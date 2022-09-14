Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Sent Migrants to the home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Best Places to Eat in Washington D.C.Terry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MarylandTravel MavenElkridge, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Illinois man files lawsuit against NFL for sharing his data
An Illinois man says the NFL tracked him and other users of its website without their consent, and now he wants the league to pay for that indicated by the class action lawsuit he filed.
American Airlines 1st-class passenger Kelly Pichardo sentenced after she & fellow flier Leeza Rodriguez kicked off plane
A FIRST-class passenger has been sentenced to four months in jail after admitting to physically and verbally assaulting crew members mid-air. Kelly Pichardo, 32, and Leeza Rodriguez were aboard a flight from Dallas, Texas, to Los Angeles in February 2021 when a confrontation led to them spitting and shouting racial slurs at a passenger, federal prosecutors said.
ValueWalk
Ending Oklahoma’s New “Grotesque Execution-Spree”
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2022) – The Washington Post reports that Oklahoma is about to begin a “state-sponsored killing spree” by resuming “botched and excruciatingly painful executions” – “ordeals that have left condemned people writhing and moaning” – by using lethal injections to execute 25 murderers in the coming 28 months.
Buttigieg awards big fed grant to dismantle racist highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway.The $104.6 million is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants handed out to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.It allows Michigan to move forward on its $270 million effort to transform the stretch in Detroit into a street-level boulevard, reconnecting surrounding neighborhoods and adding amenities, such as bike lanes....
Black Baltimore Family Who Sued Sesame Place For Discrimination Blasts CEO After His No Show
Jodi Brown, the Baltimore mother of a young Black girl who appeared to be ignored by Sesame Place mascots in a viral video, and her attorney is considering all options after the CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, which owns Sesame Place, didn’t uphold his promise to hear them out.
Ex-NFL player Charles Johnson's mysterious death baffles community: 'It doesn't make any sense'
Two months after ex-NFL receiver Charles Johnson was found dead in a hotel room, the community he left behind is still waiting for answers.
Judge grants motion by City of Atlanta, throws out part of $100 million taser verdict
Judge grants motion by City of Atlanta, throws out part of $100 million taser verdict in excessive force case.
Men hired homeless people to cash their fake checks, feds say. Many got arrested
“The homeless individuals bore the brunt of this conduct as many of them ended up serving significant periods of incarceration while the defendants just drove away.”
bloomberglaw.com
Texas High Court Denies Review of $1.4 Million Sanctions Award
A Texas doctor is stuck with a $1.4 million sanction award against him for frivolous legal filings, with the state’s high court declining his petition for review Friday. The sanction came in a long-running fee-shifting case between a doctor and two hospitals that has been appealed to the Texas Supreme Court three times.
Former Washington offensive lineman Joe Patton dies
In some sad news, former Washington offensive tackle Joe Patton died this week. Patton, 50, was a third-round pick by Washington in the 1994 NFL draft and spent five seasons with the team. On Instagram, his former teammate, Tre Johnson, shared the news of Patton’s passing. In his five...
ESPN
Top California football prospect T.A. Cunningham asks for injunction to play after being deemed ineligible
An attorney representing defensive end T.A. Cunningham, the No. 1-ranked football prospect in California in the Class of 2024, filed for an injunction Tuesday in Orange County Superior Court, requesting to reverse a ruling last week from the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section that determined he was ineligible. In the...
ABC News
Court rules in favor of Texas law on social media regulation
AUSTIN, Texas -- A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New...
Louisiana power project stuck in abortion debate gets funded
BATON ROUGE (AP) — As the political tug-of-war over enforcing Louisiana’s near-total abortion ban continues between Republicans at the Capitol and Democratic leaders in the state’s most populous city, the state Bond Commission is likely to vote Thursday on whether or not to continue withholding financing approval for a vital New Orleans area power plant project. For a commission generally known for its historically actuarial role, the abortion debate would typically be beyond its purview. Still, it has seeped into recent meetings — with Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry urging fellow members to “use the tools at our disposal...
bloomberglaw.com
Texas Social Media Law Upheld by Federal Appeals Court (2)
A federal appeals court upheld the validity of a Texas social media law that companies like. say will prevent them from blocking hate speech and extremism. The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans on Friday lifted a lower court injunction that had blocked the legislation from taking effect.
AOL Corp
Migrants flown to Martha's Vineyard by Florida governor say they were misled
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. (Reuters) -Some migrants who were flown to the wealthy island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, said on Thursday they were duped about their destination, and Democratic leaders called for a probe of the move by Florida's Republican governor to send them there from Texas. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,...
