Washington, DC

The US Sun

American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane

A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
PHOENIX, AZ
ValueWalk

Ending Oklahoma’s New “Grotesque Execution-Spree”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2022) – The Washington Post reports that Oklahoma is about to begin a “state-sponsored killing spree” by resuming “botched and excruciatingly painful executions” – “ordeals that have left condemned people writhing and moaning” – by using lethal injections to execute 25 murderers in the coming 28 months.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS Detroit

Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway

WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway.The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants handed out to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.It allows Michigan to move forward on its $270 million effort to transform the stretch in Detroit into a street-level boulevard, reconnecting surrounding neighborhoods and adding amenities, such as bike lanes....
DETROIT, MI
bloomberglaw.com

Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award

A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation

AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Louisiana power project stuck in abortion debate gets funded

BATON ROUGE (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project. For a commission generally known for its historically actuarial role, the abortion debate would typically be beyond its purview. Still, it has seeped into recent meetings — with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry urging fellow members to “use the tools at our disposal...
LOUISIANA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Texas Social Media Law Upheld by Federal Appeals Court (2)

A federal appeals court upheld the validity of a Texas social media law that companies like. say will prevent them from blocking hate speech and extremism. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday lifted a lower court injunction that had blocked the legislation from taking effect.
TEXAS STATE
AOL Corp

Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida governor say they were misled

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (Reuters) -Some migrants who were flown to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, said on Thursday they were duped about their destination, and Democratic leaders called for a probe of the move by Florida's Republican governor to send them there from Texas. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE

