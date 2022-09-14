Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper were photographed hugging each other while spending quality time with their 5-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, on Sept. 7 amid reports that they are giving their love a second chance. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 47-year-old actor and 26-year-old model walked the streets of New York City with their adorable daughter and paused at one point to embrace each other. In other photos, they walked on either side of Lea, each holding one of her tiny hands.

