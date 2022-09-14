ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston

3 takeaways from Rachael Rollins’ Globe Summit talk

“We need to be really strong and firm about calling things what they are.”. U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins stressed Friday the importance of calling out acts of white supremacy, hate, and bigotry, saying those engaged in such activities are doing so because they feel “emboldened.”. The comments from the...
Boston 25 News WFXT

State officials shut down illegal Quincy daycare

QUINCY, Mass. — Authorities shut down an illegal daycare at a Quincy residence on Wednesday afternoon. The Department of Early Education and Care (EEC) says they received a complaint of unlicensed care in the area of 65 Burgin Parkway. With the assistance of Quincy Police, officials responded to the home and found that illegal care was occurring, according to an EEC spokesperson.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
CBS Boston

Man charged in shooting that injured pregnant woman in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- A Manchester, New Hampshire man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman. Corey Raikes, 27, will be arraigned Monday. On June 10, police responded to Bell Street and Hall Street in Manchester and found a pregnant woman with a gunshot wound. Police said she had been hit by a bullet that came through the wall into her home.It became clear that the bullet came from a particular apartment but when officers went there to investigate, everyone in the apartment barricaded themselves inside, according to police. Eventually the SWAT team got in, and the five people there, including...
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man sentenced in drug trafficking operation after over 19 kilos of MDMA, nearly 7 kilos of Ketamine, nearly 1 kilogram of cocaine, over 10,000 counterfeit pills seized

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced in federal court in Boston for his role in a highly sophisticated drug trafficking operation that manufactured and distributed a multitude of controlled substances using the Dark Web. Allante Pires, 25, of Brockton, was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge Rya...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
iheart.com

Lowell Business Owners Seek Answers To Homeless Problem

LOWELL, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Store owners in downtown Lowell are expressing their frustration with the city's homeless population disrupting their businesses, particularly vagrants with mental health issues. Alaina Brackett, co-owner of the Purple Carrot Bread Company with her husband Doug, opened the café and bakery on Merrimack Street...
