undergoing rehabilitation at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium have returned to their home state of Florida. Scampi, Acorn and Einstein were brought to the Columbus zoo after being rescued as orphans off the coast of Florida, according to a release. The trio returned to Florida Saturday afternoon after traveling with a member of the zoo's animal care team and a staff veterinarian.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Rita’s Italian Ice – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)– Detailed ratings:– Type of cuisine: Dessert– Price: $$ – $$$– Address: 2116 Henderson […]
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village
German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
columbusunderground.com
At Home: The Clintonville Centennial
On a walk one day in her Clintonville neighborhood, Tisha Welday noticed a home for sale that she thought would be perfect for her and her husband, Chad. The couple, who have lived in Clintonville since moving back to Ohio in 2007, were looking for a property with more space and more land.
Big Walnut Country Club becomes first historical marker in Gahanna
GAHANNA, Ohio — The City of Gahanna unveiled and dedicated its first historical marker to the Big Walnut Country Club, one of the first clubs in the nation for Black community members. City leaders and community leaders held a celebration Friday at the site of the country club that...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
talkhouse.com
Stories of What’s Left Behind: On Making They Won’t Call It Murder
Columbus, Ohio, is a driving city, but most of the main government buildings – where prosecutors and police officials work, and where people protest – are within a short walk of one another. Its criminal court rooms are like a lot of other ones in the U.S.: cameras only show up when there’s someone on trial who has already made headlines. By the time Melissa was in one of those courtrooms, she had already been following the story unfolding there for nine months: for the first time in 20 years, a Columbus police officer was charged with murder after killing a community member while on duty.
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Why I remain in Columbus despite Columbus. . . .
Columbus Free Press essays, especially those who live far from the city, ask me why I remain in a city without history, identity, city services, or democratic government; in a neighborhood whose decline is fostered by the City and the adjacent mega-university; and in association with the large mismanaged and disorganized university. After 18 years, I first reacted with surprise. Our daily lives are mostly comfortable, especially outside the weekend rumbles of OSU undergraduates. We are settled as retired professionals who planned responsibly. But direct questions from long-time friends give me pause.
What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m. Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
Ohio Zip Code Rated One Of The Best Places To Buy A House In America
Realtor.com put together a list of the most popular places to buy a house in America.
ashlandsource.com
Bellville woman adds Raising Roots Coffee roastery to home decor business
BELLVILLE -- It’s rare to walk into a locally owned building that carries hardware, home decor and freshly roasted coffee beans. But on Bellville’s Main Street, that’s exactly what customers find. Raising Roots Coffee Roastery. Raising Roots coffee is sold inside Rustik Market, attached to Smith True...
Phys.org
Recreating 'ghost neighborhoods' destroyed by highways
The building of the interstate highway system in Columbus split and sometimes destroyed entire neighborhoods, mostly those housing African Americans, immigrants and other minorities. Now a team of researchers from The Ohio State University are working to digitally recreate these "ghost neighborhoods" in 3D so that people can see, and...
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Sunflower Farm has Created a Maze in the Sunflower Field
PICKAWAY – Just north of South Bloomfield on 104 you can find something pretty a’MAZEing” right now, a field full of sunflowers in full bloom. Scioto Sunflowers is located at 13832 State Route 104, Ashville, OH and operates a U-Pick sunflower and farm market. The farm sells an experience along with a flower every time you come. For a low price the market allows people to stroll through a field of sunflowers and take as many photos as they want, and bring one home. Sounds pretty amazing huh? Well to make it even better the farm market has now cut a maze through the sunflowers so you can get fully immersed in the field. Along the way they left props for amazing photo ops throughout. Sound like a fun date?
cwcolumbus.com
Mom uses slain son's love of travel to help community, as she waits for arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More than a year after her son lost his life to gun violence, a Columbus mom still working to find justice for her child. "it's been very hard," Victoria Landrum said, as she talked about her son Marcus Payne, 27, who was shot and killed last summer in a Short North neighborhood.
