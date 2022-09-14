Read full article on original website
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Matt Strahm Ridicules New Rules, Says Cheating Remains RampantIBWAABoston, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk
“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
Boston Police warn of cell phone thieves who swipe data, banking information
BOSTON — A warning from police after a rash of cell phone larcenies in the city. “It’s pretty scary. I especially don’t want anything stolen, especially as a young person, they can do a lot to you,” said Masha Yakubovich, a Northeastern University student. She was...
New Mass. hotline to report hate crimes got 160 calls following summer marked by neo-Nazi activity
A new hotline for residents to report information on white supremacist organizations is already active months after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced its creation, according to data her office provided to MassLive. As of this week, Rollins’ office said the hotline had received a total of 160 calls, but...
State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare
QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
WCVB
Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week
BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
wgbh.org
Migrants sent north by Texas governor have begun appearing in Boston hospitals seeking help
Migrants who have been sent on buses from the Texas border to New York and Washington, D.C., have already begun showing up at Boston-area hospitals seeking medical and housing help. GBH News confirmed with several hospitals that homeless migrants sent north by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have ended up in...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
fallriverreporter.com
Drug distributor within Massachusetts drug trafficking organization facing up to 20 years in prison
BOSTON – A drug distributor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has pleaded guilty to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy involving cocaine and cocaine base (crack cocaine). Terrence Daye, 33, of Boston, pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
Union: Guard at Shirley prison attacked by inmate ‘improving ever so slightly’
SHIRLEY — A corrections officer from the Massachusetts Correctional Institution-Shirley is slowly recovering from an attack by an inmate last month. According to the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU), Matthew Tidman is still on life support. The attack occurred while Tidman, a Central Massachusetts resident, was on duty...
Ex-Nassau Executive Mangano behind bars in Massachusetts facility
An appellate court denied Ed Mangano's request to remain free on bail as he appeals his conviction.
Seal found in Massachusetts town’s fresh-water pond; ‘Let the seal be,’ officials say
A fresh-water pond in one Massachusetts town received an unlikely visitor this week. A seal was discovered Friday morning in Shoe Pond in Beverly, the town’s Animal Control Department wrote in a Facebook post. “Please be advised that Beverly Animal Control and the Beverly Police Department are aware there...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
Woman killed after a collision with a school bus in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A local woman was killed after a serious crash involving a school bus on Thursday morning. Shrewsbury Police and fire responded to South Quinsigamond Ave. at May St. just before 11 a.m. for a car vs. school bus. Police said there were no students on the...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
iheart.com
Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem
LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
Former Massachusetts town treasurer accused of embezzling up to $133,000 from town accounts
A former town employee in Stow is accused of stealing as much as $133,000 from the town accounts, investigators said Friday as they charged the woman with taking part in an embezzlement scheme. Authorities said Pamela Landry, who retired as the town of Stow treasurer in 2019, diverted money from...
