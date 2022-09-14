Read full article on original website
First Lady of Ukraine pays tribute to Her Majesty: President Zelensky's wife Olena bows her head during visit to see Queen lying in state as husband stays at home to continue fight against Russia
The wife of Ukraine's President Zelensky, Olena Zelenska, has been pictured bowing her head in Westminster Hall as she pays her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Ms Zelenska was spotted entering Westminster Hall, where the late monarch is currently lying in state, just a few minutes before US President Joe Biden arrived on Sunday afternoon.
Women in Iran defy the Islamic regime by removing their headscarves and waving them in the air in protests over police custody death, video shows
At the funeral of Mahsa Amini, who died days after being arrested by Iran's morality police, protesters chanted and waved their hijabs in the air.
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill arrive in London to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II the day before her funeral
A somber Joe and Jill Biden arrived at Westminster Hall on Sunday to join other world leaders mourning Queen Elizabeth's death as the late monarch’s coffin lay in state over the weekend. The Bidens stood from a balcony, wearing all black, as they paid their respects to the Queen....
Report: Some census takers who fudged data didn't get fired
Some census takers who falsified information during the 2020 count didn't have their work redone fully, weren't fired in a timely manner and in some cases even received bonuses, according to the U.S. Commerce Department's watchdog group. The findings released Friday by the Office of Inspector General raise concerns about...
Russia widens strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets after frontline setbacks - Britain
IZIUM, Ukraine, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Russia has widened its strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the past week following setbacks on the battlefield and is likely to expand its target range further, Britain said on Sunday.
